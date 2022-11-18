ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Shaw: Michigan got the gritty win it wanted (and needed), setting tone for latest title bout

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — You might not believe it, but the Michigan football team wanted that pressure Saturday. The Wolverines spent all winter, spring and summer beaming with pride about how tough their workouts were; how unabashedly physical of a team they could be; in not flinching when others do. Jim Harbaugh spent years compiling a coaching staff and roster that preferred winning by any means over any stats, adulations or awards.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Preview, live thread and updates: Michigan vs. Ohio basketball

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team looks to rebound after a 25-point loss when they host Ohio on Sunday evening at the Crisler Center. Michigan lost, 87-62, to Arizona State last Thursday in the Legends Classic Championship Game. They return to their home court with a 3-1 record, including neutral-court victories over Eastern Michigan and Pittsburgh.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Jack Campbell, Hawkeyes find a way to defeat Minnesota, driver's seat for Big Ten West Title

The Hawkeyes utilize a pair of Jack Campbell fourth quarter turnovers to find a way to beat Minnesota 13-10. Iowa, who was left for dead about a month ago, are now in the driver's seat to win the Big Ten West title. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to analyze everything that happened on Saturday. Jack Campbell solidifies legendary status, how the Iowa defense only allowed 10 points despite giving up 312 rushing yards and the duo try to find the words to describe how Iowa continues to win ball games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

BREAKING: 2023 Texas defensive tackle Theorin Randle commits to Minnesota

After another close loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes yesterday, the Gophers received some good news on the recruiting front on Sunday with their first commitment in sometime. Former Washington State defensive tackle commit, and Texas native Theorin Randle announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers, one week after taking an official visit to Minnesota. So why did Randle decide that Minnesota is now where he wanted to be? He broke it down with GopherIllustrated.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Channel 3000

Badgers light lamp late but fall to Minnesota in shootout

MADISON, Wis. — When the Badgers and Gophers lock horns, it’s always a tight battle and Saturday was no different. The Badger women’s hockey team scored in the dying moments of the third period to force overtime, before falling in a shootout. There was no shortage of...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Michigan, Illinois have tunnel issue at halftime

Michigan and Illinois football had an issue in the tunnel during halftime of their game Saturday, according to ABC sideline reporter Molly McGrath. Michigan previously had an incident when hosting Michigan State earlier this season, which caused numerous suspensions of Spartan players after altercations broke out in the postgame exit from the field. Penn State head coach James Franklin also discussed issues with the Nittany Lions visiting Michigan and utilizing the single tunnel.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa vs. Minnesota: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Iowa Hawkeyes are sitting atop the Big Ten West standings after rattling off three straight wins and are expected to hold the keys to their own fate by the time today’s game kicks off. They’ve come a long way in three weeks, rising from worst to first in the division standings and climbing from under .500 to bowl eligible and potentially on track for preseason win total expectations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17

Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Iowa loss

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Credit to Iowa, they found a way to win. Really good football team, really good football rivalry. A really tough football game. Courageous game by both teams. Somebody had to win. Somebody had to lose. We had our chances. In fact, we had a lot of chances, we just didn't capitalize on those chances. That locker room is full of winners in there. Unfortunately, and I said this before, winners do lose. And that's all they did tonight.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota, Iowa set to square off in Minneapolis facing bitter temperatures

MINNEAPOLIS --  A hot rivalry won't be enough to keep Gopher football fans warm against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday during what could be the coldest game yet at Huntington Bank Stadium.WCCO's NEXT Weather team forecasts a windy, January-like day, with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 10. It could feel sub-zero.It's important to plan for the weather to stay safe in the bitter cold, said Dr. Jamie Hammerbeck, a physician at CentraCare Health in Sauk Centre. University of Minnesota Athletics is encouraging fans to be prepared and will allow them to bring in blankets—including heated ones with batteries—into the stadium."I think...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

247Sports

