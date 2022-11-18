Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
DaBaby Blasts Blogs Over ‘Bullshit’ Free Ticket Stories: ‘It Ain’t Working N-gga’
DaBaby is calling BS on months-long rumors of having to give away free tickets to his shows because of low sales. With a video of a packed-out venue from his Atlanta tour stop on Thursday night (November 17), the “Suge” rapper let his fans and detractors know not to believe the hype.
HipHopDX.com
Soulja Boy, Elijah Blake & More Team Up With LimeWire For Metaverse Concert
Soulja Boy, Elijah Blake, A$AP TyTy, and numerous others have teamed up with LimeWire for a unique metaverse concert. Dubbed the Metaverse Music Festival in Decentraland, the LimeWire stage hosted a slew of big artists this past week that included Big Draco, Blake, TyTy, Quincy, EscapePlan, Lil Bitcoin. Seventeen artists...
HipHopDX.com
Ab-Soul Announces New Album ‘Herbert,’ Drops ‘Gang’Nem’ Video
Ab-Soul has finally announced the release of his long-awaited new album, Herbert, which is set to drop next month in the run up to Christmas. On Friday (November 18), the Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) rapper took to Instagram to share a clip from a video for his latest single, “Gang’Nem,” which features Houston rapper Fre$H and is produced by frequent collaborator Sounwave.
HipHopDX.com
New Music Friday: New Albums From Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, Busta Rhymes, Key Glock + More
NEW MUSIC FRIDAY - HipHopDX is back with another edition of New Music Friday, a weekly round-up of the best fresh albums from Hip Hop and R&B. With Thanksgiving around the corner and the new year inching closer and closer, this mid-November list features artists pumping out a bit more heat as the weather continues to cool. Kicking things off this week is West Coast rapper Roddy Ricch with the third installment of his Feed Tha Streets series.
HipHopDX.com
New Music Friday: New Singles From Pharrell & Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Chance The Rapper + More
NEW MUSIC FRIDAY - The latest edition of HipHopDX’s New Music Friday singles coverage is serving up multiple musical courses ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Countless stars make appearances this week, such as Cactus Jack power players Travis Scott and Don Toliver, who share fresh efforts respectively between La Flame’s “Down In Atlanta” collaboration with Pharrell and Don’s “Do It Right.”
HipHopDX.com
Angela Simmons Seemingly Confirms Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With Romantic Photo
Angela Simmons has fanned the rumors of a budding romance with Yo Gotti after posting a photo of the would-be couple sharing an intimate moment. The photo, which appeared briefly in Angela Simmons’ Instagram stories on Friday (November 18), saw the Growing Up Hip-Hop star smiling at another person, whose face was covered with a red heart. She captioned the post, “FOREVER MOOD.”
HipHopDX.com
Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce
Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
HipHopDX.com
Beyoncé & JAY-Z Album Reportedly In The Works For 'Renaissance' Trilogy
Beyoncé’s Renaissance trilogy will reportedly include another joint album with JAY-Z. According to The New York Times pop culture reporter Kyle Buchanan, Queen Bey is planning a full-length collaboration with her Hip Hop icon husband for the third and final installment of her Renaissance series. He also shared...
HipHopDX.com
Jermaine Dupri Says Black Music Is ‘In Trouble’ After AMAs Scrap Chris Brown’s MJ Tribute
Jermaine Dupri believes that the American Music Awards’ reported decision to pull a planned Chris Brown tribute to Michael Jackson signals something grave for Black music. In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday night (November 19), JD offered some added context to the cancelation of a performance which would have seen Chris Brown dancing to some of the biggest songs from Michael Jackson’s seminal 1982 album Thriller at the 2022 AMAs.
HipHopDX.com
Krayzie Bone Is Not Impressed With Herschel Walker’s ‘Crossroads’ Dance
Krayzie Bone has some questions after seeing footage of former NFL player Herschel Walker dancing to the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony classic “Tha Crossroads” during a campaign stop. In the clip, which popped up on Instagram on Friday (November 18), Walker can be seen attempting a few dance moves during...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Jokes About Time He Made JAY-Z, Kanye West & T.I. 'Uncomfortable'
50 Cent has reflected on the time he made JAY-Z, Kanye West and T.I. “uncomfortable” by crashing their show and running out on stage. In a throwback video posted to 50 Cent’s Instagram earlier this week, Hov and Ye can be seen performing the latter’s hit “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” alongside Tip at the 2007 Screamfest tour stop at New York City’s Madison Square when a young Fiddy comes jogging on stage.
