‘#RIPTwitter’ trends as users await site’s potential collapse

(NEXSTAR) — After reports of mass resignations at Twitter on Thursday evening, users of the social media site eulogized the application — sending hashtags like #RIPTwitter and #GoodbyeTwitter to the top of Twitter’s What’s Happening section.

The tweet floodgates opened as a deadline set by Twitter owner Elon Musk expired. As the New York Times reports, on Wednesday, Twitter employees were given until 5 p.m. ET Thursday to decide to commit to the company and continue their employment in building “Twitter 2.0.”

The email, obtained by NY, was titled “A Fork in the Road,” and as of the deadline Thursday, hundreds of employees chose to leave the company, which has faced critical difficulties since Tesla CEO Musk, 51, took control in late October.

The resignations leave the operability of Twitter in serious jeopardy, the Washington Post explained Thursday. Even before Thursday’s exodus, Musk had already triggered thousands of layoffs. Some operational divisions had already been reduced to single digits — for a website which hosted about 238 million daily active users, according to the company in October.

