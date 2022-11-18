Award-winning country mega-star Garth Brooks has just announced a new residency in Las Vegas, “Garth Brooks Plus One,” beginning in 2023 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Now, before anyone can buy tickets, our partners at Live Nation Las Vegas are furnishing a prize package for one lucky KTLA viewer to see Garth in Las Vegas. Text GARTH to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see “Garth Brooks Plus One” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on June 1, 2023; an overnight stay at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on the same night, and a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. A country legend and a consummate showman; don’t miss this chance to see Garth Brooks live in concert. Good luck!

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO