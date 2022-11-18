ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kawhi Leonard returns to Clippers after 12 games out due to ACL rehab, makes 1st start of season

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGHaA_0jF7Npnp00

Kawhi Leonard is back for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The two-time Finals MVP will play on Thursday against the Detroit Pistons, his first appearance in 12 games after missing more than three weeks due to issues with his recovering knee, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue told reporters.

Leonard missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in the 2021 playoffs, then appeared off the bench in two of this season's first three games. He will be starting on Thursday, though, making his first appearance in the Clippers' starting lineup since his initial injury.

Leonard's layoff had put the Clippers in a familiar situation: treading water while waiting to get healthy. All of last season was spent waiting for Leonard and Paul George to get healthy, and the former obviously never happened.

The Clippers currently sit at 8-7, ninth in the Western Conference, and they will be hoping Leonard's return means one of the NBA's deepest teams can finally fire on all cylinders.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ben Simmons scores season-high 22, 'ready to play' at 76ers on Tuesday

After a brutal start in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons is finding his stride just in time to face the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets guard connected on 11 of 13 shot on Sunday en route to 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 122-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The point total was a third-straight season high after scoring 15 and 11 points in his previous two games. He led the Nets with a plus-19 in the plus-minus column.
BROOKLYN, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Basketball trainer Rob McClanaghan, who worked with LeBron James and Stephen Curry, arrested on reported rape charge

Content warning: This story contains depictions of alleged sexual assault. Rob McClanaghan, one of the most well-known names in NBA training circles, was reportedly arrested Friday and charged with rape. McClanaghan was reportedly arrested in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, according to wcvb.com. McClanaghan, 43, is accused of drugging and raping...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cowboys crush Vikings' 7-game win streak with 40-3 romp

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys had some hard conversations with each other after their collapse last week at Green Bay. They took out all that frustration and then some on the Minnesota Vikings, who might need a serious talk themselves after their seven-game winning streak came to a screeching halt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
111K+
Followers
143K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy