Related
Jackson, Hillsdale schools cyber attack investigation continues
Students in Jackson and Hillsdale counties are back in school Thursday for the first time all week, but it wasn’t the weather that kept them away. It was cybercrime.
jtv.tv
Monday, November 21, 2022
All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Rachel Buchanan, Experience Jackson. Melissa Callison & Jim Francis, JSO Guild Holiday Ball. Dr. Randy Penn, Penn Chiropractic. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Monday on The Bart Hawley Show: Mayor Daniel Mahoney, City...
WILX-TV
Scam alert: Hillsdale County didn’t call you for delinquent taxes
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a familiar phone scam. According to authorities, people have reported phone calls from someone claiming to be with the “Hillsdale County Treasures Office” and stating the resident’s taxes are delinquent and need to be paid.
jtv.tv
Friday, November 18, 2022
Friday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Vivek Kak, Infectious Disease Specialist, The PIIC Center. Cory Mays, Executive Director, Downtown Development Authority. A Visit with Experience Jackson and Magician Daniel Martin, “Drinks & Deceptions”. 9 AM and 11 AM. Friday on...
WILX-TV
Overcoming Jackson County ISD cyberattack could take several weeks
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Intermediate School District is still working tonight to get its computer servers back online nearly a week after hackers took control. Cybersecurity experts said it could take several weeks before everything is back to normal for students. “It’s not a matter of if...
WILX-TV
New roundabout planned for Hagadorn and Sandhill Roads
ALAIEDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A new roundabout will be coming to Ingham County. The roundabout is set to be constructed at Hagadorn and Sandhill road. The Ingham County Road Department said a roundabout would improve safety at the intersection. On Sunday, traffic on Sandhill was stopped by a stop...
Lansing store owner helps community with Thanksgiving deal
Experts say the biggest cost increase this year has been the star of the show -- turkey.
Jackson shelter prepares to meet winter needs
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – For nearly 50 years the Jackson Interfaith Shelter has served as a place for people in need to come and stay temporarily. It’s a mission started by Beverly Garges and her heart to help the homeless in Jackson. “One winter some of the gentlemen that she was investing in were living […]
Expert sheds light on cyberattack after MI schools hit with ransomware
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – School leaders in Jackson and Hillsdale County said staff are working around the clock to investigate a ransomware attack that locked the district accounts. Officials with the Jackson Intermediate School District say they found the issue over the weekend. A cyber security expert said criminals are increasingly going after large organizations […]
michiganradio.org
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than a dozen dogs were seized from an Ingham County home Friday. According to authorities, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence on Hogsback Road, between Howell and College roads in Mason. The search warrant was in connection with...
Witness describes 20-car pileup on US 131 southbound in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — You can expect delays and closures along US 131 Friday evening. In Kalamazoo County, first responders are tending to a 20-car pileup on US 131 southbound from D Avenue. Michigan State Police said there were some minor injuries and you're asked to find another route.
Judge issues injunction against Hillsdale GOP 'America First' faction
A Lenawee County judge issued a preliminary injunction and ruled against the "America First" faction of the Hillsdale County Republican Party.
fox2detroit.com
2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
Barry Cadden among 2 to stand trial in Michigan for deadly fungal meningitis outbreak
(CBS DETROIT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that two men who have been charged for a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people, 11 in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County.This comes after the state Supreme Court returned its cases to Livingston County Circuit Court. Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin , 54, each face 11 counts of second-degree murder. Judge Michael P. Hatty denied motions from the two men seeking a Bill of Particulars to be produced by the People. A Bill of Particulars is a detailed, formal, written statement of charges or claims by a...
Authorities cracking down on human trafficking with CATA bus drivers
CATA is debuting the ELERTS See Say app, which lets people anonymously report safety risks and suspicious activities.
Police close U.S. 131 for multiple crashes with heaviest snow on the way
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have closed parts of U.S. 131 In Allegan and Kalamazoo counties on Friday, Nov 18, after multiple crashes. The crashes are among many reported in West Michigan the area where lake-effect snow has made driving treacherous, police said. State police closed northbound U.S. 131...
thesuntimesnews.com
Members Sound Off Over Departing Staff at Dexter Senior Center
Dexter Senior Center Program Coordinator Kim Martini and Administrative Assistant Antoinette Prawdzik abruptly gave notice of their resignations. The departure of the two beloved staff people has upset many members. The eye of the storm revolved around a Nov 3 job posting on the center’s Facebook page for an Executive...
Michigan Unclaimed Property holding auction on Saturday
Michigan Unclaimed Property has announced that it will be holding a public auction. It will be held on Saturday, November 19 at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.
Detroit News
Monroe police investigate possible threat at middle school
An overheard conversation about guns prompted a lockdown at Monroe Middle School Friday morning but police said they found no threat. A student at about 10 a.m. reported overhearing a conversation about guns to staff, according to the police. To be cautious, the staff locked down the building and called the police.
