Ames, IA

KCCI.com

Combination coffee and bike shop coming to Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ingersoll Avenue is getting another exciting addition!. Chain & Spoke shared their plans for a building on the southwest side of 515 28th St. It will be a half coffee shop, half bike shop. The company says it plans to share more of its plans...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

A sneak peek at the Marshall County Courthouse

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — For the first time in four years, the Marshall County Courthouse opened its doors Saturday for its rededication ceremony, led by the Marshalltown Masonic Temple. The first look inside the newly renovated building showed the county is still constructing modern offices while keeping some of...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Keo Way rebirth heading into final stages

DES MOINES, Iowa — The transformation of Keo Way heading into downtown Des Moines is moving into its final stage. Just ask one of the newest business owners on the block. “I'll need a caramel latte to go,” said T.J. Rude, owner of the new Northern Vessel coffee shop at 1201 Keo Way.
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Steak is the star of this risotto

The perfect steak is the star of any meal, but Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank makes sure you can’t ignore two special additions on the plate. He shows the new menu item called Shiitake Steak Risotto. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona,...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

South side church closes after 119 years

DES MOINES, Iowa — Park Avenue Presbyterian Church will be closing its doors due to a dwindling amount of members. The church has been around for the last 119 years. Some church members had been attending services there for the last 80 years and they say it is bittersweet to see it close.
DES MOINES, IA
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program

Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Drake blows out No. 22 Nebraska

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake women's basketball defeated No. 22 Nebraska 80-62 on Saturday for the team's second win of the season. The Bulldogs improve to 2-1 on the year with the win. Katie Dinnebier was the team's leading scorer with 18 points and was followed by Sarah Beth...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

City of Des Moines recognizes Transgender Day of Remembrance

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time ever, the city of Des Moines is publicly recognizing Transgender Day of Remembrance. Mayor Frank Cownie signed a proclamation and called for the city's LGBTQ flag to be flown. Iowa Safe Schools and Ryan Companies worked with the city to bring...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State falls to Texas Tech on senior night

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State lost to Texas Tech 14-10 on Saturday night. With the loss, the Cyclones fall to 4-7 on the season with one game remaining on the calendar. Iowa State will finish the season when they travel to take on TCU in Fort Worth on Nov. 26.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Cold and windy Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Air temperatures should make it into the mid 20s Saturday afternoon, but wind chills will stay in the single digits to low teens throughout the day. Sunday morning will be cold, but then we will break out of the 20s and make into the low 40s! We will stay in the 40s for high temperatures for the majority of next week. Precip chances look limited as we head closer to Thanksgiving. For right now, staying mainly dry.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Year-round activity space installed at Sleepy Hollow Sports Park

DES MOINES, Iowa — The new ownership at Sleepy Hollow Sports Park on the east side of Des Moines is making big changes, including adding year-round activities. An all-season turf called Snow Flex will allow skiing, snowboarding and tubing any time of the year. The multi-layered material will be...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Loud noise prompts an Ankeny elementary school to shelter in place

ANKENY, Iowa — An elementary school in Ankeny was placed under a shelter-in-place on Friday. KCCI confirmed at 2:50 p.m., staff members heard what they thought were gunshots outside Northwest Elementary School. School security and Ankeny police soon found the noise was a transformer explosion. Ankeny schools will provide...
ANKENY, IA
kmaland.com

Adoption Month: New "Forever" Homes for More Iowa Kids

(KMAland) -- It's National Adoption Month, a chance to raise awareness about the need for permanent homes and families for kids in foster care in Iowa. In Polk County alone, nearly 1,200 children in foster care are looking for "forever" homes - and more than 407,000 nationwide. The Iowa Department...
IOWA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Last Weekend I Had The Chance To Visit This “DDD” Spot In Iowa!

Darin and I made a trip to Iowa to visit with his daughter who will soon be graduating from college at Drake University, and couldn't wait to find some 'Diners, Drive-ins & Dives' with Guy Fieri locations along the way. We had a four-hour drive to discuss all the options we would have on our journey, and we were NOT disappointed. As I drove to Iowa, Darin scrolled through pages and pages of destinations we could visit, so we had plenty of time to figure discuss the foods we wanted to try, and look at star ratings before we made our final decision.
DES MOINES, IA

