KOKI FOX 23
Ben Simmons scores season-high 22, 'ready to play' at 76ers on Tuesday
After a brutal start in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons is finding his stride just in time to face the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets guard connected on 11 of 13 shot on Sunday en route to 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 122-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The point total was a third-straight season high after scoring 15 and 11 points in his previous two games. He led the Nets with a plus-19 in the plus-minus column.
KOKI FOX 23
Kyrie Irving available to return from Nets suspension Sunday, after 8 missed games
Kyrie Irving is close to finishing his suspension from the Brooklyn Nets and could return as soon as Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The team sent a pretty big message that would be the case, upgrading Irving's status to "available" for Sunday's game. The...
KOKI FOX 23
Tyrese Maxey out 3-4 weeks with left foot fracture for Sixers, who were already missing James Harden
The Philadelphia 76ers recorded a big win on Friday, topping the Milwaukee Bucks. They also had a big loss, in the form of standout guard Tyrese Maxey. Maxey will miss three to four weeks due to a small fracture in his left foot sustained during the Sixers' 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Maxey's X-rays reportedly came back negative on Friday, but MRIs revealed the true damage on Saturday.
KOKI FOX 23
NBA Fact or Fiction: The Minnesota Timberwolves' trade for Rudy Gobert is an abject disaster
Each week during the 2022-23 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward. The Rudy Gobert trade is an abject disaster. When the Minnesota Timberwolves...
KOKI FOX 23
Meet Tim Martin, the trainer behind Victor Wembanyama and his virtual training sessions, defense-focused drills
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, trainer and skills coach Tim Martin was out on a tennis court four days a week in Dallas, demonstrating different drills with no one else there. It was just him and his laptop as he conducted workouts through Zoom. His client was...
KOKI FOX 23
NFL Winners and Losers: Eagles pull out clutch win, but they struggled vs. Jeff Saturday's Colts
The Philadelphia Eagles won, as everyone figured going into Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. But there are probably more questions about the Eagles after the win than there were beforehand. First of all, any win in the NFL is good and the Eagles showed a lot of heart to...
KOKI FOX 23
Cowboys blow out Vikings, showing them how tough Super Bowl path in NFC will be
The Minnesota Vikings’ path to the postseason is smooth. They carry a four-game lead in their division. They’ve mastered the art of winning close games, five times rebounding from a deficit to mount a game-winning drive. Wins against talented teams like the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins help pad the Vikings’ resume.
