Fontana, CA

Fontana Herald News

Winter sports season begins for local teams

The winter sports season has begun for athletes in Fontana. In soccer, the Fontana High School boys’ team started non-league action with a 1-1 tie against Garey on Nov. 17. The Steelers were behind, 1-0, at halftime before rallying with a goal in the second half. ----- IN ANOTHER...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Rotary Club contributes Thanksgiving dinners

The Fontana Rotary Club helped make Thanksgiving a good day for local residents in need. David Dragnich, the president of the club, presented a check to CityLink to help pay for Thanksgiving dinners. “The purpose of Rotary is service to others. We do that locally by working with other service...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Motorcyclist who allegedly committed burglary is arrested after leading police on chase in Fontana

A motorcyclist who allegedly committed a burglary was arrested after leading police on a chase in the southern area of Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Nov. 22 at about 12:08 a.m., an officer saw a man who was riding a motorcycle while not wearing a helmet in the area of Sierra and Jurupa avenues, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Multi-alarm fire damages motel in San Bernardino on Nov. 23

A multi-alarm fire damaged a motel in San Bernardino on Nov. 23, but no injuries were reported, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. At 4:57 p.m., firefighters responded to the 1700 block of South Waterman Avenue after 911 callers reported that smoke was coming from the third floor of the Quality Inn.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

