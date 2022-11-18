Read full article on original website
Happy Thanksgiving!
From Rapid City's Mayor, City Council, Department Directors and City employees...giving thanks to the citizens of Rapid City -- may your holiday be filled with many blessings, great memories and happiness spent with friends and family. (Photo: 2022/23 Rapid City Council and Mayor Allender - Sundby Photography).
City Services, Operations Adjusted for Thanksgiving Holiday Week
**Landfill closed, trash collection schedule adjusted. **Rapid Transit operations suspended Thursday & Friday. RAPID CITY—City offices will be closed next Thursday and Friday, November 24 and 25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. The City Hall facility will be closed Thursday and Friday. The Planning and Zoning Commission will...
City Offering Free Downtown Parking Thanksgiving Weekend and Holiday Saturdays
RAPID CITY, SD--There will be free parking at downtown meters the entire Thanksgiving holiday weekend and Saturdays between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. The free parking for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend will be effective Thursday through Sunday this week. There will also be free parking on Saturdays between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays: December 3, 10, 17 and 24.
