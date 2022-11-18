Kentucky sports are in for a big weekend with basketball, football and volleyball. First Mark Stoops and his team will host No. 1 ranked Georgia at Kroger Field on Saturday. The Wildcats are 22.5-point underdogs and are coming off a disappointing loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores — one of the worst losses of the Mark Stoops era. Kentucky has struggled since their late collapse at Ole Miss in week five. The season appeared to have so much promise before that game, but Kentucky has been a mess ever since with a 2-4 record. The odds are stacked against the Wildcats on Saturday, but never say never. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET with television coverage on CBS.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO