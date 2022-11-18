ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Help for the Holidays: Hundreds receive Thanksgiving meal during ‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation teamed up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They hosted The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marked the third year of the giveaway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Nonprofit helping veterans gets surprise donation from The Players Championship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local nonprofit helping veterans transition back into society was surprised Friday with a $12,500 check from The Players Championship golf tournament. Five Star Veterans Center received the grant to continue its mission of supporting veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries, depression, anxiety and other related mental health issues.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Recognizing a heroic effort to make a Positively JAX difference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This month’s Positively JAX winner is literally a superhero. Mack Boss makes sure that kids coping with medical conditions enjoy every holiday with a special visitor that’s out of this world. Getting discharged from the hospital is usually exciting, but it’s even better when...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru Thanksgiving giveaway returns to TIAA Bank Field lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation are teaming up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They are hosting The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field starting at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marks the third year of the giveaway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Nonprofit urban farm in Northwest Jacksonville vandalized 3 times in 3 weeks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Vandals have hit a nonprofit urban farm in Northwest Jacksonville three times in the past three weeks. White Harvest Farms is a farm that provides fresh produce to the people who live around Moncrief Road. It is Jacksonville’s first Black-owned farm and is on the property of late philanthropist Eartha White.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Inclusion is brewing: Staff with special needs run new coffee shop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A well-known coffee franchise is opening in Jacksonville. The key ingredient? Hiring people with special needs. Bitty and Beau’s is well-known for inclusion — a place where people with intellectual and developmental differences can thrive. The grand opening is Saturday, Nov. 19 in San...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

The River City Pride Parade is this weekend!

Joining us today on River City Live is Jacksonville’s star of cabaret, comedy, and community- The Florida Comedy Queen, Karrissa Wade . Karrisa is sharing everything you need to know about attending the 2022 River City Pride Parade! Jax River City Pride, Inc is a Nonprofit 501(c)3, All-Volunteer organization inspired to make a long-lasting impact in Jacksonville’s LGBTQA+ Community. Celebrated in October, River City Pride welcomes everyone to come together and enjoy the celebration of our community. Our mission statement and policy of this organization is to provide equal opportunities/support without regard to race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, or disability. The Jax River City Pride Parade is a 1.5-mile celebration through the Historic Avondale/Riverside/5 Points community that will take place on: Sunday, November 20, 2022. The Jax River City Pride Parade starts at 2 PM from Historic Willow Branch Park, which held the first Jacksonville LGBT Pride Picnic in 1978. The Jax River City Pride Parade passed thousands of supporters along the route.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in deadly May shooting on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the May shooting death of a man on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were dispatched to a residence on Jammes Road on May 9. The Sheriff’s Office said Jacksonville Fire...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jim Piggott walks you through the new JEA headquarters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is changing the look of downtown Jacksonville, as the utility is getting ready to move into its new headquarters. The new JEA building is getting ready to open near the Duval County Courthouse. In fact, JEA moving in technical people next month. But you are going to be able to conduct business there and go inside in February.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JFRD: Arson suspected after clothes found burning in oven inside New Town apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville firefighters said a domestic incident led to a fire Friday morning inside a New Town apartment unit on Morgan Street. A fire captain at the scene said units were called to the fire early Friday morning but saw no smoke or fire and started to leave the area but were called back about 15 minutes later and saw signs of fire and smoke.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘He’s not an animal’: Brother says man facing charges in exchange of gunfire with police needs mental help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The brother of a man who in October was accused of shooting at Jacksonville police says his loved one is suffering from a mental health issue. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said John Ervin was taken into custody on Oct. 16 after he fired shots at police. On Sunday, his brother, who asked to be identified as J.W., said Ervin is suffering from a severe mental illness.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy