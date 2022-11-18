Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
City of Fargo to host informational meeting on Capital Improvement Plan
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo and City Commissioners are set to hold a public meeting Monday to discuss the city's Capital Improvement Plan. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting, which will discuss Fargo's multi-year plan for things like land acquisition, new construction, roadwork and more. The meeting...
kvrr.com
Competitor Against Cass County Sheriff Jahner Loses Job
FARGO, N.D. — The Cass County deputy who challenged incumbent Sheriff Jesse Jahner is losing his job. Jahner says he doesn’t believe Mathew King supports his administration’s mission, vision, and values. He says King will not be re-appointed to his position in 2023. King’s last day will...
kvrr.com
Thousands attend Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M community and North Dakotans beyond flock to Scheels Arena for the annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase. You can find anything from arts and crafts to food and mini games. It’s a celebration of everything locally created in North Dakota as thousands swung...
wdayradionow.com
Authorities still searching for "Garden Circle" sculpture that disappeared from North Dakota museum
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Officials are still investigating following the disappearance of a sculpture from the North Dakota Museum of Art. The Garden Wheel was given to the museum in 1994 and was placed in the museum's garden in 1998. It disappeared the first week of November from in front of the museum on the University of North Dakota campus. The wheel is 50 inches high and weighs around 50 pounds.
valleynewslive.com
New skin cancer treatment brought to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new skin cancer treatment has been brought to the state of North Dakota. The Fargo Center for Dermatology will be using image-guided superficial radiation therapy and low amounts of x-rays which is a non-surgical method. ”This is so exciting for our patients. They’re...
2 killed in shooting 2 blocks from NDSU campus in Fargo
Two people were fatally shot two blocks from the North Dakota State University campus in Fargo early Saturday morning. Fargo police say the shots fired call came in at 3:17 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to the scene on the 1000 block of 15th St. N and found two people who were dead from gunshot wounds.
wdayradionow.com
Hoeven Senate Campaign reports charitable donation after receiving contribution from bankrupt crypto exchange firm FTX
(Fargo, ND) -- The Hoeven Senate Campaign is reporting a $23,200 donation to a charitable organization, an amount equal to the campaign contribution received from an executive with the now bankrupt crypto exchange firm FTX. The company is currently under investigation for how it handled customer funds prior to filing for bankruptcy.
gowatertown.net
Man rescued after becoming trapped in North Dakota grain bin
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate, North Dakota northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
wdayradionow.com
11-19-22 Flag Sports Saturday Hour 1
9:06 - 9:20 - Welcome.. Top Stories we’re following... Show Preview... Ways to be a part of the show…. #4 Bison vs #16 North Dakota Gophers vs Iowa 3 p.m. on FOX. Wild vs Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. How can Minnesota get back on track?. 9:50 - 9:58:50...
gowatertown.net
Moorhead, Minnesota bar-restaurant closing because it can’t find employees
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — Labor shortages are to blame for another business shutting down in the Fargo-Moorhead area. In a social media post, JL Beers announced that its Moorhead location along Highway 10 will be permanently closed after Sunday. The same location, which has been in operation for 11...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Christkindlmarkt up and running
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's annual Christkindlmarkt is up and running. The market opened Friday both inside and outside the Fargo Civic Center. The holiday event features food, entertainment, and shopping. This is the sixth year for the event, which runs through Sunday.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
One injured in Barnes County rollover crash
(Valley City, ND) -- A Valley City man suffered severe non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Barnes County Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio 30-year-old William Smith was headed southbound on Barnes County Road 22, approaching the westbound interchange of I-94 a few miles west of Valley City when he lost control of his Mazda, entered the gore and went airborne.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Featured: Fargo Public Library
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Public Library Director Timothy Dirks spoke with WDAY Radio to share details on their primary purpose, services they provide to the F-M area, and plans for the library's future. Book Rentals and Physical Items. The library houses thousands of copies of high-demand physical books. Dirks says...
wdayradionow.com
MSUM takes on recycle challenge
(Moorhead, MN) -- The Minnesota State University Moorhead Physical Plant, Sustainable Students Association and Student Senate Sustainability Committee are collaborating to host a plastic recycling challenge on campus. If the campus collects 500 pounds of plastic bags (which equates to approximately 40,000 bags) by April 2023, composite wood-alternative company Trex...
valleynewslive.com
Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deputy that ran in a contentious race for Cass County Sheriff and lost will not be re-appointed to the department. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner sent out a release saying Deputy Mat King will not receive an appointment for 2023. His last day with the department will be Dec. 31, 2022.
kvrr.com
2 dead in north Fargo shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo police are investigating a shooting near NDSU that left two people dead early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found two bodies lying on the driveway. A...
NDSU VS UND: ND’s Super Bowl, What You Need To Know
Hard to believe the final regular game of the football season is here. Where did the time go? How could this be? Regardless if you are a Bison fan or alumni like us, or if you are on the other side (UND) like our amigo Rock'n Rick, it's been a season gone by too quickly. Saturday, November 19th, 2022, ends with the 47th Annual Harvest Bowl bringing North Dakota's biggest rivals head-to-head. NDSU no. 4-ranked faces 16th-ranked UND in the Harvest Bowl hosted at the Fargodome. With Missouri Valley Football conference having NDSU in second place and UND only one game behind in third place, this has the makings for a terrific match. The game kicks off at 2:30pmCST but we know the fans will be tailgating, and the early bird gets more than just a premium spot to setup camp Saturday morning.
valleynewslive.com
Snow removal complaints on Grand Forks sidewalks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Snow can pose many problems for those getting around town. Whether it’s the roadways or sidewalks, if the snow isn’t removed it can be a problem. Especially for some that walk around Grand Forks. “I don’t expect it to be like perfect...
thefmextra.com
Community Land Trust weighs affordable condo development in Romkey area
The Cass Clay Community Land Trust is laying the groundwork for a project to be built just south of Romkey Park — possibly including a child-care center and four to six floors of apartments to be sold as condominium units. The proposal was introduced to the neighborhood surrounding the...
