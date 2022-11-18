ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYS education department requiring schools change Native American mascots

By Courtney Ward
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The New York State Education Department is requiring schools with a Native American mascot to find a replacement by the end of the 2022-23 school year. The directive applies to mascots, team names, and logos.

The education department sent the ruling to all New York school districts in a memo on Thursday, November 17. It stems from controversy surrounding the “Indians” mascot in the Cambridge Central School District.

The Cambridge school board first voted to change the mascot in June 2021. A month later, several school board seats changed hands, and the new board voted to reverse that decision and reinstate the mascot. A group of concerned parents then petitioned New York State Department of Education Commissioner Betty Rosa’s office and asked her to intervene.

Rosa upheld the decision to change the mascot. After being challenged again on the decision by the school board, a New York State Supreme Court judge ruled in favor of the state education department regarding the mascot. Therefore, the district was ordered to completely retire the use of the Native American warrior mascot, as well as the “Indians” name used for school sports teams, by July 1, 2022. The board, however, has authorized the district’s legal counsel to file a Notice of Appeal.

‘We are not cartoons’: Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe backs native mascot ban in New York

In the memo to all school districts, Senior Deputy Commissioner James Baldwin said the department stands by the court’s decision on Cambridge’s mascot . He writes:

“Thus, the court’s decision establishes that public school districts are prohibited from utilizing
Native American mascots. Arguments that community members support the use of such imagery
or that it is “respectful” to Native Americans are no longer tenable.”

If schools want to keep their mascots, they must have expressed approval from a recognized Native American tribe. Those who do not comply with NYSED’s ruling are at risk of having school officers removed and state aid withheld.

Indiana school drops Native American pre-game ritual, keeps Indian mascot

Other Capital Region school districts fit the criteria for a name or logo change, including:

Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Indians
Glens Falls Indians
Schoharie Indians
Fonda-Fultonville Braves
Stillwater Warriors
Hoosic Valley Indians
Mohonasen Warriors
Averill Park Warriors
Corinth Tomahawks

NEWS10 has previously spoken to John Kane , who is of Mohawk descent and a Cambridge alumni. He has been one of the earliest voices pushing the district to change the mascot.

“The problem is that we’re a living, breathing, and existing people,” he told NEWS10 in 2021 . “So our imagery being dehumanized in this fashion, no matter what anybody wants to talk about as far as honor and respect, it isn’t, it doesn’t.”

NYSED’s memo can be read in-full below:

