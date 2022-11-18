RAPID CITY, SD--There will be free parking at downtown meters the entire Thanksgiving holiday weekend and Saturdays between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. The free parking for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend will be effective Thursday through Sunday this week. There will also be free parking on Saturdays between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays: December 3, 10, 17 and 24.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO