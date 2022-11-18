ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Monday, November 21, 2022

All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Rachel Buchanan, Experience Jackson. Melissa Callison & Jim Francis, JSO Guild Holiday Ball. Dr. Randy Penn, Penn Chiropractic. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Monday on The Bart Hawley Show: Mayor Daniel Mahoney, City...
Friday, November 18, 2022

Friday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Vivek Kak, Infectious Disease Specialist, The PIIC Center. Cory Mays, Executive Director, Downtown Development Authority. A Visit with Experience Jackson and Magician Daniel Martin, “Drinks & Deceptions”. 9 AM and 11 AM. Friday on...
Overcoming Jackson County ISD cyberattack could take several weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Intermediate School District is still working tonight to get its computer servers back online nearly a week after hackers took control. Cybersecurity experts said it could take several weeks before everything is back to normal for students. “It’s not a matter of if...
New roundabout planned for Hagadorn and Sandhill Roads

ALAIEDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A new roundabout will be coming to Ingham County. The roundabout is set to be constructed at Hagadorn and Sandhill road. The Ingham County Road Department said a roundabout would improve safety at the intersection. On Sunday, traffic on Sandhill was stopped by a stop...
Jackson shelter prepares to meet winter needs

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – For nearly 50 years the Jackson Interfaith Shelter has served as a place for people in need to come and stay temporarily. It’s a mission started by Beverly Garges and her heart to help the homeless in Jackson. “One winter some of the gentlemen that she was investing in were living […]
Expert sheds light on cyberattack after MI schools hit with ransomware

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – School leaders in Jackson and Hillsdale County said staff are working around the clock to investigate a ransomware attack that locked the district accounts. Officials with the Jackson Intermediate School District say they found the issue over the weekend. A cyber security expert said criminals are increasingly going after large organizations […]
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than a dozen dogs were seized from an Ingham County home Friday. According to authorities, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence on Hogsback Road, between Howell and College roads in Mason. The search warrant was in connection with...
2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
Barry Cadden among 2 to stand trial in Michigan for deadly fungal meningitis outbreak

(CBS DETROIT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that two men who have been charged for a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people, 11 in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County.This comes after the state Supreme Court returned its cases to Livingston County Circuit Court. Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin , 54, each face 11 counts of second-degree murder.  Judge Michael P. Hatty denied motions from the two men seeking a Bill of Particulars to be produced by the People. A Bill of Particulars is a detailed, formal, written statement of charges or claims by a...
Members Sound Off Over Departing Staff at Dexter Senior Center

Dexter Senior Center Program Coordinator Kim Martini and Administrative Assistant Antoinette Prawdzik abruptly gave notice of their resignations. The departure of the two beloved staff people has upset many members. The eye of the storm revolved around a Nov 3 job posting on the center’s Facebook page for an Executive...
Monroe police investigate possible threat at middle school

An overheard conversation about guns prompted a lockdown at Monroe Middle School Friday morning but police said they found no threat. A student at about 10 a.m. reported overhearing a conversation about guns to staff, according to the police. To be cautious, the staff locked down the building and called the police.
