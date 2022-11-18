Major League Rugby unleashes the Chicago Hounds: 'We're going to be better than anyone else'

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Major League Rugby announced Thursday that a Chicago team is the 12th to join the league.

The Chicago Hounds are officially the city’s rugby team. They'll be donning team colors green and sky blue when they play in the spring.

Matt Satchwell, owner and chairman of the team’s ownership group, said he turned his passion for rugby and Chicago into action after learning that Chicago wasn't originally in the MLR.

"Two and a half years later, here we are,” he said.

"We're going to be better than anybody else in the country,” he added. “We've had a fantastic draft, we've pulled together a world class set of players, we've got a world class coach and a world class facility. So, there's really nothing holding us back."

The Chicago Hounds will kick off their season in February in Washington D.C. Their home opener at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview is March 4 against the Utah Warriors.