Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office expanding camera network, wants people to be involved
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is working to expand its county-wide surveillance camera network, and it wants places like businesses and homeowners associations to get involved. The county has over 1,200 cameras connected to its community connect system. That’s technology that gives the Sheriff’s...
News4Jax.com
T.K. Waters sworn in as Jacksonville’s new sheriff during emotion-filled ceremony
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff-elect T.K. Waters took an oath of office Sunday afternoon, officially becoming the third person to hold the position in Duval County in just five months. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Bible Believers Baptist Church in Mandarin. After taking an oath, Waters became emotional as...
News4Jax.com
Family searching for missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Clay County
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old. The Sheriff’s Office said Malachi Cook was last seen in Clay County. According to the national nonprofit The Aware Foundation, he was last seen off Red...
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay County
There are plenty of family-friendly events planned in December in Clay County. Here is a list of some of the fun places you can take the kids:. The Annual Christmas on Walnut Street Festival is taking place on December 3 in Green Cove Springs. Kids can visit Santa at his workshop in the Spring Park pool pavilion. There will be many food and craft vendors, a kids’ zone, and live entertainment. There will also be a 1-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run organized by the Clay Striders. The night concludes with a Christmas Parade at 5:45p.m. This year's theme is A Super Hero Christmas. The parade travels up and down US 17 from Houston Street to Walnut Street. Eagle Harbor Parkway will be temporarily closed during the parade. The festival is taking place on Walnut Street in Clay County from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is a free event.
News4Jax.com
Power restored to Northside apartment complex following flooding, fire during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA has restored power to the remainder of the units at an apartment complex on Jacksonville’s Northside. Some people living in a portion of the Island Pointe Apartments along the Trout River had to wait for over a week for power to be restored to their homes following flooding and a fire on Nov. 10 as Nicole lashed Florida.
WCJB
Residents in Newberry will gather to try and bring home the body of young woman
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Newberry community is making an effort to bring the body of a young woman home on Thursday. At 5 p.m. residents are being asked to gather at the Blend. The family of Maryah is trying to bring home her body after she died while out...
News4Jax.com
‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru Thanksgiving giveaway returns to TIAA Bank Field lot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation are teaming up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They are hosting The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field starting at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marks the third year of the giveaway.
News4Jax.com
Jim Piggott walks you through the new JEA headquarters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is changing the look of downtown Jacksonville, as the utility is getting ready to move into its new headquarters. The new JEA building is getting ready to open near the Duval County Courthouse. In fact, JEA moving in technical people next month. But you are going to be able to conduct business there and go inside in February.
News4Jax.com
9-year-old Jacksonville boy located
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Sunday afternoon asked for help locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Just after 5:30 p.m. — a few hours after he was initially reported missing — the Sheriff’s Office said the boy had been found. “#JSO is pleased...
News4Jax.com
LIST: Turkey giveaways, food distribution events ahead of Thanksgiving in Northeast Florida
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many organizations have stepped up to help families in Northeast Florida. Many are in need of support this holiday season due to rising prices — and some families are recovering from recent hurricanes. To help make Thanksgiving a little brighter, News4JAX has...
Clay County Fire Rescue saved three dogs from burning house in Keystone Heights
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — Clay County Fire Rescue rescued three dogs from a burning home on Indian Trail. According to a tweet by the organization, crews responded to the call at around 9:41 a.m. and reported a “working fire.”. At 10:30 a.m., the organization released an update that...
News4Jax.com
JAX Airport: Passengers should arrive at least 2 hours before flights this week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 10,000 people are expected to fly out of Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) every day next week as Thanksgiving approaches. AAA expects it to be one of the busiest travel holidays in years, nearing pre-pandemic levels. Because of this, the Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) is...
News4Jax.com
Missing 14-year-old girl found safe, Clay County deputies say
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 14-year-old girl was found safe, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. Around 12:15 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office asked for the community’s help finding the teenager, who deputies said had last been seen being picked up in a silver sedan in the area of Sand Crane Court.
News4Jax.com
‘Be a hero, adopt a pet’: Animal Care & Protective Services to host free dog adoption event at Legends Center
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services will host a free dog adoption event Saturday at the Legends Center. It will be the first adoption event at the Legends Center, located at 5130 Soutel Drive, and the city promises it will be “legendary!”
News4Jax.com
2 people found dead in Fort White area, deputies say
Deputies on Thursday found two people dead in the Fort White area, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after midnight, deputies said, they responded to a residence in the Fort White area. That’s where deputies said they found two people dead. Investigators said they learned that...
News4Jax.com
Salvation Army of Northeast Florida kicks off this year’s Red Kettle Campaign
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another sign the holidays are upon us. On Friday, the Salvation Army of Northeast Florida kicked off this year’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign — and more volunteer bell ringers are needed. Starting the Saturday after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve, you can expect to hear...
News4Jax.com
Florida Lottery: Jacksonville man wins $1K a week for life from draw game
A 53-year-old Jacksonville man claimed a $1,000-a-week-for-life prize from the draw game CASH4LIFE, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. This was from the drawing held on July 28. The man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million, according to Lottery officials. They said that the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Seven area football teams ranked in top 20
There were a few surprises in the opening round of the high school playoffs last week. Only four ranked teams in the Prep Zone Power Poll lost their playoff openers. And while there is some movement in the back of the rankings, the top 10 mostly remained the same as three of the top four had byes last week.
News4Jax.com
‘Legacy of love & compassion’: Memorial will unveil foundation to honor firefighter lost in the line of duty
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a local firefighter, who died in the line of duty one year ago this month, plans to celebrate his life this weekend with a memorial and by launching a foundation in his honor. Michael Freeland’s memorial celebration will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday...
News4Jax.com
High school swimming: Bolles dynasty rolls on; Bishop Kenny boys win 2A state crown
The dynasty continues for Bolles. The Bishop Kenny boys stacked championships, too. It was a sterling two days for area teams and swimmers at the state swimming and diving championships in Stuart. Led by seven individual or relay titles, the Bolles boys racked up 546 points, leaving runner-up South Florida...
Comments / 0