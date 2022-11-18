Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KCCI.com
Combination coffee and bike shop coming to Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Ingersoll Avenue is getting another exciting addition!. Chain & Spoke shared their plans for a building on the southwest side of 515 28th St. It will be a half coffee shop, half bike shop. The company says it plans to share more of its plans...
KCCI.com
A sneak peek at the Marshall County Courthouse
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — For the first time in four years, the Marshall County Courthouse opened its doors Saturday for its rededication ceremony, led by the Marshalltown Masonic Temple. The first look inside the newly renovated building showed the county is still constructing modern offices while keeping some of...
KCCI.com
Keo Way rebirth heading into final stages
DES MOINES, Iowa — The transformation of Keo Way heading into downtown Des Moines is moving into its final stage. Just ask one of the newest business owners on the block. “I'll need a caramel latte to go,” said T.J. Rude, owner of the new Northern Vessel coffee shop at 1201 Keo Way.
who13.com
Steak is the star of this risotto
The perfect steak is the star of any meal, but Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank makes sure you can’t ignore two special additions on the plate. He shows the new menu item called Shiitake Steak Risotto. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona,...
KCCI.com
South side church closes after 119 years
DES MOINES, Iowa — Park Avenue Presbyterian Church will be closing its doors due to a dwindling amount of members. The church has been around for the last 119 years. Some church members had been attending services there for the last 80 years and they say it is bittersweet to see it close.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program
Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
KCCI.com
Drake blows out No. 22 Nebraska
DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake women's basketball defeated No. 22 Nebraska 80-62 on Saturday for the team's second win of the season. The Bulldogs improve to 2-1 on the year with the win. Katie Dinnebier was the team's leading scorer with 18 points and was followed by Sarah Beth...
KCCI.com
City of Des Moines recognizes Transgender Day of Remembrance
DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time ever, the city of Des Moines is publicly recognizing Transgender Day of Remembrance. Mayor Frank Cownie signed a proclamation and called for the city's LGBTQ flag to be flown. Iowa Safe Schools and Ryan Companies worked with the city to bring...
It’s the Worst Named Town in Iowa and It’s Also the Most Expensive
Not only is this small town considered the most expensive place to live in the state, but it also has a name that is considered offensive by many. The name of the town hasn't always been thought of as taboo, but these days, jokes are often cracked at the town's expense.
KCCI.com
Iowa State falls to Texas Tech on senior night
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State lost to Texas Tech 14-10 on Saturday night. With the loss, the Cyclones fall to 4-7 on the season with one game remaining on the calendar. Iowa State will finish the season when they travel to take on TCU in Fort Worth on Nov. 26.
KCCI.com
Iowa women look at legal action after airline forgets then damages their electric wheelchairs
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Iowa women say their wheelchairs were damaged or broken after a September flight and now they want to make sure no one else in their position ever has to go through what they did again. Harlee Drury and Heather Reimers, along with their friend...
KCCI.com
Cold and windy Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Air temperatures should make it into the mid 20s Saturday afternoon, but wind chills will stay in the single digits to low teens throughout the day. Sunday morning will be cold, but then we will break out of the 20s and make into the low 40s! We will stay in the 40s for high temperatures for the majority of next week. Precip chances look limited as we head closer to Thanksgiving. For right now, staying mainly dry.
KCCI.com
Year-round activity space installed at Sleepy Hollow Sports Park
DES MOINES, Iowa — The new ownership at Sleepy Hollow Sports Park on the east side of Des Moines is making big changes, including adding year-round activities. An all-season turf called Snow Flex will allow skiing, snowboarding and tubing any time of the year. The multi-layered material will be...
KCCI.com
Loud noise prompts an Ankeny elementary school to shelter in place
ANKENY, Iowa — An elementary school in Ankeny was placed under a shelter-in-place on Friday. KCCI confirmed at 2:50 p.m., staff members heard what they thought were gunshots outside Northwest Elementary School. School security and Ankeny police soon found the noise was a transformer explosion. Ankeny schools will provide...
KCCI.com
Fighting for survival: How Jordan Creek, Outlets of Des Moines thrive
Malls were once the go-to spot for shopping and socializing, but online shopping, COVID-19 and new competition have forced the old formula to adapt. This week KCCI looks at how key shopping centers in the Des Moines area are handling the changes, a story of both struggles and survival. Our...
kmaland.com
Adoption Month: New "Forever" Homes for More Iowa Kids
(KMAland) -- It's National Adoption Month, a chance to raise awareness about the need for permanent homes and families for kids in foster care in Iowa. In Polk County alone, nearly 1,200 children in foster care are looking for "forever" homes - and more than 407,000 nationwide. The Iowa Department...
KCJJ
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
KCCI.com
Editorial: We encourage lawmakers to to make rural healthcare a top priority
DES MOINES, Iowa — For many, the care received from Des Moines hospitals is outstanding. The surgeons are excellent, the resources are great and it's convenient. But that’s a stark contrast from what many rural Iowans experience. If they have access to a hospital, it can be miles away or the services limited.
Last Weekend I Had The Chance To Visit This “DDD” Spot In Iowa!
Darin and I made a trip to Iowa to visit with his daughter who will soon be graduating from college at Drake University, and couldn't wait to find some 'Diners, Drive-ins & Dives' with Guy Fieri locations along the way. We had a four-hour drive to discuss all the options we would have on our journey, and we were NOT disappointed. As I drove to Iowa, Darin scrolled through pages and pages of destinations we could visit, so we had plenty of time to figure discuss the foods we wanted to try, and look at star ratings before we made our final decision.
Comments / 0