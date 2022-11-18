ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

Nebraska rallies in second half, beats UAPB 82-58

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Juwan Gary scored 17 points, Blaise Keita had a double-double, and Nebraska rallied in the second half to defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82-58 on Sunday. The Cornhuskers trailed 39-36 at halftime then shot 57% in the second half, outscoring the Golden Lions 46-19. Keita scored 13 of his 14 points after intermission and finished with 10 rebounds.
Post Register

No. 20 Creighton women bounce N. Iowa 85-66 behind Rosniek

Emma Ronsiek scored 23 points and Lauren Jensen scored 19 and 20th-ranked Creighton controlled from the outset in an 85-66 win over Northern Iowa on Sunday. With the exception of a little more than two-minute span early, the Bluejays (3-0) held the lead. Molly Mogensen's layup with 7:12 left in the first quarter put Creighton in front 6-5 and the Bluejays never trailed again. Creighton lead 25-12 at the end of one and expanded the margin to 49-26 at halftime.
