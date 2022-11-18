It’s been six months since New Jersey’s bag ban went into place, forbidding single-use plastic bags at stores as well as paper bags at large grocery stores. You may still forget to bring a reusable bag to the store and maybe you have a pile of reusable bags stacked up in the closet. Those minor inconveniences aside, the bag ban is already having a positive impact on New Jersey’s environment.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO