Aspen Times
Glover: Glossed over atrocities this time
Like other Aspen/Snowmass visitors, I was disappointed and upset by your article, “Krabloonik ownership digs in their heels, plan to stay open amid dispute.” It is written in a cursory manner, without much thought, research or background information. The article states that Krabloonik “attracted scrutiny in previous years over its treatment of the huskies,” but fails to mention the fact that Dan MacEachen, the previous owner, was arrested and convicted for animal cruelty and forced to relinquish the business.
Aspen Times
Rogers: A saga just begun
Election Night closed phase one of my tenure at The Aspen Times, three months in. Bookish, I call it the first chapter. “How’s it going?” I’m asked, the questioner curious, concerned, eyes wary, expecting to respond with some expression between empathy and pity, I suspect. The truth?...
Aspen Times
Milias: Punishing tourists won’t save Aspen
My former colleague Roger Marolt recently penned an op-ed in support of ballot measure 2A, “the STR tax.” He is surely feeling his oats today because the Aspen electorate overwhelmingly approved the measure. In his eyes, this special excise tax on renters of private residential property is what is needed to save our town.
Aspen Times
Bodene: Dangerous where I live
On Nov. 8, one of my neighbors at the Aspen Country Inn or the Pomegranate Condos was hit while walking across Highway 82. This has been an ongoing issue for a number of years. The fact that there is not a safe way to cross the highway because there is no underpass is extremely dangerous. Basically, you have to play leapfrog across Highway 82 in a 45 mph zone hoping that you do not get hit.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Aspen residents petition a ski brand before its launch due to concerns of antisemitism
Nieve, an Aspen-based ski brand, hasn’t even launched. And already, there’s a petition against it. The ski line was designed by Aspen resident Carmen Ortega, an influencer and model-turned-fashion-designer who has amassed over 2.5 million followers on Instagram. She has recently been using her platform to share what some believe is antisemitic rhetoric and conspiracy theories.
Summit Daily News
Eagle County remembers Rodney Davis, the man who went missing in Mexico late October
EAGLE COUNTY — The body of Rodney Davis, an Eagle County local who went missing in Mexico on Oct. 25, was found outside of Loreto, Mexico, last week and was positively identified Friday, Nov. 11, based on medical records. A confirmed DNA match is pending. Local police in the area have arrested multiple suspects believed to be involved in Davis’ death on charges of aggravated kidnapping and homicide.
Traffic stop near Eagle yields 30 pounds of meth and cocaine
On Thursday, Nov. 17, just before 2 p.m. the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team (GRANITE) contacted a vehicle for traffic violations on I-70 near the town of Eagle. Contact was made with the driver and passenger, indicators of further criminal activity were observed and a K-9 was deployed around the vehicle. His handler quickly observed an alert to the passenger side of the vehicle. Methamphetamine and cocaine were discovered inside two hidden compartments, underneath the front vehicle seats. Contents of the hidden compartments included 12 pounds of methamphetamine, and 18 pounds of cocaine as part of the investigation.
Remembering Rodney Davis: Friends and family reflect on the life of a true mountain renaissance man
The body of Rodney Davis, an Eagle County local who went missing in Mexico on Oct. 25, was found outside of Loreto, Mexico, last week and was positively identified Friday, Nov. 11, based on medical records. A confirmed DNA match is pending. Local police in the area have arrested multiple suspects believed to be involved in Davis’ death on charges of aggravated kidnapping and homicide.
FOX21News.com
Drug bust in Canon City
"Like stepping into a snow globe": 2 Colorado towns among 'best Christmas vacation' spots
Thanks to snowcapped peaks and ample options for slopesport enthusiasts, many Americans plan trips to Colorado during the holiday season. That makes it no surprise that two mountain towns have found a place on travel blog Trips to Discover's list of '10 best Christmas Vacation Destinations in the United States.'
FOX21News.com
