Fontana Herald News
Winter sports season begins for local teams
The winter sports season has begun for athletes in Fontana. In soccer, the Fontana High School boys’ team started non-league action with a 1-1 tie against Garey on Nov. 17. The Steelers were behind, 1-0, at halftime before rallying with a goal in the second half. ----- IN ANOTHER...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Police Officers Association teams up with Working Dogs for Warriors for food basket giveaway
The Fontana Police Officers Association (POA) partnered with Working Dogs for Warriors in their Thanksgiving food basket giveaway on Nov. 22. The Fontana POA donated 50 bags of pasta, 50 packages of butter, and 50 blocks of cheese. The POA is the professional association composed of all the corporals, detectives,...
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Strong winds will return to Fontana on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24
Strong winds will return to Fontana on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, according to the National Weather Service. There will be nice temperatures in the 70s throughout the week, but windy conditions are expected to arise on Wednesday night, Nov. 23 and extend through the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is the...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Rotary Club contributes Thanksgiving dinners
The Fontana Rotary Club helped make Thanksgiving a good day for local residents in need. David Dragnich, the president of the club, presented a check to CityLink to help pay for Thanksgiving dinners. “The purpose of Rotary is service to others. We do that locally by working with other service...
Fontana Herald News
Motorcyclist who allegedly committed burglary is arrested after leading police on chase in Fontana
A motorcyclist who allegedly committed a burglary was arrested after leading police on a chase in the southern area of Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Nov. 22 at about 12:08 a.m., an officer saw a man who was riding a motorcycle while not wearing a helmet in the area of Sierra and Jurupa avenues, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Fontana Herald News
One person is arrested and 14 citations are issued during DUI saturation patrols in Fontana
One person was arrested on a DUI (drug) charge on Nov. 19 in Fontana as a result of DUI saturation patrols conducted in lieu of a scheduled DUI checkpoint, the Fontana Police Department said. Fourteen additional citations were issued that night, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. The DUI checkpoint...
Fontana Herald News
Multi-alarm fire damages motel in San Bernardino on Nov. 23
A multi-alarm fire damaged a motel in San Bernardino on Nov. 23, but no injuries were reported, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. At 4:57 p.m., firefighters responded to the 1700 block of South Waterman Avenue after 911 callers reported that smoke was coming from the third floor of the Quality Inn.
Fontana Herald News
Person is stabbed to death in Fontana on Nov. 22; suspect flees the location
A person was stabbed to death during an incident in Fontana on the morning of Nov. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Detectives were on the scene of a stabbing in the 15100 block of Athol Street in the unincorporated western area of Fontana, the Sheriff's Department said.
