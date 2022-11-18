Read full article on original website
Related
fox47.com
DNR announces pilot program to make state park and forest admission free with library card
EDGERTON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced a pilot program to help people access Wisconsin’s state parks. It all starts with a library card. The program, which started on Nov. 1, allows library card holders TO check out a pass from participating libraries. The passes...
fox47.com
State Capitol Holiday Tree being set up for holiday season
MADISON, Wis. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Wisconsin State Capitol as workers put up this year’s holiday tree. Our crew captured crews setting up the State Capitol Holiday Tree in the Rotunda Friday morning. Holiday displays are also being set up elsewhere on the Capitol grounds.
Comments / 0