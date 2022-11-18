Read full article on original website
Crash kills one person in Lampasas County
Lampasas County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that killed one woman in Lampasas County Saturday afternoon. A 2017 Mercedes driven by 66-year-old Stephanie Diane Clements was going north on US 281 when it collided with a 2018 Audi sedan driven by a 48-year-old man from Austin that was going south. […]
KWTX
Early morning police presence in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a situation Sunday morning. Authorities along with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. This is developing. We currently have a team en route.
1 dead after gunfire exchange with Round Rock police
The Round Rock Police Department said a man was dead after a police shooting Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive.
KWTX
Stray bullet hits Killeen resident, shooting suspect in custody
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident is in the hospital in serious condition following shots fired in a neighborhood Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched at 8:50 a.m. on Nov. 20 to the 2600 block of Andover Drive in reference to shots fired. While treating the suspect inside the home, a suspect fired shots at nearby residences.
KSAT 12
Amtrak train that departed San Antonio involved in deadly Texas accident
SAN ANTONIO – An Amtrak train that departed San Antonio on Wednesday struck a car in Central Texas, killing one person, according to media reports. ABC News reported that the train, Texas Eagle Train 22, struck a car on the tracks in Moody, a city north of Temple in McLennan County.
KWTX
Killeen Police Department event aims to fill openings amid nationwide recruiting crisis
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police departments across the country are struggling to recruit officers in staff. From generational differences to the public image of law enforcement to the danger of the profession, the International Association of Chiefs of Police reports 65% of U.S. agencies aren’t getting enough applicants to be police officers.
Family remembers life of Moody man killed in train crash
His family remains in shock at the sudden, unexpected loss of the man they said has made an incredible impact on the town.
Not The Tires! Killeen, Texas Law Enforcement Looking For Slashing Culprits
We all at points in our lives deal with car troubles. It always seems to happen at the most inconvenient times too doesn't it? Whether it be battery troubles or a headlight/taillight being out, it just stinks. But what about one of the important parts of the car that makes...
Hit-And-Run Kills Woman in Killeen, Texas Crossing Highway
Do you know anything about this accident that happened between Killeen, Texas and Copperas Cove? Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope, as identified by Texas Department of Public Safety was struck by not one, but two vehicles early Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Here's What We Know. It was 4am when Pope decided...
PHOTO: TxDOT placing temporary metal plates over gap in north Austin flyover
The Texas Department of Transportation will be making a temporary fix to a gap in an Austin flyover before final repairs can be made.
KWTX
Texas DPS identifies woman killed on I-14 after she was struck by two vehicles
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope, 30, of Lampasas, Texas, a woman reportedly struck by two vehicles the morning of Nov. 17. The collision happened at about 4 a.m. on I-14 near the Bell Tower...
Mystery of exploding toilet at south Austin dental office
Firefighters and workers have differing theories about a toilet that exploded this week at a south Austin dental office.
Lucy's Cafe founder identified as fatal train crash victim: Moody police
The founder of Lucy's Cafe in Moody, Oscar Valdez, has been identified as the victim of a fatal train crash, police said.
fox44news.com
Temple’s Ave. A temporarily closed for powerline repairs
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Oncor is repairing a powerline on Avenue A in Temple, from 1st Street to Main Street. According to the Temple Police Department, this repair is estimated to continue until this Sunday morning. This block of Avenue A will be closed to traffic for the duration of the repair.
KWTX
Killeen murder suspect arrested in Harris County, Texas
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Kenneth Lloyd Carter, charged in the murder of Stepheno Rashad Gibson in Killeen, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022 in Humble, Texas and is awaiting extradition to Bell County. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office recently issued a complaint charging Carter with murder and Justice of...
fox44news.com
Central Texans scrap tires, shred unwanted documents
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Saturday was a great day for Central Texans to shred their unwanted documents and scrap their tires!. The City of Killeen hosted a free Document Shred Day and Tire Disposal Day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event was held at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot – located at 1800 E Stan Schlueter Loop. This service was open to Killeen residents only, and proof of residency was required. There was a limit of four tires per customer.
WacoTrib.com
Home canning still popular in Waco area after pandemic bump
AgriLife Extension Agent Colleen Foleen and her husband were driving down a road 42 years ago in Washington when they came across a man selling big cases of cherries. They couldn’t resist. “We bought a big case of cherries and we’re thinking, ‘Well, what the heck are we going...
KWTX
Texas DPS investigating hit-and-run on I-14
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run collision on I-14, near exit 278 and the Central Texas Community College, in between Killeen and Copperas Cove. KWTX has learned a driver struck a pedestrian with their vehicle. According to Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan...
KWTX
Waco’s Church Under the Bridge marches home to I-35 meeting place after years of construction
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s Church Under the Bridge, a congregation open and welcoming to folks of all walks of life, including those experiencing homelessness, made its way back to its original meeting spot under I-35 today. This homecoming was three years in the making. It’s been 44 months...
Central Texas cafe founder killed in train collision Wednesday: Moody police
The victim has since been identified as Oscar Valdez, the founder of Lucy's Cafe in Moody, Texas.
