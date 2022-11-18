Disaster requests for Bering Sea crabbers highlight the lengthy process of getting financial relief to fishermen

Read full article on original website
WA crabbing season canceled amid population busts
Washington’s North Pacific crabbers are sitting idle this year, because, for the first time ever, the U.S. snow crab season has been canceled. The North Pacific snow and red king crab seasons are canceled this year, devastating small businesses and crabbers in Alaska and Washington state. Many factors contributed...
What new mining projects could mean for Alaskan salmon
Underwater view of coho salmon (oncorhynchus kisutch) swimming in river, Juneau, Alaska, USA. Getty ImagesActive, proposed, and exploratory projects in Alaska and British Columbia may affect key salmon watersheds.
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history
Nov 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. agency seeking to restore habitat for endangered fish gave final approval on Thursday to decommission four dams straddling the California-Oregon border, the largest dam removal undertaking in U.S. history.
Bering Sea crabbers make online appeal for support
The Bering Sea crab collapse has thrown fishermen and their trade association into survival mode. A new online appeal is raising money to push for new crab conservation measures and federal fishery disaster aid to fishermen.
Deadliest Catch Captain Johnathan Hillstrand's Scary Experience With A Sunken Sailboat
Perhaps it goes without saying, but the crews of Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" have to be very skillful at handling their boats. These, after all, are massive, hulking, floating machines that are intended to navigate some of the roughest waters in the world. And fans of "Deadliest Catch" already know that commercial fishing –- in particular crab fishing -– causes several times more than the average number of fatalities among most other jobs (via CDC.gov).
Lessons for Maine lobster from Alaska’s crab collapse
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. News broke last week that Alaska’s snow...
Where Does Deadliest Catch's Fishing Quota Come From?
For fans sitting at home watching Discovery's "Deadliest Catch," plenty of them must wonder why these daredevil fisherman risk it all just to snag some delicious crustaceans. Well, the answer is obviously money! As long as those crawlers stuff their way into those giant pots, the crew's wallets follow suit. With that being said, it would seem that if the more the boat catches, the higher the salaries would go. However, that is not the case. There are rules set in place to protect both fishermen and crabs.
MUSTS for North Dakota Deer Hunting
The time is here! North Dakota deer rifle opener is almost revered as a state holiday for many hunters. Opening at noon on Friday, November 4th, 2022; the anticipation of what the upcoming weeks may hold and how much time will be spent, we have musts to not leave for the field without. With numbers believed to be down after the effects of the 2021 EHD outbreak, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department issued only 64,000 deer gun licenses. This is 8,000 fewer tags than last year. As a result of the 2021 EHD outbreak and the similarities between it and CWD, North Dakota Game and Fish has added some new regulations, mainly in the areas noted previously or newly added CWD units. Hunters remember it is your responsibility to be aware of all state rules and regulations, and are highly encouraged to review the latest hunting guide. Especially regarding restrictions in units that one may not have been aware of having been added to the CWD unit list.
KOMO News
Lawmakers push for federal assistance for fishermen following crab harvest cancelations
SEATTLE, Wash. — U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell joined her Washington and Alaska colleagues urging Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to declare a federal fishery disaster for certain Alaska crab harvests. The fishing industry is expected to take a tremendous hit next year following the cancelation of the Bering Sea and...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maine
Maine is dotted with coldwater lakes throughout the state. Some are popular recreational lakes, while others provide the peaceful seclusion of being in the middle of nature. Sometimes the biggest lakes are also the deepest, but other times it is smaller lakes that have the greatest depths. Deep lakes can be formed by glaciers, volcanos and earthquakes. But how deep can these lakes be? Let’s discover the deepest lake in Maine!
Kayak Fisherman Lands Big Ol’ Halibut Off The Coast Of Alaska
Now there is just something about someone fishing in a kayak in the ocean that’s different. A massive waterbody with creatures big enough to swallow you and the boat you’re in… it just seems more intense. Then to go after large fish, it seems pretty crazy. There’s...
Maine Lobster Is No Longer Sustainable, Leading Seafood Guides Say
Eating Maine lobster continues to come with many environmental questions. After it was announced that climate change was affecting lobsters in the Gulf of Maine, the crustaceans have lost their “sustainable” label, according to a new report from The Washington Post. The Marine Stewardship Council said it no longer considers Maine lobster sustainable because nearly extinct whales continue to die after getting caught in fishing gear. “We’re hopeful and look for the opportunity to work with the fishery and others to figure out how to help them move forward,” Erika Feller, a regional director of the council, told The Washington Post. “Hopefully,...
marinelink.com
USCG Needs to Do More to Improve Fishing Vessel Safety - GAO
The U.S. Coast Guard must do more to improve safety in the extremely dangerous commercial fishing industry, according to a new report from watchdog agency the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO). Commercial fishing has one of the highest industry death rates in the U.S., according to the U.S. Bureau of...
