Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez discusses his new role, city growth
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez joined First News at Four live at Downtown Bryan’s ‘Lights On!’ event. Gutierrez was officially sworn in at a Bryan city council meeting the night before. The local businessman and former councilmember said it was a “surreal feeling.”
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD, city, and new trustee address possible dual office holding issue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday night the Bryan ISD Board of Trustees swore in its recently elected members. The only new face on the board this term is Leo Gonzalez II, who currently serves as the chairman of the City of Bryan Planning and Zoning commission. The Texas Association of...
KBTX.com
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday over 20 Caldwell ISD teachers were presented with a grant from the Caldwell Education and Leadership Foundation (CELF).
The organization started at Caldwell Elementary and concluded at Caldwell High School while they were accompanied by the Caldwell High School band, honeybees and cheerleaders who marched throughout the schools. In total, the foundation presented $51,315.18 in grant money to Caldwell ISD teachers. Marsha Kocurek, president of the CELF, said...
KBTX.com
Businesses team up ahead of Thanksgiving for 5th annual turkey giveaway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -For the 5th year in a row, several businesses have partnered for what has now become an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Brazos County. This year’s event hosted by the Reserve at Cottonwood Creek in Bryan was bigger than ever as 1,000 turkeys were given away to area families.
kwhi.com
ROAD CLOSURE NOTICE IN WASHINGTON COUNTY
The Washington County Engineering and Development – Road and Bridge Department has announced an upcoming road closure. The Road and Bridge Department will be closing a road for bridge construction starting on Monday. The bridge is located on Old Masonic Road at Big Sandy Creek, which is approximately 1200...
KBTX.com
New batting cages, event space opens in Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A new business in Hearne is hoping to knock it out of the park for its residents. Scraphouse Sports is a new batting cage area and training facility in downtown Hearne. Scraphouse co-owner Travis Lacox says that with all of the growth happening across the Brazos...
KBTX.com
Families invited to Breakfast with Blue Santa in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blue Santa is coming to the College Station Police Department!. College Station Police Officer David Simmons joined News 3 at Noon with details about Breakfast with Blue Santa. They are currently collecting new gifts for children 12 and under at the College Station Police Department located...
KBTX.com
‘It’s more than just a meal’: Rotary Club of Aggieland hosts 24th annual Thanksgiving event
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Rotary Club of Aggieland, along with hundreds of community volunteers, gathered at the A&M Church of Christ to create Thanksgiving meal boxes for families in need. At Friday’s event, 501 boxes feeding eight to 10 people were filled with a 12-pound turkey, two boxes of...
KBTX.com
Unemployment rate in Bryan-College Station MSA second lowest in state
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The local economy in the Bryan-College Station area continues to be healthy according to the latest economic indicators released by Texas A&M University’s Private Enterprise Research Center earlier this week. According to the report, the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) unemployment rate for October...
sportstravelmagazine.com
College Station, Texas, Breaks Ground on Texas Independence Ballpark
Midtown in College Station, Texas, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark. Phase 1 will include four baseball fields, batting cages, concessions stand and more. “This is one of those things that further puts College Station on the map for the sports world, particularly from just...
KBTX.com
Small fire extinguished in restroom at A&M Consolidated High School
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A small fire inside a restroom trashcan on Thursday afternoon resulted in the evacuation of staff and students at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. People were allowed back in the building just before 4 p.m. College Station...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED TWICE TO SAME PLACE
The Brenham Fire Department responded to two calls at the same location on Thursday. Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 Block of Hosea Street at 10am for the report of a structure fire. Units arrived on the location to find a small fire that was located on the balcony of...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Youth Concerto Competition names winner
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Anna Kimber on winning the Brazos Valley Youth Concerto Competition!. The College Station High School senior will be featured as a soloist in the upcoming Children’s Concert with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra on Jan. 23. The Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra...
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card, November 17, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
wtaw.com
College Station Firefighters Respond Thursday To Two Apartment Fires And A Trash Fire At Consolidated High School
The College Station fire department responded to two apartment complexes Thursday for structure fires. The first call, around 6:30 Thursday morning, was at The Grand on Harvey Road. The resident said he extinguished a fire in the bathroom ceiling after the smoke detector went off. CSFD determined circuit wires to the HVAC unit burned at the connection to the wires. Maintenance responded and the apartment was naturally ventilated.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrests This Week For Alcohol Thefts In September And October
Two 19 year old College Station men were arrested this week on charges of stealing hundreds of cans of alcoholic beverages from the H-E-B store in Jones Crossing. Harold Collins and Bryce Otis are accused of taking two shopping carts of product from the store on October 7. The $789 dollars of product included 546 cans of beer and 192 cans of tea containing alcohol.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 8:40, Cpl. Tommy Kurie effected a traffic stop in the area of Prairie Lea and West Fifth Street on a vehicle for disregarding the stop sign. Cpl. Kurie made contact with the driver, Victoria Raquel Martinez, 22 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Brazos County for Possession of Controlled Substance. Martinez was taken into custody on warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
KBTX.com
Dr. Al Wagner retiring from Aggie Rodeo after nearly 3 decades of service
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M Rodeo team has been around since 1919. It started as a student run organization and is now a competitive team. The man leading the team has done so for nearly 30 years, and he’s getting ready to hang it up. Out at Mancuso...
KBTX.com
Student winners announced for competition aimed at stopping distracted driving
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several Texas A&M student organizations participating in this year’s Songfest were awarded money for their philanthropies by Safe 2 Save, a rewards-based incentive app that works to end distracted driving. Safe 2 Save and its sponsor, HOTWORX, offered cash prizes to groups with the...
KBTX.com
Frontier gives free internet and Chromebooks to Brazos Valley program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley at Newman-Adam Campus in Bryan is the first program to be chosen for a nationwide effort to bridge the digital divide. Frontier Communications started a program called Broadband for Good, where they provide a lifetime of free...
Comments / 0