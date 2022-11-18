ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Democratic Rep. Porter reelected after tough race

By Michael R. Blood
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KOMNV_0jF7MuK500

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter was reelected Thursday after a bruising campaign in Southern California, where she spent over $24 million to defend her seat in a closely divided coastal district.

With nearly all the votes counted, Porter defeated Republican Scott Baugh, a former legislator, 51.6% to 48.4%, or a margin of about 8,200 votes.

On Wednesday, Republicans regained control of the House. With Porter's victory, Republicans will hold 218 seats next year, Democrats 212. Counting is not yet finished in a handful of other undecided races.

Porter was running in a substantially redrawn district that included her hometown of Irvine but also included many voters who were unfamiliar with her. The campaign presented a stark choice.

Porter, a star of the party's progressive wing known for grilling CEOs during Capitol Hill hearings, anchored her campaign on protecting abortion rights and expanding health care access while spotlighting her work as a consumer advocate, including fighting high credit card fees. She argued that oil companies were keeping supply low to earn record profits.

The conservative Baugh, a former head of the county GOP, blamed congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden for inflation, soaring gas prices and hefty taxes that cut into household budgets.

Both candidates depicted each other as extremists.

Porter's win was another sign of the changing political complexion of Orange County, a place once known as “Reagan country” for its ties to former Republican President Ronald Reagan and conservative politics.

Once largely white and Republican, the county of more than 3 million has grown demographically diverse and increasingly Democratic. Biden carried Porter's district by double digits in the 2020 presidential election.

The victory, although narrow, is unlikely to discourage talk about Porter's political future — she’s often mentioned as a potential U.S. Senate candidate.

The tightest remaining contest in the state is playing out in the Central Valley, where Republican John Duarte seized a thin lead over Democrat Adam Gray in District 13, an open seat. The latest returns showed Duarte leading by just under 1,000 votes, with about 90% of the ballots tabulated.

Another undecided contest was in the state's sprawling 3rd Congressional District, which runs from the Sacramento suburbs down the interior spine of the state. Republican Kevin Kiley, a state assemblyman, was leading Democrat Kermit Jones, a physician and Navy veteran.

In the Central Valley’s 22nd District, where about two-thirds of the votes have been counted, Republican Rep. David Valadao, who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump, had a 5.6-point margin over Democrat Rudy Salas, or about 4,000 votes.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections. And check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms.

Comments / 2

Rick Parrill
3d ago

Rep Porter is what all Americans should hope for on a representative. The right has always had animosity toward consumer advocates . Never understood that.

Reply
2
Related
Whiskey Riff

Kevin Costner Opens Up On Supporting Liz Cheney: “She Wasn’t Going To Win… But I Appreciated Her Brave, Clear-Headed Stance”

Yellowstone Season Five’s premiere is only three days away, and the anticipation has been through the roof since they released the official trailer back in September…. And it’s mainly because we learn that John Dutton has been elected governor of Montana, which could present a whole new storyline and heap of problems for the Dutton family.
MONTANA STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lebanon-Express

After Oregon's 5th flips, the blame game begins

It’s the question ricocheting around the state, in social media and commentaries as postmortems begin in the victory of Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the 5th Congressional District race. Even before Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner conceded Sunday afternoon, the blame game was getting louder among Democrats, their allies and analysts. As...
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week

The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.News of her impending...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
MARYLAND STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

98% in; Kari Lake expected to lose AZ gov.; may recount; military intervention wanted by some supporters

Republican Kari Lake is projected to lose her race for Arizona governor to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Associated Press reported. Lake trailed Hobbs by a very narrow margin Tuesday morning with 98 percent of votes reported, according to Associated Press results. If the margin continues to narrow, it could trigger a recount: Arizona law dictates automatic recounts at a difference of .5 percent or less.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Kari Lake: Election denier calls Arizona loss ‘unforgivable’ as she still refuses to concede race

Kari Lake is showing no signs of conceding after she was projected to lose the race for Arizona governor to Democratic rival Katie Hobbs. The Donald Trump-endorsed Republican traveled to his Mar-a-Lago residence on Thursday, days after the former president announced his entry into the 2024 presidential race.Ms Lake, who has dutifully embraced his false narrative of a stolen 2020 election, has sought to represent the state that birthed the “Stop the Steal” movement and was central to conspiracy theory-fuelled audits after Joe Biden’s victory.In a video posted to social media on Thursday morning, she called her election loss...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

927K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy