ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
fox47.com

State Capitol Holiday Tree being set up for holiday season

MADISON, Wis. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Wisconsin State Capitol as workers put up this year’s holiday tree. Our crew captured crews setting up the State Capitol Holiday Tree in the Rotunda Friday morning. Holiday displays are also being set up elsewhere on the Capitol grounds.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy