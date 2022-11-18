Read full article on original website
Related
Billions of plastic bags kept out of circulation by NJ ban
It’s been six months since New Jersey’s bag ban went into place, forbidding single-use plastic bags at stores as well as paper bags at large grocery stores. You may still forget to bring a reusable bag to the store and maybe you have a pile of reusable bags stacked up in the closet. Those minor inconveniences aside, the bag ban is already having a positive impact on New Jersey’s environment.
Tax relief 2022: New Jersey residents can claim check worth up to $1,500 until Jan. 31
Select homeowners and renters in the Garden State have until Jan. 31, 2023, to submit an application for payment worth up to $1,500 from the state's ANCHOR program, which is designed to provide property tax relief for residents.
NJ Wants Residents to Know About Program to Avoid Utility Shutoffs
As of Tuesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and Department of Community Affairs' annual Winter Termination Program is now in effect and will run through March 15, 2023. This initiative prevents utility shutoffs for eligible residents, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as DCA commissioner, said...
Acting NJ Governor Signs Executive Order Addressing Municipal Run-off Elections
EO 313 addresses run-off elections.Morristown Minute. With Governor Murphy away for the weekend, Acting NJ Governor signs an executive order addressing municipal run-off elections that may take place as a result of the 2022 General Election.
Good News (and a Little Bad) About NJ ANCHOR Property Tax Relief
TRENTON – New Jerseyans will have an additional month to apply for payments from the state’s new ANCHOR property tax relief program, and more renters are being made eligible. Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced the changes Friday. They also said the state “will embark on an...
No More Funny NJ Roadway Safety Messages: The Feds Say “Take Them Down”
Welp! Hope you got all your laughs in while driving along New Jersey's roadways. Those snarky, hilarious signs that told us to "Get your head out of your apps" are about to be changed back to plain safety messages. Why? Apparently they were too sassy for the Federal Highway Administration,...
New Jersey Globe
N.J. ends bid for a constitutional amendment on abortion
New Jersey legislative leaders confirmed tonight that plans to enshrine the right to an abortion in the State Constitution have been called off at the request of key backers, including Planned Parenthood of New Jersey. Democratic lawmakers had been divided over the measure. Some thought a November 2023 ballot referendum...
thelakewoodscoop.com
ITIN Taxpayers To Receive A $500 Refund Check
A $500 refund will be mailed to all income-eligible New Jersey individuals and families under the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) Direct Assistance Program, who were not eligible for federal stimulus payments and file taxes using an ITIN. Eligible individuals do not need to apply for this benefit. If a...
Want expensive? The 10 highest priced ZIP codes in New Jersey
We all know living in New Jersey is not cheap. But some parts of the state are a lot more expensive than others. A lot more. A new PropertyShark report has listed the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey. Deal New Jersey, ZIP code 07723 is top-ranked with...
These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.
Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
Weed consumers thankful for deals on N.J.’s 1st Green Wednesday
This week marks the first Thanksgiving recreational weed is legal to consume in New Jersey. Many people will share it with friends, going on “cousin walks” and even making infused dishes to put on their menus. Following trends seen in other legalized states, weed sales are expected to...
Gov. Phil Murphy extends deadline for N.J. anchor property tax relief program
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is extending the deadline for the state's anchor property tax relief program. The new deadline is the end of January.And some renters are now eligible for the program who weren't before. You do have to meet income restrictions.If you want to see if you're eligible, you can call the state taxation office at 1-888-238–1233
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces Extended Deadline to File for New ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program, Expands Eligibility to Certain Renters
Governor Phil Murphy, Senate President Nicholas Scutari, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin today announced that the State of New Jersey is extending the application deadline and expanding eligibility for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program and will embark on an aggressive advertising and marketing campaign to make sure every eligible New Jerseyan takes advantage of the sizable relief.
New Jersey ordered to remove cheeky highway safety signs
Federal officials are putting a stop to signs such as "Slow down. This ain't Thunder Road," and "We'll be blunt-- don't drive high" along New Jersey highways.
Approaching holidays, New Jersey schools still need bus drivers
Nearly three months into the school year, tweaks continue to be made to accommodate a lack of bus drivers. Any shortage isn't nearly as bad as it was a year ago, or even just a few months ago, but districts and bus contractors are operating on pretty thin ice and would still gladly welcome more drivers to their ranks.
njbmagazine.com
Murphy Working on Proposal to Change Liquor License Law
Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that his administration will soon introduce a proposal to modernize the state’s liquor license law to help restaurants, which were among the hardest hit businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. “If the pandemic has changed the way [restaurants] have to do business, then we have...
ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program Deadline to Apply Expanded, Increased Eligibility
An extended timeline and increased eligibility will bring property tax relief to over 1 million homeowners and over 900k renters. The State of New Jersey is extending the application deadline and expanding eligibility for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program.
These Are The 5 Highest Paying Jobs In New Jersey
I always knew I wanted to work in radio, there was never a doubt in my mind about that. I also knew that working in radio meant I'd likely never be a millionaire, but that's what the lottery is for right?. I love my job. I love talking to people,...
How Much?! Stunning Amount of Alcohol Sold in Philadelphia, PA, in 1 Year
If you think those in and around the City of Philadelphia like to drink (a lot), you'd be correct. But just how much might be a little bit of a shock. Pour yourself a drink and let's look at some numbers. According to a report just released by the Pennsylvania...
Report Examines Financial Hardship Among NJ’s Veterans
Even before the pandemic moved in and disrupted employment and financial security for many, a quarter of New Jersey's veterans were struggling to afford the basic costs of housing, transportation, and other necessities, according to a report from United Way of Northern New Jersey. In 2019, the report finds, more...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0