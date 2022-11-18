ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Crash kills one person in Lampasas County

Lampasas County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that killed one woman in Lampasas County Saturday afternoon. A 2017 Mercedes driven by 66-year-old Stephanie Diane Clements was going north on US 281 when it collided with a 2018 Audi sedan driven by a 48-year-old man from Austin that was going south. […]
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Early morning police presence in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a situation Sunday morning. Authorities along with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. This is developing. We currently have a team en route.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Stray bullet hits Killeen resident, shooting suspect in custody

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident is in the hospital in serious condition following shots fired in a neighborhood Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched at 8:50 a.m. on Nov. 20 to the 2600 block of Andover Drive in reference to shots fired. While treating the suspect inside the home, a suspect fired shots at nearby residences.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Temple’s Ave. A temporarily closed for powerline repairs

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Oncor is repairing a powerline on Avenue A in Temple, from 1st Street to Main Street. According to the Temple Police Department, this repair is estimated to continue until this Sunday morning. This block of Avenue A will be closed to traffic for the duration of the repair.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Killeen murder suspect arrested in Harris County, Texas

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Kenneth Lloyd Carter, charged in the murder of Stepheno Rashad Gibson in Killeen, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022 in Humble, Texas and is awaiting extradition to Bell County. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office recently issued a complaint charging Carter with murder and Justice of...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texans scrap tires, shred unwanted documents

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Saturday was a great day for Central Texans to shred their unwanted documents and scrap their tires!. The City of Killeen hosted a free Document Shred Day and Tire Disposal Day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event was held at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot – located at 1800 E Stan Schlueter Loop. This service was open to Killeen residents only, and proof of residency was required. There was a limit of four tires per customer.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Home canning still popular in Waco area after pandemic bump

AgriLife Extension Agent Colleen Foleen and her husband were driving down a road 42 years ago in Washington when they came across a man selling big cases of cherries. They couldn’t resist. “We bought a big case of cherries and we’re thinking, ‘Well, what the heck are we going...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS investigating hit-and-run on I-14

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run collision on I-14, near exit 278 and the Central Texas Community College, in between Killeen and Copperas Cove. KWTX has learned a driver struck a pedestrian with their vehicle. According to Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan...
COPPERAS COVE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy