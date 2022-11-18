Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Suspected gunman in Spring Street double homicide in custody, police say
ATLANTA - In Midtown, Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal double shooting just outside the Spectrum on Spring apartments where investigators said two people took their last breaths. According to an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson, when police arrived at the scene just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning, they found the...
fox5atlanta.com
Man, homes hit by gunfire in SW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Gunfire in southwest Atlanta sent a 58-year-old man to the hospital, according to Atlanta police. Investigators said a 58-year-old man was sleeping inside his home when he was struck by gunfire from outside his home on Sandcove Court. Several other homes in the area were hit by gunfire.
fox5atlanta.com
2 dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Midtown, police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigating after two people were found shot to death in Midtown early Sunday morning. Officers received a report of a double-shooting at 2:07 a.m. on Spring Street. Investigators went to the address, which matches the Spectrum on Spring apartment building, and found two people shot multiple...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police identify suspect in Spring Street double homicide
Atlanta police have identified the suspected shooter in a double homicide on Spring Street. It happened early Sunday morning outside of an apartment building in Midtown.
fox5atlanta.com
Stray bullet hits southwest Atlanta man sleeping in bed
ATLANTA - An overnight shooting in a Southwest Atlanta neighborhood sent one man to the hospital. Police said he was hit by a stray bullet. Residents of Sandlewood Estates said they were startled by the sound of gunshots just after midnight Saturday, but they were even more disturbed to learn that one of those shots hit a neighbor who was in bed sleeping at the time.
5 shootings leave 3 dead, 3 injured within 26 hours across city
A spate of five shootings has left three people dead and three others injured across Atlanta, from Midtown to the southwest city border since early Saturday morning, according to authorities.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot after ‘verbal altercation with spouse’ in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials say a “verbal altercation” escalated to a man being shot on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a person shot at the 4000 block of Cornell Blvd. SW. Upon arrival, officers say they located a male victim who had “a gunshot wound to his hand.”
Man shot while sleeping inside Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot while sleeping inside his home early Saturday morning, Atlanta police say. Just after midnight, Atlanta police arrived at the 2300 block of Sandcove after finding a man with a gunshot wound. Police said someone outside shot inside the man’s home in southwest Atlanta....
One person shot, killed near Five Points MARTA station in Downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead near the Five Points MARTA station in downtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to 29 Peachtree St. SW around 7:03 p.m. after hearing reports of...
2 dead after shooting inside Midtown Atlanta apartment complex, police say
Atlanta police say two people are dead after an early morning shooting at a Midtown Atlanta apartment complex. Atlanta police say they arrived at the Spectrum on Spring apartments located on the 1200 block of Spring Street just after 2 a.m., finding two people dead. When they got to the...
18-year-old dead after shooting at metro Atlanta Kroger, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — An 18-year-old is dead after being shot in the parking lot of a Henry County Kroger on Friday night. Police told Channel 2 Action News 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove was identified as the victim. Omarion Thomas, 18, was arrested in connection to the shooting. [DOWNLOAD:...
fox5atlanta.com
18-year-old identified as victim in Ellenwood Kroger shooting
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Henry County police have identified 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove as the victim who was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood Friday night. Officers said they got the call about the shooting around 8 p.m. that night. According to investigators, a fight inside the store...
Pair caught on camera stealing from sporting goods store in Snellville, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Snellville Police are searching for a duo who they said stole items from Academy Sports on Nov. 16. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In a video posted by the police department the pair are seen quickly throwing the stolen items...
Family of man shot, killed by undercover officer demands action
The grieving family of a man shot to death by an undercover Atlanta police officer in Midtown last month says the office...
fox5atlanta.com
Reward offered to find driver in Virginia Highland hit and run
ATLANTA - A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a hit-and-run driver who dragged a teenager nearly 70 feet leaving her badly injured. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 along Lanier Blvd. NE near North Virginia Avenue NE. Kat Bergstrom,...
Argument between friends escalates to shooting, leaving 1 dead, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now behind bars after police say he shot and killed another man following an argument on Saturday afternoon in Clayton County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Clayton County Police Department said the argument between the two...
atlantafi.com
These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta
Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects in deadly Gwinnett County double shooting arrested in Florida, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said officers arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and injured a 17-year-old girl. Police said deputies with the Walton County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old girl from Lawrenceville and 16-year-old boy from Lilburn in Ft. Walton, Florida. Police said the suspects will be held there until they can be extradited to Gwinnett County.
fox5atlanta.com
Kandi Burruss' Atlanta restaurant sued over 2020 triple shooting
EAST POINT, Ga. - Singer, producer, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is reportedly being sued over a shooting that happened at one of her restaurants. The shooting happened on Valentine's Day at Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is located on the 3600 block of Market Boulevard in East Point.
fox5atlanta.com
2 shot in the legs while walking down busy southwest Atlanta road, police say
ATLANTA - Two people told police they were shot in their leg while walking down a southwest Atlanta street on Thursday afternoon. Officers were called out just before 3:20 p.m. to the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Honeysuckle Lane SW for a report of a shooting. Atlanta police say officer found the two males with injuries to their legs from an apparent shooting.
Comments / 0