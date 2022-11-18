Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Kearney Hub
McKewon: How eight coaching names fit Nebraska's big picture after another gut punch
LINCOLN — Trev Alberts has played in a few bad weather games. So it was little surprise to see the Nebraska Athletic Director braving the cold for a few in-game timeout photos with the various former Huskers and honorees paraded onto the field by event staff. He wore no hat and no gloves. Hey — you try it.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska pulls away in second half to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff
The Nebraska men’s basketball team earned its third win of the season Sunday afternoon in an 82-58 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. With the win, Nebraska is off to a 3-0 start at home for the first time since the 2018-19 season. The Huskers jumped out an early 11-3 lead...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska sweeps Purdue behind big day from Madi Kubik
Nebraska senior outside hitter Madi Kubik had a season-high 17 kills to lead the No. 6 Huskers to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-11 win against No. 19 Purdue on Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center. Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst added seven kills apiece. Sunday’s win sets up a big finish...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Faces the Next Challenge, Purdue Comes to Town
#6 Nebraska (23-3, B1G 15-2) vs #19 Purdue (19-8, B1G 10-7) When: Sunday, November 20 2022, Noon. #6 Nebraska (23-3, B1G 15-2) #12 Purdue (19-8, B1G 10-7) Just like an onion, this match, and the two after it against Wisconsin and Minnesota, has layers. The match itself is a thick layer that requires attention and has significant value. Winning this match is beating a quality team as well as representing growth and execution as a team and progress toward end of season goals.
Stukenholtz: A Love Letter to Husker Fans
To fans and followers of the football team at the University of Nebraska:. You are a resilient, stubborn, downtrodden yet hopeful bunch. You have seen this program win championships, clinically torturing opponents with devastating effect, game-by-game and season-by-season. These days, the torture is reserved for you. Whether it’s from the...
Kearney Hub
How Nebraska's Bekka Allick got her big personality and college-ready skills
That’s what you had to know after seeing this eye-popping scene unfold during a serving drill at practice just a few days before the first match of the season for the Nebraska volleyball team. “I’m coming for you,” a player yelled across the net at a teammate, and the...
Nebraska Football: Mark Stoops officially off the coaching search board
The Nebraska football team still doesn’t have a head coach yet. At least not a permanent head coach. While the search to take over for Scott Frost is almost certainly over, it appears there is at least one candidate that we can consider being off the table in Mark Stoops.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska QB Thompson shows toughness, brings life to Husker offense
Nebraska’s offense entered Saturday’s game mired in a touchdown drought that lasted more than two full games. Midway through the second quarter, NU quarterback Casey Thompson found Trey Palmer just inside the goal line for an 11-yard touchdown pass, finally ending the touchdown drought that spanned 139 minutes, 6 seconds of game time. It covered 24 offensive possessions, dating back to Nebraska’s first drive against Minnesota on Nov. 5.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's Marques Buford out with potentially serious injury
Two defensive plays into the game and Nebraska was without one of its starting safeties. Marques Buford stayed down on the sideline after a deep Wisconsin incompletion and eventually had to be carted off the field. The second-year defender continued to pump up teammates and the Memorial Stadium crowd as he departed into the northwest tunnel.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska-Wisconsin: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know
LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's 15-14 loss to Wisconsin. A run defense can only hold on for so long before it relents in the cold. Nebraska’s defense absorbed body blow after body blow from...
Nebraska Player Carted Off After Freak Injury
Nebraska safety Marques Buford Jr. appeared to suffer a gruesome knee injury early in Saturday's game against Wisconsin. The sophomore defensive back was carted off the field early in the first quarter. He pumped up his teammates and Memorial Stadium crowd has he went back into the locker room. Buford...
Kearney Hub
The World-Herald's Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's loss to Wisconsin
Tom's Takes: Have we seen the final Casey Thompson game at Memorial Stadium?. Have we seen the last of Casey Thompson at Memorial Stadium? The 24-year-old went through Senior Day festivities, but a lot to be determined in the offseason could change his mind, writes Tom Shatel.
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: This single-digit loss for Huskers is as painful as the other 13
Garrett Nelson took two long, deep breaths. The Huskers were minutes removed from yet another soul-crushing, frustrating, single-digit loss, and Nelson’s mind began to ponder the existential. “Sometimes in life, you don’t get the things you think you deserve or earn,” Nelson said. “You don’t always get your way...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska falls to Wisconsin for Huskers' ninth straight loss to Badgers
LINCOLN — The losing streak continues. After trailing for most of the game, a touchdown by Wisconsin in the final minute gave the Badgers their ninth straight victory over Nebraska. The final score of Saturday's game was 15-14. The Huskers' losing streak goes back to the 2012 Big Ten...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska football leads until final 35 seconds in heartbreaker loss to Wisconsin
Fans and players alike were bundled up for the kickoff of Nebraska football's much-anticipated matchup against Wisconsin on senior day. The wind chill put the temperature at 16 degrees with 20 miles per hour winds, making it the fifth-coldest kickoff temperature at Memorial Stadium since 1985. After being announced as...
Kearney Hub
Live updates: Nebraska hosts Wisconsin in battle of interim coaches
Good morning from Memorial Stadium, where Nebraska hosts Wisconsin in a Big Ten West matchup that has been historically one-sided in favor of the Badgers. But this one feels different — an underachieving Wisconsin team limps in coming off a loss to Iowa, and Nebraska is expected to have starting quarterback Casey Thompson in the mix after he missed the previous two games due to injury.
saturdaytradition.com
Casey Thompson addresses decision to walk during Nebraska's Senior Day in Week 12
Casey Thompson walked as a senior during Nebraska’s Senior Day on Saturday, leading some to question if the QB will be back to play a sixth season at Nebraska. After spending four seasons at Texas and receiving an undergraduate degree, Thompson transferred to Nebraska in 2022. He’ll receive a Master’s degree next month from Nebraska.
Kearney Hub
Podcast: Casey Thompson set to return against Wisconsin
Luke Mullin and Amie Just recap Nebraska’s loss to Michigan and discuss the Huskers’ chances against Wisconsin amid news of Casey Thompson’s return in the latest episode of Life in the Red. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/.
Kearney Hub
No. 6 Nebraska back to winning ways with sweep over Iowa
Madi Kubik had 13 kills, Lindsay Krause had 11 and the Nebraska volleyball team swept Iowa 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 on Friday in Coralville, Iowa. No. 6 Nebraska (22-3, 15-2 Big Ten) swept Iowa for the sixth straight time, including twice in the past eight days. Nebraska had 17 more kills...
anonymouseagle.com
#16 Marquette Sweeps #11 Creighton To Win The Big East Regular Season Title!
I like to deal in facts around here, and this is a fact: #16 ranked Marquette volleyball swept #11 Creighton — 25-119, 25-19, 25-21 — on Saturday night to secure the program’s second straight Big East regular season title. Here’s another fact: This is the first time...
Comments / 0