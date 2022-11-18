ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

KTLA.com

You could win tickets to see Garth Brooks in Las Vegas and more

Award-winning country mega-star Garth Brooks has just announced a new residency in Las Vegas, “Garth Brooks Plus One,” beginning in 2023 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Now, before anyone can buy tickets, our partners at Live Nation Las Vegas are furnishing a prize package for one lucky KTLA viewer to see Garth in Las Vegas. Text GARTH to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see “Garth Brooks Plus One” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on June 1, 2023; an overnight stay at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on the same night, and a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. A country legend and a consummate showman; don’t miss this chance to see Garth Brooks live in concert. Good luck!
vegas24seven.com

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE 2022 HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT & CELEBRATIONS

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE 2022 HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT & CELEBRATIONS. Tuesday, Dec. 6 – Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration. This holiday season, Fremont Street Experience is closing out 2022 with an epic lineup of live music and events. Fremont Street Experience has continued to raise the bar with more live entertainment this year than ever before. The historic street continues to be the most electric destination in Las Vegas, with live concerts, holiday events and a legendary New Year’s Eve celebration.
news3lv.com

'Soul of Motown' lights up Westgate Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Soul of Motown" performs every Wednesday through Sunday at Westgate Las Vegas. Steward Godfrey, Brandon Godfrey, CJ Williams and Mo Crosby joined us to share some of their incredible sound and to talk more about the show.
jammin1057.com

Most Popular Tourist Traps In Las Vegas

Tourist traps in Las Vegas are unlike any other. Las Vegas is a unique city because despite all of the lucrative and explicit activities that are available; the city still needs to offer events and things to do that are appealing to the whole, entire family. And thus, the infamous...
vegas24seven.com

Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas Updated Entertainment Schedule

Shane Smith and The Saints has been added as support for Elle King – December 2. *Free parking is available for local ticket purchasers. See the Parking Validation Machine inside the Brooklyn Bowl Retail Store*. Sammy Rae & The Friends. with Fleece. Wednesday, November 16. Doors: 7 p.m. Tickets:...
8 News Now

The Top 50 Vegas Eateries

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Yelp is already counting down to 2023 by rating this year’s top 50 places to eat in Vegas. Yelp’s Las Vegas Community director Kayla Rambo and Mayra Arana, co-owner of one of the top spots “La Paleta” join Roqui Theus to ring in this helpful list.
fsrmagazine.com

Ramsay's Kitchen Opens in Harrah's Las Vegas

Multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay has made his flavorful mark in Las Vegas with Caesars Entertainment for the sixth time. Ramsay's Kitchen, a concept inspired by Chef Ramsay's travels abroad, made its official debut at Harrah's Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 16. During the grand opening celebration, Chef...
vegas24seven.com

Soar into the Holidays with FlyOver in Las Vegas’ 40 Percent off Black Friday Deal

SOAR INTO THE HOLIDAYS WITH FLYOVER IN LAS VEGAS’. Immersive Flight Ride Attraction Offers 40 Percent Off Nov. 21 Through Dec. 5. To kick off Black Friday, FlyOver in Las Vegas – the Strip’s premier flight ride attraction – is offering 40 percent off ticket prices from Monday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Dec. 5. Use promo code: FLYBLACKFRIDAY at checkout on flyoverlasvegas.com to redeem online.
news3lv.com

THINGS TO DO: Holiday events and sights around Las Vegas

Looking for a holiday experience in Las Vegas? Check out these cool events happening around town. Fans of the Christmas spectacular 'Enchant' will be able to enjoy the attraction at two separate locations once again this holiday season. Enchant Christmas will host its winter wonderland at the Las Vegas Ballpark and Resorts World this year, with tickets on sale now.
8newsnow.com

Project 150 gears up for Thanksgiving giveaway

Nevada man who claimed dead wife’s mail-in ballot …. A Las Vegas man is accused of forging his dead wife’s signature on her ballot, mailing it in and then claiming it had been stolen. Mom who killed 7-year-old autistic son on hike outside …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/mom-who-killed-7-year-old-autistic-son-on-hike-outside-las-vegas-to-be-sentenced/. Light the World...
