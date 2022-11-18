Read full article on original website
Pedestrian dies crossing West University
Another pedestrian has died while trying to cross West University Avenue in Gainesville. The incident occurred at 10:48 p.m. Friday night in the 400 block of West University. According to the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), the initial investigation found a pedestrian was trying to cross the roadway from the south to the north when a car traveling east struck him.
alachuachronicle.com
Person stabbed in downtown Gainesville Saturday night
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A person was stabbed in downtown Gainesville last night and was trauma-alerted to UF Health Shands with non-life-threatening injuries. Around midnight last night, Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a report that someone was stabbed in a downtown parking garage near the 100 block of W. University Avenue. The incident began with a fight in a nearby nightclub and resulted in the stabbing in the parking garage. A GPD spokesman said the victim was found in the roadway.
WCJB
alachuachronicle.com
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in downtown Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A man was struck and killed late Friday night while crossing a road in downtown Gainesville, the Gainesville Police Department said. According to GPD, the man, identified as John Coffey, was crossing West University Avenue near NW 3rd Street when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling east. GPD said after life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.
alachuachronicle.com
St. Augustine man arrested for Gainesville carjacking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Edward Dwayne Harris, 31, of St. Augustine, was arrested today and charged with carjacking with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department Officer that she was driving in the 3300 block of NE 12th Street...
Independent Florida Alligator
Man arrested for vandalizing Institute of Black Culture sign
The UF Police Department arrested a man connected with the vandalism of the Institute of Black Culture sign Thursday. This is his third time vandalizing the same sign. Marvelle Blair, a 27-year-old Gainesville resident, is being charged with criminal mischief, trespass after warning and assault on a law enforcement officer. Blair was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 2:49 p.m. Thursday.
click orlando
Marion Sheriff Office offers takeover of school security, district seeks community input
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County School Board members are calling on the community for input after a proposal from the sheriff’s office to take over school security. “I want the community to become aware of it, to read it for themselves, to ask the tough questions,” said Eric Cummings who is the chair of Marion County’s School Board.
villages-news.com
Window tint violation leads to driver’s arrest after traffic stop on U.S. 301
A window tint violation led to a driver’s arrest after a traffic stop on U.S. 301 in Marion County. George Clayton Pinkerton, 58, of Ocklawaha, was driving a Kia Forte on Thursday on U.S. 301 when he was pulled over for a suspected window tint violation, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A window tint meter confirmed the violation.
WCJB
New ASO contract outlines deputies’ pay raises
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the union representing Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reacting to the pay raises outlined in a new contract with the sheriff’s office. North Central Florida Police Benevolent Association resident, Jody Banaman released a statement calling this “a significant investment in our workforce.”...
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACSO announces historic raises
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) employees are receiving the largest raise in the department’s history. According to an ACSO release on Thursday, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be retroactive to October with previously approved funds. The announcement came one week after the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners...
Here are the Thanksgiving closures and changes to services in your county
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is this week, and services and offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Here is a list of what is closed or will have service changes in your area. Lake County. The following offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday:. -Lake County...
alachuachronicle.com
Home destroyed in fire
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 1:44 p.m. on November 19, Alachua County Fire Rescue received a call for a house fire from a citizen who said his neighbor’s house was on fire. The neighbors tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose prior to fire department arrival.
Middleburg man arrested for 6 false identities, deputies say
A Middleburg man was arrested Wednesday for false identification information, deputies said. It was discovered that the man has been in possession of six fraudulent identities in the state of Florida.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bell woman held on $6M bond for attempted murder
A Nov. 11 domestic disturbance shooting led to a Bell woman’s arrest in Gilchrist County on charges that included attempted murder. According to a Gilchrist County Sherriff’s Office (GCSO) release, deputies arrested Samantha Jane Long, 31, of Bell, on Wednesday in connection with the Nov. 11 incident. They charged her with attempted premeditated murder and felony child abuse and are holding her on a $6 million bond.
First Coast News
James Hodges, attorney, Lake City community members speak about alleged constitutional violations by police
Hodges, who is legally blind, was walking home when he was arrested. He is now calling for an investigation into the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searching for reported missing Clay County 15-year-old
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Franklin County Sheriff has requested assistance locating a 15-year-old boy out of Clay County who has been missing since November 13. The 15-year-old boy is named Malachi Cook with a height of 5′7 and a weight of 125 pounds. The Clay County Sheriff’s...
WCJB
High Springs house fire
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
villages-news.com
Ex-convict living in The Villages jailed after crashing golf cart tied to car burglaries
An ex-convict living in The Villages is being held after crashing a golf cart believed to have been used in a string of car burglaries. Kenneth Andrew Weatherwax, 39, who lives in the Natchez Villas, continued to be held this weekend on $59,000 bond on multiple charges of burglary and theft at the Sumter County Detention Center.
villages-news.com
More Villagers calling for elimination of anonymous complaint system
More Villagers are calling for the elimination of the anonymous complaint system now that data seems to support the argument. Community Development District 5 has taken the bold step of ending the acceptance of anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. CDD 5 supervisors on Friday reviewed data that appears to indicate that the move has ended “frivolous” complaints. Or as CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow has suggested, it has halted trolls and vengeful neighbors who manipulate the system.
