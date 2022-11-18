(CBS DETROIT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that two men who have been charged for a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people, 11 in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County.This comes after the state Supreme Court returned its cases to Livingston County Circuit Court. Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin , 54, each face 11 counts of second-degree murder. Judge Michael P. Hatty denied motions from the two men seeking a Bill of Particulars to be produced by the People. A Bill of Particulars is a detailed, formal, written statement of charges or claims by a...

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO