ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

Early morning stabbing in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are investigating an early morning stabbing. It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 800 block of South Main Avenue. One person was taken to a hospital, their condition is not known. Police in Scranton have not said if anyone is in custody...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Helping hand for veterans in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks honored our veterans in a different way Saturday in Lackawanna County. From haircuts to transportation services, veterans organizations and area businesses teamed up to offer a helping hand to any vet who may need it. And that includes something that can't be bought; moral support.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman sentenced for assaulting officers

DUNMORE, Pa. — A woman was sentenced for assaulting officers in Lackawanna County in 2020. It happened when police responded to a fight at the Sleep Inn on Monahan Avenue. Erica Reeder kicked officers and spit on them, claiming she had COVID, as they tried to put her in a patrol car.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire heavily damages home in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire heavily damaged a home in west Scranton Sunday morning. The flames broke out at the home along Washburn Street around 12:30 a.m. One person was treated for breathing in too much smoke. No word yet on a cause for that early morning fire in Scranton.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames destroy barn in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at the place along Valley View Drive in Newton Township near Clarks Summit. Officials say no one was hurt and there were no animals inside. The cause of that fire...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman survives devastating crash in Wayne County

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A wreck in Wayne County looks much worse than it turned out. It happened right around midnight on the Mount Cobb Highway in Lake Ariel. Officials say the driver hit a pole, splitting her vehicle in half and causing all that destruction. Crews cleared the...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man sentenced after bomb scare in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Wayne County will spend nearly two years in prison for causing a bomb scare back in February. While serving a warrant on Jeffrey Johnson's property in Preston Township, officials say they found wild animal remains, rifles, ammo, and drugs. They also found...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pocono Township eyes up former school for future use

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If Pocono Township officials get their way, the former Pocono Elementary Center on Warner Road near Tannersville could become the township's new municipal complex and community hub. Taylor Munoz, the Pocono Township Manager, says they recently submitted an offer to Pocono Mountain School District to buy...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

$10 million to renovate West Scranton Intermediate School

SCRANTON, Pa. — $10 million is coming to West Scranton Intermediate School. The money comes from a commonwealth grant program and will go towards renovating the school. Senator Marty Flynn says he hopes with this funding, the Scranton School District will re-evaluate its school consolidation plan. Check out WNEP’s...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman killed in Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Wayne County just released information late Wednesday night about a deadly crash Tuesday. Troopers say a car pulled into the path of a dump truck on Route 507 in Dreher Township, near the Pike County line outside of Newfoundland. Investigators say a...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Christmas Parade returns

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Scranton wasn't the only city in our area getting into the Christmas spirit Saturday. Wilkes-Barre's annual Christmas parade was back in full force. The parade started at South Main and South Streets, went around Public Square and ended at the intersection of North Main and Union Streets.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Boxing with seniors in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Some seniors took to the boxing ring at the Telespond Senior Center. Though boxing is usually seen as a combat sport, Kathy Reap with the non-profit Rock Steady Boxing says it can play a role in improving the balance of people diagnosed with Parkinson's. The non-profit...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy