Topeka, KS

‘Three Dog Night’ makes stop at Prairie Band Casino and Resort

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The iconic rock band from the 60’s and 70’s, “Three Dog Night,” made a stop at the Prairie Band Casino & Resort Thursday evening.

The rock band played to a sold-out house in the Great Lakes Ballroom. Three Dog Night started in 1967, with founding members Danny Hutton, Cory Wells and Chuck Negron. Soon after, the band added Jimmy Greenspoon, Joe Schermie, Michael Allsup and Floyd Sneed.

KMAJ switches to nonstop Christmas tunes

The band had 21 Billboard Top 40 hits between 1969 and 1975, with three hitting number one.

A few of Three Dog Nights hits include:

  • “One”
  • “Try A Little Tenderness”
  • “Easy To Be Hard”
  • “Celebrate”
  • “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”
  • “Out In The Country”
  • “One Man Band”
  • “Joy To The World”
  • “An Old Fashioned Love Song”
