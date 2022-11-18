ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Spotlight

Billions of plastic bags kept out of circulation by NJ ban

It’s been six months since New Jersey’s bag ban went into place, forbidding single-use plastic bags at stores as well as paper bags at large grocery stores. You may still forget to bring a reusable bag to the store and maybe you have a pile of reusable bags stacked up in the closet. Those minor inconveniences aside, the bag ban is already having a positive impact on New Jersey’s environment.
NJ Wants Residents to Know About Program to Avoid Utility Shutoffs

As of Tuesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and Department of Community Affairs' annual Winter Termination Program is now in effect and will run through March 15, 2023. This initiative prevents utility shutoffs for eligible residents, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as DCA commissioner, said...
Good News (and a Little Bad) About NJ ANCHOR Property Tax Relief

TRENTON – New Jerseyans will have an additional month to apply for payments from the state’s new ANCHOR property tax relief program, and more renters are being made eligible. Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced the changes Friday. They also said the state “will embark on an...
New Jersey Globe

N.J. ends bid for a constitutional amendment on abortion

New Jersey legislative leaders confirmed tonight that plans to enshrine the right to an abortion in the State Constitution have been called off at the request of key backers, including Planned Parenthood of New Jersey. Democratic lawmakers had been divided over the measure. Some thought a November 2023 ballot referendum...
thelakewoodscoop.com

ITIN Taxpayers To Receive A $500 Refund Check

A $500 refund will be mailed to all income-eligible New Jersey individuals and families under the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) Direct Assistance Program, who were not eligible for federal stimulus payments and file taxes using an ITIN. Eligible individuals do not need to apply for this benefit. If a...
NJ.com

These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.

Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Announces Extended Deadline to File for New ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program, Expands Eligibility to Certain Renters

Governor Phil Murphy, Senate President Nicholas Scutari, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin today announced that the State of New Jersey is extending the application deadline and expanding eligibility for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program and will embark on an aggressive advertising and marketing campaign to make sure every eligible New Jerseyan takes advantage of the sizable relief.
njbmagazine.com

Murphy Working on Proposal to Change Liquor License Law

Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that his administration will soon introduce a proposal to modernize the state’s liquor license law to help restaurants, which were among the hardest hit businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. “If the pandemic has changed the way [restaurants] have to do business, then we have...
Report Examines Financial Hardship Among NJ’s Veterans

Even before the pandemic moved in and disrupted employment and financial security for many, a quarter of New Jersey's veterans were struggling to afford the basic costs of housing, transportation, and other necessities, according to a report from United Way of Northern New Jersey. In 2019, the report finds, more...
