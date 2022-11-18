A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 8:40, Cpl. Tommy Kurie effected a traffic stop in the area of Prairie Lea and West Fifth Street on a vehicle for disregarding the stop sign. Cpl. Kurie made contact with the driver, Victoria Raquel Martinez, 22 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Brazos County for Possession of Controlled Substance. Martinez was taken into custody on warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.

