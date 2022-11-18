Few sports in the South Carolina High School League have seen a level of domination on the part of Midlands teams other than competitive cheer. A.C. Flora has won the last two Class 4A titles and Gilbert was state runner-up last year in Class 3A. In Class 5A, the trophy has resided in Region 4-5A with current champion Chapin, Lexington and Dutch Fork accounting for all six titles awarded.

