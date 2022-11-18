Read full article on original website
U.S. govt official: meeting on N.Korea on sidelines of APEC was “very productive and free flowing”
BANGKOK (Reuters) – A senior U.S. government official said on Friday that the United Nations security council should meet to discuss North Korea’s latest missile launches. United States Vice President Kamala Harris’ meeting on the sidelines of an APEC summit in Bangkok on Friday with leaders from South Korea, Japan, Canada, New Zealand and others was “very productive and free flowing”, the official said.
No need to avoid Xi at APEC, Taiwan envoy says after rare encounter
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan told its representative there was no need to avoid Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Thailand, the envoy said on Monday, leading to a rare encounter at a time when China has been stepping up military pressure. The grouping of 21 nations...
Hong Kong leader Lee isolating with COVID-19 after APEC trip
The Hong Kong government says leader John Lee tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Thailand
Cuba’s president to visit China Nov 24-26
BEIJING (Reuters) – Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel will visit China from Nov. 24-26, Chinese state media reported on Monday. At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Díaz-Canel, first secretary of the CPC Central Committee and president of the Republic of Cuba, will pay a state visit, CCTV reported.
China COVID cases steady as many Beijing businesses, schools shut
BEIJING (Reuters) – New coronavirus case numbers held steady in China near April peaks on Sunday as many shops and restaurants in Beijing’s most populous district were shut and schools in the area said classes would go online for the coming week. China is battling COVID-19 outbreaks in...
Brazil’s Goldfajn elected to replace ousted IDB president, sources say
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) have elected Brazil’s Ilan Goldfajn as president of the financial institution after Mauricio Claver-Carone, the first American to lead it, was ousted over ethics violations, two sources told Reuters. Five countries – Argentina, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico,...
Canada sanctions Haiti ex-President Martelly for financing gangs
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – Canada has sanctioned former Haitian President Michel Martelly and two former prime ministers for their roles in financing gangs, Canada’s ambassador to Haiti said on Twitter on Sunday. In September, Haitian gangs created a humanitarian crisis by blocking a fuel terminal for nearly six weeks,...
Beijing’s Chaoyang district urges residents to stay home Monday
BEIJING (Reuters) – An official of Beijing’s Chaoyang district on Sunday urged residents to remain at home on Monday, as a continued rise in COVID-19 infections tests China’s strict containment policy. Chaoyang district is the capital’s worst hit in the fresh COVID wave. People had been advised...
EU would walk away from a bad COP27 deal, warns climate policy chief Timmermans
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The European Union warned it was prepared to walk away from climate negotiations if a satisfactory outcome could not be reached, but said it still believed a deal could be struck on Saturday between negotiators at the COP27 summit in Egypt. EU climate policy...
States can’t hide behind EU on climate change – German foreign minister
BERLIN (Reuters) – Countries cannot hide behind the European Union when it comes to combating climate change, Germany’s foreign minister said on Friday, as negotiations for a final deal at the COP27 climate summit went into extra time. This year’s conference has been dominated by the issue of...
China tells banks to step up credit support for economy
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s banks should step up credit support for the economy, including expanding medium to long-term loans to support investment, the central bank and the banking and insurance regulator said on Monday. Regarding the property sector, the authorities said they should stabilize lending to developers and...
Brazil’s incoming gov’t unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti, officials say
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s incoming government is unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti despite calls for an international force to confront gangs, two officials said, noting that a prior military intervention did not yield lasting improvements. The United Nations last month discussed sending a strike force to...
EU holds emergency meeting with Serbia and Kosovo over rising tensions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union on Monday will hold an emergency meeting with the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti to discuss the rising tension between the two countries. “I am convening an emergency meeting of the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue tomorrow with Prime...
CBI chief Tony Danker joins Tory Brexiters’ criticism of seeking Swiss-style Brexit deal
Business leader says more important to implement current Brexit deal and solve Northern Ireland impasse
Philippine military says China ‘forcefully retrieved’ floating object in South China Sea
MANILA (Reuters) – A Chinese coast guard ship on Sunday “forcefully retrieved” a floating object being towed by a Philippine vessel in the South China Sea by cutting a line attaching it to the boat, a Philippine military commander said. Philippine naval authorities sent a vessel to...
COP27 draft climate deal published but gaps remain
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The U.N. climate agency on Saturday published an updated draft of a proposed final agreement for the COP27 summit, fleshing out some key parts of the deal countries are struggling to reach. The document, which forms the overall political deal for COP27, would need...
TSMC planning advanced chip production in Arizona, company founder says
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology at its new factory in the U.S. state of Arizona but plans are not completely finalised yet, the company’s founder Morris Chang said on Monday. TSMC did not immediately respond to a request...
U.S. sanctions actions target Russian involvement in Guatemala’s mining sector
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday issued sanctions targeting Russian involvement in the Guatemalan nickel sector, according to a statement. The sanctions target Compania Guatemalteca de Niquel ProNiCo and Mayaniquel, Guatemalan-based subsidiaries of Solway Investment Group. As part of the same action, Treasury also sanctioned Dmitry Kudryakov, who leads Solway’s mining operations in Guatemala, and a Belarusian national for allegedly leading bribery and corruption schemes.
Dollar edges higher as China COVID worries spur defensive buying
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar started the week on the front foot, boosted by defensive buying as investors remained on edge following a spike in COVID-19 cases in some cities in China that prompted officials to tighten restrictions. China’s capital Beijing reported two COVID-19 deaths for Nov. 20,...
Eighty countries sign declaration to curb bombing in urban areas
DUBLIN (Reuters) – Eighty countries including the United States, Britain and France signed a declaration in Dublin on Friday pledging to refrain from urban bombing, the first time states have agreed to curb the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. The international agreement is the product of more...
