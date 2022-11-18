ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Centralia High School Students Hold Walkout Due to Safety Concerns in Wake of Seattle School Shooting

By Emily Fitzgerald / emily@chronline.com
Chronicle
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
THE MANN
3d ago

Everyone that walked out should be flunked in that class. So they don't fell safe in class or school so they have a walk out to were they aren't safe..outdoors. If you want security then take your class money for trips, graduate parties and pay for one. Family's that don't have kids in school should not pay for it. I was in school every other vehicle had a shotgun in the back window. Nope won't pay for it.

4
robert radelich
1d ago

if you're serious about children's safety in schools the first thing they would do is make it mandatory for armed security at every public school in America

2
Carl
2d ago

Comunist teachers networking to disarm America using braindead students as a parapet.. UK banned guns and now they have a huge problem with stabbings and beatings..guns level the fights.

2
