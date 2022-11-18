ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Pedestrian dies crossing West University

Another pedestrian has died while trying to cross West University Avenue in Gainesville. The incident occurred at 10:48 p.m. Friday night in the 400 block of West University. According to the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), the initial investigation found a pedestrian was trying to cross the roadway from the south to the north when a car traveling east struck him.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

News4Jax.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in downtown Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A man was struck and killed late Friday night while crossing a road in downtown Gainesville, the Gainesville Police Department said. According to GPD, the man, identified as John Coffey, was crossing West University Avenue near NW 3rd Street when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling east. GPD said after life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

St. Augustine man arrested for Gainesville carjacking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Edward Dwayne Harris, 31, of St. Augustine, was arrested today and charged with carjacking with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department Officer that she was driving in the 3300 block of NE 12th Street...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Man arrested for vandalizing Institute of Black Culture sign

The UF Police Department arrested a man connected with the vandalism of the Institute of Black Culture sign Thursday. This is his third time vandalizing the same sign. Marvelle Blair, a 27-year-old Gainesville resident, is being charged with criminal mischief, trespass after warning and assault on a law enforcement officer. Blair was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 2:49 p.m. Thursday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Window tint violation leads to driver’s arrest after traffic stop on U.S. 301

A window tint violation led to a driver’s arrest after a traffic stop on U.S. 301 in Marion County. George Clayton Pinkerton, 58, of Ocklawaha, was driving a Kia Forte on Thursday on U.S. 301 when he was pulled over for a suspected window tint violation, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A window tint meter confirmed the violation.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

New ASO contract outlines deputies’ pay raises

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the union representing Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reacting to the pay raises outlined in a new contract with the sheriff’s office. North Central Florida Police Benevolent Association resident, Jody Banaman released a statement calling this “a significant investment in our workforce.”...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACSO announces historic raises

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) employees are receiving the largest raise in the department’s history. According to an ACSO release on Thursday, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be retroactive to October with previously approved funds. The announcement came one week after the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Home destroyed in fire

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 1:44 p.m. on November 19, Alachua County Fire Rescue received a call for a house fire from a citizen who said his neighbor’s house was on fire. The neighbors tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose prior to fire department arrival.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bell woman held on $6M bond for attempted murder

A Nov. 11 domestic disturbance shooting led to a Bell woman’s arrest in Gilchrist County on charges that included attempted murder. According to a Gilchrist County Sherriff’s Office (GCSO) release, deputies arrested Samantha Jane Long, 31, of Bell, on Wednesday in connection with the Nov. 11 incident. They charged her with attempted premeditated murder and felony child abuse and are holding her on a $6 million bond.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

High Springs house fire

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

More Villagers calling for elimination of anonymous complaint system

More Villagers are calling for the elimination of the anonymous complaint system now that data seems to support the argument. Community Development District 5 has taken the bold step of ending the acceptance of anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. CDD 5 supervisors on Friday reviewed data that appears to indicate that the move has ended “frivolous” complaints. Or as CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow has suggested, it has halted trolls and vengeful neighbors who manipulate the system.
THE VILLAGES, FL

