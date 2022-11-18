ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

lamont jackson
2d ago

I'm from Baltimore who really going waste 200 thousand dollars on house on green mount yo

Shore News Network

One shot overnight in Baltimore

BALTIMORE – One person was shot Saturday night on Rose Street in Baltimore. An area hospital reported a walk-in shooting victim at approximately 11:07 p.m. on Saturday. Baltimore police department officers responding to the hospital discovered a 35-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the hand. The crime scene was located in the 500 block of Rose Street, where investigators believe the victim was shot. Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

4 men burglarize popular Italian pastry shop Vaccaro's in Baltimore

Four men burglarized a popular Italian pastry shop in Baltimore's Little Italy neighborhood. City police told 11 News four men wearing dark clothing threw a rock through the front door of Vaccaro's on Albemarle Street around 3:49 a.m. Friday. Once inside, the burglars grabbed an unknown amount of property before...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ravens fan club gives free Thanksgiving groceries to Baltimore families

BALTIMORE -- Ravens fans gave back to the Baltimore community by packing up and delivering hundreds of meals to deserving families on Saturday.It's an annual tradition that not only helps tackle food insecurity but makes volunteers happy to lend a hand to families during these tough economic times. Rising with the morning sun, dozens of volunteers with Ravens Roost 50 layered up in purple attire to pack Thanksgiving groceries for 400 families across Baltimore.Eight pallets of cans and produce were delivered by Shoppers Food to kick off the assembly line.The supermarket chain also donated $4,000 to support the endeavor. All the Thanksgiving...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore's Kailah Marie Allen Dies At 25

A fundraiser has been launched after the death of a 25-year-old Baltimore woman. Kailah Marie Allen passed away on Friday, Nov. 11 after "fighting inner battles". A GoFundMe was launched to help support her family and lay her to rest. Money from the fundraiser will go toward funeral costs to...
BALTIMORE, MD
allaccess.com

Kimberly Klacik Exits WBAL/Baltimore

KIMBERLY KLACIK has announced her exit from HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE after just seven months in the 10a-2p (ET) weekday slot. KLACIK, who lost her bid for CONGRESS in 2020 and joined WBAL in APRIL, posted her departure message on TWITTER FRIDAY (11/11). Weekend hosts TOM COALE and JERRY ROGERS and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

More squeegees, more Baltimore shootings

Is a city with a shooting problem. It is also a city with a squeegee problem. And, of course, it is a city with a squeegee shooting problem. In July, 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds exited his car with a bat and confronted a group of squeegee workers. What exactly caused the incident isn’t clear, nor is it entirely clear what happened next. But according to prosecutors, three of the young workers surrounded Reynolds, one threw a rock, and one shot him five times as he was walking away. The one who shot Reynolds was 14 years old at the time, and his defense team says it was in self-defense.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore nears grim milestone of 300 homicides

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The number 300 is a somber milestone Baltimore has reached year after year. Since 2015, there have been at least 2,631 homicides in the city. That's more than the number of sworn officers within the entire Baltimore City Police Department. It's also more than the 2,631...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot To Death In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man that took place late Tuesday afternoon in Eastern Baltimore. The shooting happened at Dino’s Restaurant, on the 2000 Block of Orleans Street Shortly after 4:30 pm. Police were called to the address for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he later died. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Homicide Detectives The post Man Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

25-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death last night in Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of North Ellamont Street. The Baltimore Police received a report of a stabbing shortly after 9 pm. When they arrived, they discovered the victim in a home suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital where he later died. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. If you have any information about this stabbing, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 25-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
POTOMAC, MD
Black Enterprise

Black Maryland Realtor Wins Battle Against Squatters Who Moved Into Sold Property

Maryland realtor Melea King is celebrating a big win for her clients. On Nov. 3, a family of squatters were evicted from a vacant home in Clinton, Maryland after three weeks of refusing to leave. King fought to make this happen with the help of media attention and Prince George’s County State Attorney, Aisha Braveboy, who launched a criminal investigation into a “bogus” lease.
CLINTON, MD

