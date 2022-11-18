ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Disney boots CEO, brings back Bob Iger to lead company

Disney ousted chief executive Bob Chapek on Sunday and announced that it had brought back former CEO Bob Iger to once again take the reins. "We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career," Susan Arnold, chair of Disney's board, said.
