GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A person was stabbed in downtown Gainesville last night and was trauma-alerted to UF Health Shands with non-life-threatening injuries. Around midnight last night, Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a report that someone was stabbed in a downtown parking garage near the 100 block of W. University Avenue. The incident began with a fight in a nearby nightclub and resulted in the stabbing in the parking garage. A GPD spokesman said the victim was found in the roadway.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO