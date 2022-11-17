ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lions Cruise to 68-56 Win Over Colorado State

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Penn State men's basketball team used a dominating defensive effort to take down Colorado State 68-56 in the third-place game of the Charleston Classic Sunday evening at TD Arena. The Nittany Lions set the tone from the start, jumping out to a 13-0 lead and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Spun

Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Could Be Moved

For years, the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game has been played either on Black Friday or on that Saturday. However, there's a chance that the annual rivalry game could be moved to Dec. 3, per Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. This comes after there was a senseless tragedy at UVA...
BLACKSBURG, VA
GoPSUsports.com

Women’s Soccer Season Ends at Sweet 16, PSU Falls to UVA

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The No. 2 seed Penn State women's soccer program's NCAA Championship run came to an end in the Round of 16 Sunday night as the Nittany Lions fell 3-2 in overtime to No. 3 seed Virginia at Jeffrey Field. The Blue & White finish their...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
MLive.com

Michigan State at Penn State kickoff time announced

There’s a game time set for Michigan State’s regular-season finale. The Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) play at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday, Nov. 26 and that game will kick off at 4 p.m. and be broadcast on FS1, it was announced Saturday night. That...
EAST LANSING, MI
GoPSUsports.com

Women’s Swimming and Diving Conclude Final Day of Competition at the N.C. State Invitational

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Penn State women's swimming and diving wrapped up competition at the N.C. State Invitational Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center against Duke, Arizona State, Army, George Washington, UNC Asheville and nationally ranked Stanford and NC State. Daphne Wils's pair of diving victories, a third-place relay finish and multiple additions to the program record book highlighted a weekend of competition.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 6 Men's Hockey Drops Series Finale to No. 17 Michigan State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 17 Michigan State scored early and often using three-goal periods in the first and second en route to a 7-3 victory and series split against No. 6 Penn State in Big Ten Conference action on Saturday night inside Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State drops...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano after Rutgers' loss to Penn State

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers was on the losing end of a 55-10 decision tonight against No.11 Penn State inside SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights started off with a lot of promise but the wheels fell off quickly as a series of mistakes led to a Nittany Lion onslaught. Following the loss, which dropped Rutgers to 4-7, head coach Greg Schiano spoke about the game and here is a look at everything he had to say.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Gibson Brothers Flip Commitments to Penn State

Two of the most high-profile recruits from central Pennsylvania have decided to stay home and continue their wrestling careers at Penn State. Erik and Mason Gibson, both committed to Cornell, announced Saturday that they’ve decided to flip to Penn State. Erik signed his letter of intent last year to Cornell but was never listed on the roster this season. Mason is a member of the Class of 2024.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 11/11 Women's Ice Hockey Falls to No. 6/6 Yale in Overtime 2-1

NEW HAVEN, Conn.- The No. 11/11 Penn State women's ice hockey team dropped the series finale to No. 6/6 Yale 2-1 in overtime on Saturday. After a scoreless first period, Yale jumped on the scoreboard first with a power-play goal by Ray Jordan 7:36 into the second period to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
NEW HAVEN, CT
PennLive.com

Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship

Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State wrestlers cap off big weekend with title at Black Knight Open and commitments from 2 star recruits

Even without four starters in the lineup, Penn State’s wrestlers had more than enough firepower to finish on top Sunday at the Black Knight Open at Army West Point. The Nittany Lions, now idle until dual meets at Rider and Lehigh on Dec. 2 and Dec. 4, cruised through the event with five champions, three runners-up and three other placewinners out of 13 entrants in eight weight classes. Penn State scored 110.5 team points to outdistance Army and Indiana, each of which with 95.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Women’s Basketball Dominates Bryant at Home, 96-33

UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball (3-0) beat Bryant (2-2) Friday night at Bryce Jordan Center. Alexa Williamson notched 20 points on 9-13 shooting from the field and a pair of free throws along with four rebounds to lead the Lady Lions to the fourth biggest margin of victory at Bryce Jordan Center.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Wrestling Lands Commitments From Two Former Cornell Recruits

Death, taxes, and Penn State wrestling constantly getting better. Two former Cornell recruits — brothers Erik and Mason Gibson — announced their commitment to Cael Sanderson’s program on Saturday. Erik, who signed his National Letter of Intent with the Big Red last December, never actually wrestled with Cornell and will now take his talents to Happy Valley.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

