Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lions Cruise to 68-56 Win Over Colorado State
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Penn State men's basketball team used a dominating defensive effort to take down Colorado State 68-56 in the third-place game of the Charleston Classic Sunday evening at TD Arena. The Nittany Lions set the tone from the start, jumping out to a 13-0 lead and...
Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Could Be Moved
For years, the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game has been played either on Black Friday or on that Saturday. However, there's a chance that the annual rivalry game could be moved to Dec. 3, per Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. This comes after there was a senseless tragedy at UVA...
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Soccer Season Ends at Sweet 16, PSU Falls to UVA
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The No. 2 seed Penn State women's soccer program's NCAA Championship run came to an end in the Round of 16 Sunday night as the Nittany Lions fell 3-2 in overtime to No. 3 seed Virginia at Jeffrey Field. The Blue & White finish their...
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lions Wrap Up Charleston Classic Sunday Night Against Colorado State
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Penn State men's basketball team will take on Colorado State in the third-place game of the Charleston Classic Sunday night at TD Arena. Tipoff of the tournament finale is slated for 6 p.m. and the game will be nationally televised on ESPNU. FOLLOW ALONG. TV:...
Penn State’s place in AP college football rankings is unchanged after Rutgers victory
The Nittany Lions remain just outside the top 10 after defeating Rutgers 55-10.
MLive.com
Michigan State at Penn State kickoff time announced
There’s a game time set for Michigan State’s regular-season finale. The Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) play at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday, Nov. 26 and that game will kick off at 4 p.m. and be broadcast on FS1, it was announced Saturday night. That...
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Swimming and Diving Conclude Final Day of Competition at the N.C. State Invitational
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Penn State women's swimming and diving wrapped up competition at the N.C. State Invitational Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center against Duke, Arizona State, Army, George Washington, UNC Asheville and nationally ranked Stanford and NC State. Daphne Wils's pair of diving victories, a third-place relay finish and multiple additions to the program record book highlighted a weekend of competition.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 2 Seed Women’s Soccer Meets No. 3 Seed UVA in NCAA Sweet 16
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – In their sixth straight NCAA Sweet 16 appearance, the No. 2 seed Penn State women's soccer program will host No. 3 seed Virginia at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Jeffrey Field. PSU advanced to the third round by blanking No. 7 seed West...
Penn State bowl projections: Where could the Nittany Lions go after blowing out Rutgers?
The Nittany Lions are 9-2 on the season.
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Swimming and Diving Took on Day Two at the N.C. State Invitational in Record Times
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The men's squad featured 20 Nittany Lions finalists on Friday at the N.C. State Invitational scoring 524.5, including two new program event records. "Numerous best times, and just as important are the numerous tough swims," says Penn State head coach Tim Murphy. "The team is racing well. We need one more day of the same."
GoPSUsports.com
No. 6 Men's Hockey Drops Series Finale to No. 17 Michigan State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 17 Michigan State scored early and often using three-goal periods in the first and second en route to a 7-3 victory and series split against No. 6 Penn State in Big Ten Conference action on Saturday night inside Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State drops...
Everything Greg Schiano after Rutgers' loss to Penn State
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers was on the losing end of a 55-10 decision tonight against No.11 Penn State inside SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights started off with a lot of promise but the wheels fell off quickly as a series of mistakes led to a Nittany Lion onslaught. Following the loss, which dropped Rutgers to 4-7, head coach Greg Schiano spoke about the game and here is a look at everything he had to say.
GoPSUsports.com
Wils Finds Victory as Penn State Women’s Swimming and Diving Completes Day Two of the N.C. State Invitational
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Penn State women's swimming and diving's second day of competition at the Greensboro Aquatic Center Friday was highlighted with a first place finish for Senior+ Daphne Wils in the women's 1-meter dive (315.80) and multiple additions to the program record book in the pool. "Numerous best...
nittanysportsnow.com
Gibson Brothers Flip Commitments to Penn State
Two of the most high-profile recruits from central Pennsylvania have decided to stay home and continue their wrestling careers at Penn State. Erik and Mason Gibson, both committed to Cornell, announced Saturday that they’ve decided to flip to Penn State. Erik signed his letter of intent last year to Cornell but was never listed on the roster this season. Mason is a member of the Class of 2024.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 11/11 Women's Ice Hockey Falls to No. 6/6 Yale in Overtime 2-1
NEW HAVEN, Conn.- The No. 11/11 Penn State women's ice hockey team dropped the series finale to No. 6/6 Yale 2-1 in overtime on Saturday. After a scoreless first period, Yale jumped on the scoreboard first with a power-play goal by Ray Jordan 7:36 into the second period to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship
Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
Penn State wrestlers cap off big weekend with title at Black Knight Open and commitments from 2 star recruits
Even without four starters in the lineup, Penn State’s wrestlers had more than enough firepower to finish on top Sunday at the Black Knight Open at Army West Point. The Nittany Lions, now idle until dual meets at Rider and Lehigh on Dec. 2 and Dec. 4, cruised through the event with five champions, three runners-up and three other placewinners out of 13 entrants in eight weight classes. Penn State scored 110.5 team points to outdistance Army and Indiana, each of which with 95.
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Basketball Dominates Bryant at Home, 96-33
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball (3-0) beat Bryant (2-2) Friday night at Bryce Jordan Center. Alexa Williamson notched 20 points on 9-13 shooting from the field and a pair of free throws along with four rebounds to lead the Lady Lions to the fourth biggest margin of victory at Bryce Jordan Center.
Onward State
Penn State Wrestling Lands Commitments From Two Former Cornell Recruits
Death, taxes, and Penn State wrestling constantly getting better. Two former Cornell recruits — brothers Erik and Mason Gibson — announced their commitment to Cael Sanderson’s program on Saturday. Erik, who signed his National Letter of Intent with the Big Red last December, never actually wrestled with Cornell and will now take his talents to Happy Valley.
College football Week 12 top 25 ballot: Our rankings and where Penn State stands after Rutgers win
Week 12 of the college football season is in the books, and the updated Associated Press top 25 will be out Sunday afternoon. As an AP voter this season, I’ll be sharing my top 25 week by week and giving you a peek behind the curtain as to my thought process.
Comments / 0