Middleburg man arrested for 6 false identities, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Season Recap: Middleburg Broncos rushing attack propelled team to playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay CountyDebra FineClay County, FL
Florida DEP investigates ‘circumstances surrounding’ Middleburg fire, cited company 4 times in pastJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Thanksgiving dinner at Clara White Mission honors Jordan Davis, longtime chef at nonprofit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clara White Mission teamed up Saturday with the father of Jordan Davis, a 17-year-old who was shot and killed 10 years ago outside a Southside gas station. Together, they made sure Thanksgiving came a few days early for those in need. “Sometimes justice finds its...
‘No shame in hunger’: Farm Share Thanksgiving giveaway lightens load for 2,500 households
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Thanksgiving gets closer, the need for the popular fixings at the table is growing. There have already been several food giveaways locally to help those in need. Dozens of volunteers made people’s days brighter Saturday at a Farm Share giveaway in Jacksonville with enough supplies...
Help for the Holidays: Hundreds receive Thanksgiving meal during ‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru giveaway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation teamed up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They hosted The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marked the third year of the giveaway.
‘Legacy of love & compassion’: Memorial will unveil foundation to honor firefighter lost in the line of duty
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a local firefighter, who died in the line of duty one year ago this month, plans to celebrate his life this weekend with a memorial and by launching a foundation in his honor. Michael Freeland’s memorial celebration will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday...
Nonprofit helping veterans gets surprise donation from The Players Championship
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local nonprofit helping veterans transition back into society was surprised Friday with a $12,500 check from The Players Championship golf tournament. Five Star Veterans Center received the grant to continue its mission of supporting veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries, depression, anxiety and other related mental health issues.
‘Be a hero, adopt a pet’: Animal Care & Protective Services to host free dog adoption event at Legends Center
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services will host a free dog adoption event Saturday at the Legends Center. It will be the first adoption event at the Legends Center, located at 5130 Soutel Drive, and the city promises it will be “legendary!”
Salvation Army of Northeast Florida kicks off this year’s Red Kettle Campaign
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another sign the holidays are upon us. On Friday, the Salvation Army of Northeast Florida kicked off this year’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign — and more volunteer bell ringers are needed. Starting the Saturday after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve, you can expect to hear...
Recognizing a heroic effort to make a Positively JAX difference
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This month’s Positively JAX winner is literally a superhero. Mack Boss makes sure that kids coping with medical conditions enjoy every holiday with a special visitor that’s out of this world. Getting discharged from the hospital is usually exciting, but it’s even better when...
‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru Thanksgiving giveaway returns to TIAA Bank Field lot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation are teaming up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They are hosting The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field starting at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marks the third year of the giveaway.
River City Pride Parade takes on somber undertone after deadly LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting in Colorado
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The River City Pride Board reassessed the security measures ahead of its parade on Sunday following the attack on an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. A 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside the nightclub on Saturday night, killing five people and leaving 25 injured before he was...
Nonprofit urban farm in Northwest Jacksonville vandalized 3 times in 3 weeks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Vandals have hit a nonprofit urban farm in Northwest Jacksonville three times in the past three weeks. White Harvest Farms is a farm that provides fresh produce to the people who live around Moncrief Road. It is Jacksonville’s first Black-owned farm and is on the property of late philanthropist Eartha White.
As cost of living rises, so does need for help in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Though it is a season of giving, it is also a season when people need help. As the holiday season begins, many people will go without unless someone steps up to provide assistance. Cars lined up on Friday at Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field where...
Inclusion is brewing: Staff with special needs run new coffee shop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A well-known coffee franchise is opening in Jacksonville. The key ingredient? Hiring people with special needs. Bitty and Beau’s is well-known for inclusion — a place where people with intellectual and developmental differences can thrive. The grand opening is Saturday, Nov. 19 in San...
The River City Pride Parade is this weekend!
Joining us today on River City Live is Jacksonville’s star of cabaret, comedy, and community- The Florida Comedy Queen, Karrissa Wade . Karrisa is sharing everything you need to know about attending the 2022 River City Pride Parade! Jax River City Pride, Inc is a Nonprofit 501(c)3, All-Volunteer organization inspired to make a long-lasting impact in Jacksonville’s LGBTQA+ Community. Celebrated in October, River City Pride welcomes everyone to come together and enjoy the celebration of our community. Our mission statement and policy of this organization is to provide equal opportunities/support without regard to race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, or disability. The Jax River City Pride Parade is a 1.5-mile celebration through the Historic Avondale/Riverside/5 Points community that will take place on: Sunday, November 20, 2022. The Jax River City Pride Parade starts at 2 PM from Historic Willow Branch Park, which held the first Jacksonville LGBT Pride Picnic in 1978. The Jax River City Pride Parade passed thousands of supporters along the route.
Family searching for missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Clay County
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old. The Sheriff’s Office said Malachi Cook was last seen in Clay County. According to the national nonprofit The Aware Foundation, he was last seen off Red...
T.K. Waters sworn in as Jacksonville’s new sheriff during emotion-filled ceremony
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff-elect T.K. Waters took an oath of office Sunday afternoon, officially becoming the third person to hold the position in Duval County in just five months. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Bible Believers Baptist Church in Mandarin. After taking an oath, Waters became emotional as...
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in deadly May shooting on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the May shooting death of a man on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were dispatched to a residence on Jammes Road on May 9. The Sheriff’s Office said Jacksonville Fire...
Jim Piggott walks you through the new JEA headquarters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is changing the look of downtown Jacksonville, as the utility is getting ready to move into its new headquarters. The new JEA building is getting ready to open near the Duval County Courthouse. In fact, JEA moving in technical people next month. But you are going to be able to conduct business there and go inside in February.
JFRD: Arson suspected after clothes found burning in oven inside New Town apartment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville firefighters said a domestic incident led to a fire Friday morning inside a New Town apartment unit on Morgan Street. A fire captain at the scene said units were called to the fire early Friday morning but saw no smoke or fire and started to leave the area but were called back about 15 minutes later and saw signs of fire and smoke.
‘He’s not an animal’: Brother says man facing charges in exchange of gunfire with police needs mental help
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The brother of a man who in October was accused of shooting at Jacksonville police says his loved one is suffering from a mental health issue. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said John Ervin was taken into custody on Oct. 16 after he fired shots at police. On Sunday, his brother, who asked to be identified as J.W., said Ervin is suffering from a severe mental illness.
