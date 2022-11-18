Read full article on original website
Related
American Music Awards 2022: Full list of winners
The 2022 American Music Awards were held live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (20 November).The ceremony was hosted by American TV personality Wayne Brady.Taylor Swift was the biggest winner of the night with six wins, including Artist of the year and Favourite Music Video.Other top awardees were Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Machine Gun Kelly, Anitta and Coldplay.The star-studded ceremony saw performances from P!NK, Cardi B, Anitta and Missy Elliot.New Artist of the Year winner Dove Cameron also made her AMAs stage debut in a theatrical performance of her hit single “Boyfriend”.The AMA nominees were based on...
SFGate
Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth Pay Tribute to Lionel Richie With Hits-Filled Medley at 2022 AMAs
A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductee, was also the recipient of the American Music Awards’ prestigious Icon Award at Sunday’s show — with Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth performing a medley of Richie’s songs to honor the R&B legend. Richie’s award...
The 76 Best Karaoke Songs To Jam Out To, Regardless Of Your Actual Singing Ability
Actual singing talent is irrelevant to enjoying karaoke.
SFGate
Taylor Swift Sweeps 2022 AMAs With Six of Six Wins, Thanks Fans for ‘My Happiness’
AMAs (Taylor’s Version), for sure! Taylor Swift completely dominated the 2022 American Music Awards Sunday night, as she took home all six of the awards she was nominated for, including Artist of the Year. “In the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the...
Comments / 0