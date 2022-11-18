Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenBakersville, NC
Related
The Tomahawk
All aboard the campaign express
On Friday, November 4, 2022, Mayor Larry Potter drove to Jonesborough to meet Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee State Representative Diana Harshbarger for some face-to-face time. Governor Lee and Representative Harshbarger were hitting the campaign trail to meet the locals and shake hands. The turnout was great and the stops...
wcyb.com
Happy Valley High School dedicated a memorial to fallen soldiers
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB — Happy Valley High School held an event Friday to honor soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country. The school hosted a memorial dedication ceremony honoring graduates who were killed in action. Families of those service members were invited to take part in the...
Everything Beamer said after the win over Tennessee
South Carolina wrapped up the home 2022 regular season schedule in a huge way as it would upset No. 5 Tennessee by a score of 63-38. The Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) turned in a masterful performance on offense as they would total 606 yards which included a fantastic night from quarterback Spencer Rattler who threw for 438 yards and six touchdowns on 30-of-37 passing.
WJHL
Santa Train rolls into Kingsport to finish 80th run
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Santa Train made a triumphant return to Kingsport around 3 p.m. Saturday, marking its 80th run since the Santa Claus Special began in 1943. The route hadn’t been run in its classic form for two years after COVID-19 prevented mass gatherings at the tracks or in the train. In 2022, […]
wcyb.com
Santa Train returns to Kingsport for its 80th year
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A holiday tradition returned to the region Saturday. The Santa Train runs from Kentucky to Kingsport, spreading holiday cheer all along the way. Knowing that there's kids out there that might not actually get stuff, just seeing their face with it- that's what makes it all worthwhile," long-time attendee, Courtnie Thompson said.
WJHL
Sullivan Co. leaders support bill that would not require teachers to use students’ preferred pronouns
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee State Rep. Bud Hulsey (R- Kingsport) attended a Sullivan County Commission meeting on Thursday night in support of a bill that would not require teachers to use pronouns other than those assigned to a student’s biological sex. “Basically what it does is it protects teachers from being required to […]
wcyb.com
Local districts working to provide more mental health resources for teachers
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The pandemic did not create the mental health crisis in schools but made the problem worse for both students and educators -- that's according to the National Education Association. "Teaching and the profession itself, is one of the most stressful positions there is," said...
wcyb.com
ETSU defeats Morehead State, improves to 4-1
(WCYB) — The ETSU women's basketball team defeated Morehead State 54-35 on Sunday afternoon. After losing the season opener at No. 1 South Carolina, the Bucs have won four-straight games. It's the program's first 4-1 start since the 2017-2018 season. Nevaeh Brown scored a career-high 15 points for ETSU...
186 townhomes coming to center of Gray
Nearly 200 townhomes are at various stages of preparation or construction on Sid Martin Road near the heart of Gray.
WJHL
Man found guilty of trafficking meth into Southwest Virginia sentenced
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man who was part of a reported organization that trafficked methamphetamine from Texas and Indiana into Southwest Virginia has been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison. According to a release from the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Office of the Attorney General, Pedro Loza III, 28, of Bullhead City, Arizona, was […]
WJHL
ETSU Foundation now owns strategic Earth Fare shopping center site
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s Foundation has owned the 5-acre University Plaza shopping center, home to Earth Fare supermarket and a contiguous strip center, since last December, News Channel 11 has learned. ETSU didn’t publicize the $6.85 million purchase at the time, but Vice President for University Advancement Pam Ritter discussed […]
wcyb.com
Message written on bathroom wall at Abingdon High School, additional security at school
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities and school officials conducted an investigation after a message was discovered on a bathroom wall at Abingdon High School Friday, according to the Abingdon Police Department. The Abingdon Police Department and school officials do not believe the threat is credible after an investigation was...
wcyb.com
Vintage Market Days underway at Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — It's a chance for you to bring in the holidays with shopping, music, food, and vendors. Vintage Market Days is underway at Bristol Motor Speedway. It’s an upscale vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market showcasing antiques, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings and more. The event...
erwinrecord.net
Town finds documentation lacking to allow public events
The Capitol Theatre finds itself center stage in an inspection battle with the Town of Erwin. Capitol Theatre owner Robert Fury was advised by the Town to obtain a structural engineer to sign off on a report that the building was structurally sound so the building could be occupied. “(Fury)...
wcyb.com
ETSU shooting struggles leads to road loss at Tennessee Tech
(WCYB) — ETSU's offensive struggles cost them on the road Sunday as Tennessee Tech defeated the Bucs 69-62. The Bucs shot just 35 percent from the floor, including 29 percent from 3-point range. Tennessee Tech used a 19-5 run in the first half to take a 24-12 with eight...
Local Blacksmith Recognized as Garden & Gun “Made in the South” Award Recipient
Garden & Gun and partner Explore Asheville announced, this week, the winners of the magazine’s thirteenth annual Made in the South Awards, celebrating Southern-made products in six categories: Home, Food, Drink, Crafts, Style, and Outdoors. Roanoke-based Heart & Spade Forge received the honor of first runner-up in the Home category for its carbon-steel cookware. “To […]
Kingsport Times-News
Fraser fir lighting ushers in Christmas in Downtown Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON —The Christmas season has officially started in Downtown Elizabethton. As darkness was just setting in at 6 p.m. on Saturday, the family of the late Dr. Danny Smith flipped the switch to light the tallest decorated Fraser fir in the world. A large crowd filled the section of Elk Avenue and cheered as of Christmas lights lit up on the 78-foot tall tree.
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – November 19-20, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-012>017-022>024-032>035-200500- /O.NEW.KRNK.WI.Y.0013.221120T0300Z-221120T1500Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge- Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke,. Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. Bedford, and Amherst. 159 PM EST Sat Nov 19 2022. …WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT...
wcyb.com
The Old-Fashioned Christmas Fair happening in Kingsport this weekend
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Holiday spirit will be on full display this weekend in Kingsport, at the Old-fashioned Christmas Fair. The Kingsport Senior Center is hosting the event at the Kingsport Renaissance Center, Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to...
WJHL
$3.1 million in block grants to bring housing rehab, potable water to three Southwest VA localities
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Some of Virginia’s poorest areas are in the state’s southwest, and the region was well-represented in a recent round of federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. Three of 10 projects announced Wednesday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin are in far Southwest Virginia and include two housing revitalizations and a water project. […]
Comments / 0