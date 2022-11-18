ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Simmons scores season-high 22, 'ready to play' at 76ers on Tuesday

After a brutal start in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons is finding his stride just in time to face the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets guard connected on 11 of 13 shot on Sunday en route to 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 122-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The point total was a third-straight season high after scoring 15 and 11 points in his previous two games. He led the Nets with a plus-19 in the plus-minus column.
Tyrese Maxey out 3-4 weeks with left foot fracture for Sixers, who were already missing James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers recorded a big win on Friday, topping the Milwaukee Bucks. They also had a big loss, in the form of standout guard Tyrese Maxey. Maxey will miss three to four weeks due to a small fracture in his left foot sustained during the Sixers' 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Maxey's X-rays reportedly came back negative on Friday, but MRIs revealed the true damage on Saturday.
