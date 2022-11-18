ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Kearney Hub

Nebraska pulls away in second half to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff

The Nebraska men’s basketball team earned its third win of the season Sunday afternoon in an 82-58 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. With the win, Nebraska is off to a 3-0 start at home for the first time since the 2018-19 season. The Huskers jumped out an early 11-3 lead...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska sweeps Purdue behind big day from Madi Kubik

Nebraska senior outside hitter Madi Kubik had a season-high 17 kills to lead the No. 6 Huskers to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-11 win against No. 19 Purdue on Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center. Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst added seven kills apiece. Sunday’s win sets up a big finish...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Volleyball Faces the Next Challenge, Purdue Comes to Town

#6 Nebraska (23-3, B1G 15-2) vs #19 Purdue (19-8, B1G 10-7) When: Sunday, November 20 2022, Noon. #6 Nebraska (23-3, B1G 15-2) #12 Purdue (19-8, B1G 10-7) Just like an onion, this match, and the two after it against Wisconsin and Minnesota, has layers. The match itself is a thick layer that requires attention and has significant value. Winning this match is beating a quality team as well as representing growth and execution as a team and progress toward end of season goals.
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Stukenholtz: A Love Letter to Husker Fans

To fans and followers of the football team at the University of Nebraska:. You are a resilient, stubborn, downtrodden yet hopeful bunch. You have seen this program win championships, clinically torturing opponents with devastating effect, game-by-game and season-by-season. These days, the torture is reserved for you. Whether it’s from the...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska QB Thompson shows toughness, brings life to Husker offense

Nebraska’s offense entered Saturday’s game mired in a touchdown drought that lasted more than two full games. Midway through the second quarter, NU quarterback Casey Thompson found Trey Palmer just inside the goal line for an 11-yard touchdown pass, finally ending the touchdown drought that spanned 139 minutes, 6 seconds of game time. It covered 24 offensive possessions, dating back to Nebraska’s first drive against Minnesota on Nov. 5.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska's Marques Buford out with potentially serious injury

Two defensive plays into the game and Nebraska was without one of its starting safeties. Marques Buford stayed down on the sideline after a deep Wisconsin incompletion and eventually had to be carted off the field. The second-year defender continued to pump up teammates and the Memorial Stadium crowd as he departed into the northwest tunnel.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Player Carted Off After Freak Injury

Nebraska safety Marques Buford Jr. appeared to suffer a gruesome knee injury early in Saturday's game against Wisconsin. The sophomore defensive back was carted off the field early in the first quarter. He pumped up his teammates and Memorial Stadium crowd has he went back into the locker room. Buford...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Amie Just: This single-digit loss for Huskers is as painful as the other 13

Garrett Nelson took two long, deep breaths. The Huskers were minutes removed from yet another soul-crushing, frustrating, single-digit loss, and Nelson’s mind began to ponder the existential. “Sometimes in life, you don’t get the things you think you deserve or earn,” Nelson said. “You don’t always get your way...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska falls to Wisconsin for Huskers' ninth straight loss to Badgers

LINCOLN — The losing streak continues. After trailing for most of the game, a touchdown by Wisconsin in the final minute gave the Badgers their ninth straight victory over Nebraska. The final score of Saturday's game was 15-14. The Huskers' losing streak goes back to the 2012 Big Ten...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Live updates: Nebraska hosts Wisconsin in battle of interim coaches

Good morning from Memorial Stadium, where Nebraska hosts Wisconsin in a Big Ten West matchup that has been historically one-sided in favor of the Badgers. But this one feels different — an underachieving Wisconsin team limps in coming off a loss to Iowa, and Nebraska is expected to have starting quarterback Casey Thompson in the mix after he missed the previous two games due to injury.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Casey Thompson addresses decision to walk during Nebraska's Senior Day in Week 12

Casey Thompson walked as a senior during Nebraska’s Senior Day on Saturday, leading some to question if the QB will be back to play a sixth season at Nebraska. After spending four seasons at Texas and receiving an undergraduate degree, Thompson transferred to Nebraska in 2022. He’ll receive a Master’s degree next month from Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Podcast: Casey Thompson set to return against Wisconsin

Luke Mullin and Amie Just recap Nebraska’s loss to Michigan and discuss the Huskers’ chances against Wisconsin amid news of Casey Thompson’s return in the latest episode of Life in the Red. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/.
MADISON, WI
Kearney Hub

No. 6 Nebraska back to winning ways with sweep over Iowa

Madi Kubik had 13 kills, Lindsay Krause had 11 and the Nebraska volleyball team swept Iowa 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 on Friday in Coralville, Iowa. No. 6 Nebraska (22-3, 15-2 Big Ten) swept Iowa for the sixth straight time, including twice in the past eight days. Nebraska had 17 more kills...
CORALVILLE, IA

