Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
Shaw: Michigan got the gritty win it wanted (and needed), setting tone for latest title bout
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — You might not believe it, but the Michigan football team wanted that pressure Saturday. The Wolverines spent all winter, spring and summer beaming with pride about how tough their workouts were; how unabashedly physical of a team they could be; in not flinching when others do. Jim Harbaugh spent years compiling a coaching staff and roster that preferred winning by any means over any stats, adulations or awards.
Preview, live thread and updates: Michigan vs. Ohio basketball
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team looks to rebound after a 25-point loss when they host Ohio on Sunday evening at the Crisler Center. Michigan lost, 87-62, to Arizona State last Thursday in the Legends Classic Championship Game. They return to their home court with a 3-1 record, including neutral-court victories over Eastern Michigan and Pittsburgh.
First Look: Buckeyes turn attention to winner-take-all showdown with Michigan
One of the biggest chapters in the 117-year history of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry will be written next Saturday as unbeatens No. 2 OSU and No. 3 Michigan will collide in Ohio Stadium. The game will kick off as always at noon Eastern and will be televised nationally by FOX.
Game balls: Michigan's top individual performers in narrow win over Illinois
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team avoided an upset loss Saturday afternoon, as it scored three field goals in the fourth quarter to hold off Illinois, 19-17. Following the game, we hand out three game balls to the most impressive individual performances the Wolverines showed in the game.
Michigan basketball 70, Ohio 66: Wolverines need overtime but survive Bobcats
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — This weekend, Michigan made a habit of emotional finishes. A day after Jake Moody’s field goal gave the football team a nervy victory in the closing seconds, the men’s basketball team survived a buzzer beater and overtime to dispatch Ohio, 70-66, on Sunday night at the Crisler Center.
Juwan Howard: ‘Defensive disposition’ was lacking vs. Ohio, but Michigan responded well
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men's basketball team needed overtime but beat Ohio, 70-66, on Sunday night at the Crisler Center. Following the close game, U-M coach Juwan Howard met with the media to give his evaluation of the Wolverines. Here is everything he said:. Opening statement:. I’m...
Jack Campbell, Hawkeyes find a way to defeat Minnesota, driver's seat for Big Ten West Title
The Hawkeyes utilize a pair of Jack Campbell fourth quarter turnovers to find a way to beat Minnesota 13-10. Iowa, who was left for dead about a month ago, are now in the driver's seat to win the Big Ten West title. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to analyze everything that happened on Saturday. Jack Campbell solidifies legendary status, how the Iowa defense only allowed 10 points despite giving up 312 rushing yards and the duo try to find the words to describe how Iowa continues to win ball games.
Ohio State favored by 8.5 points over Michigan | Buckeyes have win probability of 71.8%
In the No. 2 vs No. 3 showdown that is Ohio State-Michigan in Columbus on Saturday (noon ET; FOX), the Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) are 8.5-point favorites over the Wolverines (11-0, 8-0). Also, according to ESPN's Football Power Index, Ohio State has a win probability of 71.8 percent over UM.
BREAKING: 2023 Texas defensive tackle Theorin Randle commits to Minnesota
After another close loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes yesterday, the Gophers received some good news on the recruiting front on Sunday with their first commitment in sometime. Former Washington State defensive tackle commit, and Texas native Theorin Randle announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers, one week after taking an official visit to Minnesota. So why did Randle decide that Minnesota is now where he wanted to be? He broke it down with GopherIllustrated.
Channel 3000
Badgers light lamp late but fall to Minnesota in shootout
MADISON, Wis. — When the Badgers and Gophers lock horns, it’s always a tight battle and Saturday was no different. The Badger women’s hockey team scored in the dying moments of the third period to force overtime, before falling in a shootout. There was no shortage of...
Michigan, Illinois have tunnel issue at halftime
Michigan and Illinois football had an issue in the tunnel during halftime of their game Saturday, according to ABC sideline reporter Molly McGrath. Michigan previously had an incident when hosting Michigan State earlier this season, which caused numerous suspensions of Spartan players after altercations broke out in the postgame exit from the field. Penn State head coach James Franklin also discussed issues with the Nittany Lions visiting Michigan and utilizing the single tunnel.
Penn State vs Michigan State betting line: Lions favored by nearly 20 points
The 2022 Penn State football regular season concludes next Saturday in Beaver Stadium, as Michigan State visits for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff. Ranked 11th in the latest AP Top 25 poll, the Nittany Lions have rolled over Big Ten opponents in November, improving to 9-2 via three straight blowout victories.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa vs. Minnesota: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Iowa Hawkeyes are sitting atop the Big Ten West standings after rattling off three straight wins and are expected to hold the keys to their own fate by the time today’s game kicks off. They’ve come a long way in three weeks, rising from worst to first in the division standings and climbing from under .500 to bowl eligible and potentially on track for preseason win total expectations.
Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17
Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
Jim Harbaugh press conference: Michigan coach on the Illinois win, injury concerns, and onto Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh says he came from a “locker room full of heroes” to his postgame press conference after his Michigan football team beat Illinois, 19-17, on Saturday at the Big House to stay undefeated. Perhaps the biggest hero of all was Jake Moody,...
Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 18th
ESPN (Mark Schlabach) - Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) vs. Kentucky. College Football News - Music City Bowl vs. Missouri. CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. CFP Semifinal - Peach Bowl (Atlanta, GA) - Ohio State vs. Georgia. Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA) - Penn State...
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Iowa loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Credit to Iowa, they found a way to win. Really good football team, really good football rivalry. A really tough football game. Courageous game by both teams. Somebody had to win. Somebody had to lose. We had our chances. In fact, we had a lot of chances, we just didn't capitalize on those chances. That locker room is full of winners in there. Unfortunately, and I said this before, winners do lose. And that's all they did tonight.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football game has lowest over/under betting line in 20 years
Iowa and Minnesota aren’t known for putting points on the board. The folks in Vegas know that bettors aren’t expecting a lot of scoring. The Big Ten showdown has the lowest betting line for total score seen in 20 years. Caesars Sportsbook has set the over/under betting line...
Minnesota, Iowa set to square off in Minneapolis facing bitter temperatures
MINNEAPOLIS -- A hot rivalry won't be enough to keep Gopher football fans warm against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday during what could be the coldest game yet at Huntington Bank Stadium.WCCO's NEXT Weather team forecasts a windy, January-like day, with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 10. It could feel sub-zero.It's important to plan for the weather to stay safe in the bitter cold, said Dr. Jamie Hammerbeck, a physician at CentraCare Health in Sauk Centre. University of Minnesota Athletics is encouraging fans to be prepared and will allow them to bring in blankets—including heated ones with batteries—into the stadium."I think...
247Sports
60K+
Followers
398K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0