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown Fans Upset After His Michael Jackson AMAs Tribute Reportedly Canceled
Chris Brown has announced that his planned Michael Jackson tribute performance at this year’s American Music Awards has been cancelled without any explanation. On Saturday morning (November 19), the singer posted a video to his Instagram account in which he can be seen rehearsing with a group of dancers. The clip starts with Brown and two women performing to his latest single, “Under The Influence,” before the music transitions to the intro gongs of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”
HipHopDX.com
Hit-Boy Addresses 21 Savage’s Comments About Nas’ Relevancy: ‘That’s Wack’
Hit-Boy has addressed 21 Savage’s controversial comments where he took shots at Nas’ relevancy in the current landscape of Hip Hop. On Thursday (November 17), the super producer stopped by Power 106 to discuss the trilogy of King’s Disease albums he produced for Nas — the third of which arrived last Friday (November 11). During the chat, he called out 21 Savage and discussed how different generations of rappers feel like they can’t coexist.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Nas X Wriggles In Pain As He Gets His First Tattoo
Lil Nas X has officially gotten his first tattoo – but the process didn’t come without a bit of a struggle. The “Industry Baby” singer shared photos of his new ink on his Instagram page on Thursday (November 17), clearly wincing in pain as the tattoo artist put the needle to his skin.
HipHopDX.com
The Clipse Tease The Possibility Of A Reunion Album
The Clipse might not have put an album out in 13 years but they’re also not shutting down the possibility of doing a reunion project. On Saturday (November 19), the Virginia Beach duo consisting of Pusha T and No Malice took part in a panel conversation at ComplexCon with Hip Hop historian Andrew Barber (aka Fake Shore Drive) to celebrate 20 years of their acclaimed debut Lord Willin’.
ETOnline.com
'Blue's Clues' Star Steve Burns Recalls Struggling With 'Severe' Depression During Entire Show
Steve Burns, the beloved star of Nickelodeon's hit children's series, Blue's Clues, is opening up about his exit from the show in 2003. In a recent interview with Variety, Burns reveals he was battling "severe" depression outside of his animated, happy-go-lucky world. “I didn’t know it yet, but I was...
HipHopDX.com
Jacquees Taps Future, 21 Savage & More For New Album: 'Get Ready For Some Real R&B'
Future, 21 Savage and more are set to appear on Jacquees‘ new album Sincerely for You, out next month. Scheduled for release on December 16 via Cash Money Records, the singer’s upcoming project will include 17 tracks with other features from Tory Lanez, 6LACK, Summer Walker, Dreezy and John P. Kee.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. & Charleston White Beef Heats Up With New Diss Records
T.I. has taken his beef with comedian Charleston White to the booth, delivering the latest in their war on words on a new feature. Appearing alongside Memphis rapper Jucee Froot on her new single “Step,” T.I. revisits the origin of their back and forth while offering White a few choice words.
HipHopDX.com
Chance The Rapper Taps Erykah Badu, T-Pain & More For Black Star Line Festival In Ghana
Chance The Rapper has unveiled the lineup for his free Black Star Line Festival in Accura, Ghana, which will go down early next year. Set to take place on January 6, 2023, the festival will include performances from Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Vic Mensa, Jeremih, Tobe Nwigwe, Sarkodie, M.anifest and Asakaa Boys, with more scheduled to be announced.
HipHopDX.com
Future Finds Melodic Songs ‘Easier’ To Make Than Rap Records
Future has revealed it’s become far less difficult to craft a melodic Hip Hop song than a rap-heavy record in the studio these days. In a recent interview with Billboard Magazine, the Atlanta rapper broke down his two-year-long experience crafting his latest album, I NEVER LIKED YOU, remarking on how he’s prepared himself for the next decade while recording and perfecting a high-volume of music across various different styles.
