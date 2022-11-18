Read full article on original website
Early morning stabbing in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are investigating an early morning stabbing. It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 800 block of South Main Avenue. One person was taken to a hospital, their condition is not known. Police in Scranton have not said if anyone is in custody...
Former pastor sentenced after plea on attempted indecent assault
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A former pastor charged with child sex crimes in Monroe County will spend the next five years on probation. Fr. Gregory Loughney pleaded no contest to attempted indecent assault and attempted corruption of minors back in July. He was arrested last fall in an internet sting...
Two parents charged in death of infant in Luzerne County
LARKSVILLE, Pa. — One year after a 16-day-old baby died, her parents are now behind bars in connection with her death. The two parents from Larksville were arrested on Friday. Police say drugs are to blame for the child's death nearly one year ago. According to court paperwork, the...
Helping hand for veterans in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks honored our veterans in a different way Saturday in Lackawanna County. From haircuts to transportation services, veterans organizations and area businesses teamed up to offer a helping hand to any vet who may need it. And that includes something that can't be bought; moral support.
Woman sentenced for assaulting officers
DUNMORE, Pa. — A woman was sentenced for assaulting officers in Lackawanna County in 2020. It happened when police responded to a fight at the Sleep Inn on Monahan Avenue. Erica Reeder kicked officers and spit on them, claiming she had COVID, as they tried to put her in a patrol car.
Fire heavily damages home in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire heavily damaged a home in west Scranton Sunday morning. The flames broke out at the home along Washburn Street around 12:30 a.m. One person was treated for breathing in too much smoke. No word yet on a cause for that early morning fire in Scranton.
Flames destroy barn in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at the place along Valley View Drive in Newton Township near Clarks Summit. Officials say no one was hurt and there were no animals inside. The cause of that fire...
Congregation making efforts to save Mahanoy City's first church
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — This is how Gary Perna and his family spend every Sunday morning as a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mahanoy City. Singing the same hymns, he learned as a kid. “I've been coming here my entire life. I was baptized in this...
Woman survives devastating crash in Wayne County
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A wreck in Wayne County looks much worse than it turned out. It happened right around midnight on the Mount Cobb Highway in Lake Ariel. Officials say the driver hit a pole, splitting her vehicle in half and causing all that destruction. Crews cleared the...
Man sentenced for deadly crash in Lackawanna County
MT COBB, Pa. — A man will spend up to a year on house arrest after a deadly crash in Lackawanna County. Police say Betty Teehan of Pike County was killed in a crash in 2021 along Route 247 in Jefferson Township, near Moosic Lakes. Investigators say a UTV,...
Man sentenced after bomb scare in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Wayne County will spend nearly two years in prison for causing a bomb scare back in February. While serving a warrant on Jeffrey Johnson's property in Preston Township, officials say they found wild animal remains, rifles, ammo, and drugs. They also found...
Pocono Township eyes up former school for future use
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If Pocono Township officials get their way, the former Pocono Elementary Center on Warner Road near Tannersville could become the township's new municipal complex and community hub. Taylor Munoz, the Pocono Township Manager, says they recently submitted an offer to Pocono Mountain School District to buy...
$10 million to renovate West Scranton Intermediate School
SCRANTON, Pa. — $10 million is coming to West Scranton Intermediate School. The money comes from a commonwealth grant program and will go towards renovating the school. Senator Marty Flynn says he hopes with this funding, the Scranton School District will re-evaluate its school consolidation plan. Check out WNEP’s...
Woman killed in Wayne County crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Wayne County just released information late Wednesday night about a deadly crash Tuesday. Troopers say a car pulled into the path of a dump truck on Route 507 in Dreher Township, near the Pike County line outside of Newfoundland. Investigators say a...
Wilkes-Barre Christmas Parade returns
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Scranton wasn't the only city in our area getting into the Christmas spirit Saturday. Wilkes-Barre's annual Christmas parade was back in full force. The parade started at South Main and South Streets, went around Public Square and ended at the intersection of North Main and Union Streets.
Volunteers spread warmth in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — As the winter chill begins to set in, it's that time of year to crank up the heat. but for people such as Deb Owens of Pittston Township, keeping the house warm is a challenge. "I don't even have an oil furnace that kicked. They...
Boxing with seniors in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Some seniors took to the boxing ring at the Telespond Senior Center. Though boxing is usually seen as a combat sport, Kathy Reap with the non-profit Rock Steady Boxing says it can play a role in improving the balance of people diagnosed with Parkinson's. The non-profit...
Scranton Stuff the Caboose benefits United Neighborhood Centers
SCRANTON, Pa. — It's the holiday season which is also the season of giving. And folks in Lackawanna County came together Saturday to give back in a big way. Stuff the Caboose was held at the Steamtown National Historic Site to help restock the United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA Food Pantry.
Two suspected cooking oil crooks arrested in Luzerne County
PLAINS, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County nabbed two suspected cooking oil thieves Monday afternoon. Plains Township police responded to Burger King on North River Street after workers saw two men removing cooking oil from the place. Officers found the men in a black van on Route 115. George...
'Lansford United' program hopes to fight crime with security cameras
LANSFORD, Pa. — Drive along almost any street in Lansford, and you're sure to find several homes with security cameras out front. Eve Lloyd-Jones's home on West Ridge Street has two of them. "There's too many people breaking into cars and stealing packages off porches in the area, so...
