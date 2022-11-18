ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No-Tech Toys: Screen-Free Gifts Kids Will Love

By Barbara Russo
 3 days ago

There’s nothing like a toy that can bring a smile to a child’s face. A doll they can cuddle, a game they can play with the family, puzzles that foster problem-solving skills and more—all things that can open up a world of wonder, creativity and imagination in your child. This holiday season , give your kids something that doesn’t need to be plugged in, charged or updated. Browse our picks for some of the coolest, cutest and screen-free gifts kids will love. From sports equipment to dolls and everything in between, there’s something for every kid on this list!

Screen-Free Gifts Kids Will Love

It’s A Big Dill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24OQYE_0jF7Mrfu00
Photo credit: Disco Country Club

Pickleball made a comeback this year! This paddle set is perfect for kids who are new to the game or regular players.
Disco Country Club Pickleball Set , $115

A Doll House

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K63l1_0jF7Mrfu00
Photo credit: iPlay iLearn

Take playtime on the go with this fun set from. Your little ones can decorate the place they are dreaming of, whether it’s at home, the park or even school. The best part is, when they’re done they can easily pack the set into the cute backpack that comes along with it! Ages 3 and older.
Girls Pretend Play Doll House School Set with Portable Backpack-iPlay iLearn , $37.99

A New Barbie

Barbie is dressed up as a colorful giraffe, owl, bunny and other animals with these adorable dolls announced by Mattel.
Barbie Cute Reveal Doll-Mattel , $24.99

He-Man’s Anniversary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DTesu_0jF7Mrfu00

Can you believe He-Man is 40 years old? Kids will have fun storytelling and playing with this anniversary edition of this classic character.
Masters of the Universe Masterverse He-Man 40 th Anniversary Action Figure , $34.99

A Trunk Above the Rest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MWOq6_0jF7Mrfu00
Photo credit: Andrea Russell

Every kid will love these absolutely adorable elephant dolls. Each ellie comes with an endearing poem and information about the elephant crisis and the mission of The Elephant Project. 100% of the net proceeds go to agencies that care for orphaned, abused and injured elephants, such as the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya and The Elephant Nature Park in Thailand.
Elephant Doll-The Elephant Project , prices start at $39.

Drive Into Fun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20t2TW_0jF7Mrfu00
Photo credit: Connetix

Switch imaginations into gear with this magnetic tile set that’s perfect for vehicle enthusiasts, featuring a variety of tiles and real rubber wheels!
Connetix 24-Piece Motion Pack , $49

Chutes and Ladders – It’s Back!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEtQO_0jF7Mrfu00
Photo credit: WS Game Company

The game comes complete with a full-sized vintage game board with graphics adopted from the 1979 edition. For ages 6-11.
Chutes and Ladders Vintage Bookshelf Edition by WS Game Company , $39

Set Sail Into Creativity and Imagination

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3frU4M_0jF7Mrfu00
Photo Credit: iPlay iLearn

Ahoy! These pirate ship toys will have your little one sailing the seas as a pirate in no time. This set comes with a pirate base camp, a big pirate ship, a small pirate ship, five pirate figures, plus additional pieces such as a flagpole, a shark, a parrot and  treasure chest. Let your child’s imagination run free with these friendly pirates! Ages 2 and older.
Large Pirate Ship Toys – iPlay iLearn , $52.99

An Animal Puzzle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xY48a_0jF7Mrfu00
Photo credit: Galison Publishing

This is one of those screen-free gifts that will spark hours of creative play for kids who love animals.
Double-sided 100 Piece Puzzle – Mudpuppy , $16.99

Stocking Stuffer: For the Little Athlete

Photo credit: Boxed Water

This sustainability-packed water comes in lots of fun flavors kids will love and is a great stocking stuffer for active kids. As a bonus, the company—Boxed Water— has planted over 1.3 million trees in partnership with the National Forest Foundation, so it’s a good purchase for a good cause.
Boxed Water , prices vary

A Dog-Themed Necklace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O85n9_0jF7Mrfu00
Photo credit: Pedigree Foundation

This beautiful gold-plated chain is perfect for any little dog lover who loves to accessorize! Like some other items on our list, this purchase is for a good cause, too. Proceeds help dogs find loving homes through shelter and rescue grants via the Pedigree Foundation.
Casual Necklace – Pedigree Foundation , $24.99

Jump Into Fun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y7C1o_0jF7Mrfu00
Photo credit: Academy Sports + Outdoors

Enjoy fun family bouncing time with this cool trampoline! The heavy-duty galvanized steel frame supplies durability and is covered by plush polyethylene and foam to keep jumpers safe. The UV-resistant jump mat offers a lasting appearance, and the synthetic mesh net enclosure encourages security.
Agame 12-Foot Round Trampoline with Enclosure , $199.99

Stocking Stuffer: Unique Chocolate Bars

Photo credit: The Supplant Company

Fill stockings with these delicious chocolate bars, which are made in Napa Valley in small-batch runs using Venezuelan cocoa beans and Supplant’s sugars from fiber.
Chocolate Bars–The Supplant Company , $31.99, 5-pack

For Your Little Princess

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wRWT_0jF7Mrfu00
Photo credit: Mariah Gale Creative

A Real Life Fairy Tale: Princess Diana , is a new children’s book written by award-winning author, Emberli Pridham. It follows Princess Diana’s life through her child, teenage, and adult years.
A Real Life Fairy Tale: Princess Diana , $10.95-21.95

More for Dog Lovers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e06N9_0jF7Mrfu00
Photo credit: Apex Physical Therapy

PT Runs Free is an inspirational story sure to charm any kid. Written by Jason Kraus, it features rescue dog PT and his journey from a neglectful family and as a shelter dog, to losing his leg and to never giving up.
PT Runs Free , $25-35

Sweet Dreams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUS7l_0jF7Mrfu00
Photo credit: Scentco

Does your child experience nightmares and have a hard time falling asleep? When it’s time for lights out, nightmares better watch out! Bedtime Defenderz is a new line of plush toys turned comic book characters designed to protect kids from the “bad guys” as they sleep. Comprised of five heroes, a ll defenders come with their own comic book along with a power band (slap bracelet) children can use to role-play when communicating with their Defender. Best of all, each Defenders’ belt buckle glows in the dark to make falling asleep easier than ever. Ages 3 and older.
Bedtime Defenderz , $29.99

Perfect for Pet Lovers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYUO0_0jF7Mrfu00

Do your kids love writing and their pets? If so, consider these i nteractive keepsake journals. Kids can immortalize their furry friend’s most important milestones. Each book is replete with prompts, fill-ins, photo spreads, a pocket for mementos, and more.
The Very Best Dog: My Life Story as Told by My Human , $17.95
The Very Best Cat: My Life Story as Told by My Human , $17.95

A Sea of Fun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mWbe2_0jF7Mrfu00
Photo courtesy CVS Pharmacy

Kids who love toy boats and cool vehicle models will enjoy this fun creative-play Lego gift.
Lego Friends Stephanie’s Sailing Adventure, CVS Pharmacy , $44.99

Classic Mickey and Minnie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjT3c_0jF7Mrfu00
Photo courtesy CVS Pharmacy

These adorable plush toys are battery powered, and with a press on the hand, they dance to a fun tune!
Disney Dancing Plush, available in CVS Pharmacy stores, $19.99.

