Chris Brown has announced that his planned Michael Jackson tribute performance at this year’s American Music Awards has been cancelled without any explanation. On Saturday morning (November 19), the singer posted a video to his Instagram account in which he can be seen rehearsing with a group of dancers. The clip starts with Brown and two women performing to his latest single, “Under The Influence,” before the music transitions to the intro gongs of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO