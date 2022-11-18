ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

NO. 2 GONZAGA 88, NO. 4 KENTUCKY 72

Percentages: FG .391, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Wallace 2-3, Reeves 2-7, Wheeler 1-4, Fredrick 1-6, Livingston 0-1, Toppin 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 11 (Wallace 3, Fredrick 2, Toppin 2, Tshiebwe 2, Collins, Wheeler). Steals: 10 (Wallace 4, Tshiebwe 2, Collins, Fredrick,...
SPOKANE, WA
LITTLE ROCK 94, JACKSON STATE 91

Percentages: FG .507, FT .476. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (T.Young 5-9, Evans 4-7, C.Young 2-7, Mansel 1-1, Adams 1-2, Cook 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Watson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (T.Young 5, Evans 4, Adams 2, Mitchell 2, C.Young, Cook, Jones). Steals: 10...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Washington 56, Idaho St. 39

IDAHO ST. (1-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.000, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Boswell 2-5, Garnett 0-1, Spink 0-1, Burks 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Bello 3, Boswell 1, Bourne 1) Turnovers: 18 (Garnett 7, Murillo 2, Bourne 2, Burks 2, Boswell 1, Spink 1,...
MOSCOW, ID
IUPUI 59, FRANKLIN 45

Percentages: FG .322, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Flatt 2-5, Love 1-1, Bostic 1-3, Samples 1-3, Hendricks 0-1, J.Deere 0-1, Archey 0-2, King 0-2, Hoffman 0-3, Hudgins 0-3, Crowe 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (King 2, Hudgins). Turnovers: 13 (Flatt 4, Bostic 2, Crowe...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NO. 20 MICHIGAN 70, OHIO 66, OT

Percentages: FG .351, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (M.Brown 3-7, Hunter 2-5, Roderick 2-5, D.Baker 0-4, Clayton 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton, Wilson). Turnovers: 6 (Clayton 2, Hunter 2, Wiznitzer 2). Steals: 6 (D.Baker 2, Hunter 2, Clayton, M.Brown). Technical Fouls: None. FG...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NO. 3 HOUSTON 66, OREGON 56

Percentages: FG .429, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Arceneaux 3-5, Sasser 3-9, J.Walker 2-2, Shead 2-4, Mark 1-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Walker, Mark, Roberts). Turnovers: 8 (Mark 4, Roberts 2, Sasser 2). Steals: 13 (Shead 4, Arceneaux 3, Sasser 3, J.Walker 2, Chaney).
EUGENE, OR
Tarleton St. 70, Boston College 54

BOSTON COLLEGE (3-2) Bickerstaff 2-4 2-3 6, Penha 5-8 2-3 12, Ashton-Langford 2-6 1-2 5, Langford 0-1 3-4 3, Zackery 0-4 4-4 4, Kelley 2-5 0-0 5, Madsen 4-7 0-0 10, McGlockton 2-3 0-1 4, Mighty 1-3 3-9 5, Pemberton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-41 15-26 54. Halftime_Tarleton St. 35-19....
STEPHENVILLE, TX
Denver 98, Dallas 97

Percentages: FG .474, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Hyland 3-8, Braun 1-1, Cancar 1-1, Nnaji 1-1, Reed 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-5, Porter Jr. 1-5, Brown 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brown, Hyland, Nnaji, Porter Jr., Reed). Turnovers: 15 (Caldwell-Pope 4, Cancar 3, Brown 2, Porter...
DALLAS, TX
Texas Tech 64, Louisiana-Lafayette 48

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (1-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 25.000, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Benedith 3-5, Wheaton 1-6, James 1-1, Johnson 0-2, Porter 0-4, Rice 0-1, Ivery 0-1, Ratcliff 0-1, Blanton 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Wren 1) Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 3, Wheaton 3, Rice 2, Wren...
LAFAYETTE, LA
MOUNT ST. MARY'S 73, CAL POLY 68

Percentages: FG .460, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Benjamin 3-4, Leffew 3-7, Gibson 1-1, Tinsley 1-3, Lipscomb 0-1, Thomas 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jefferson, Tinsley). Turnovers: 15 (Benjamin 7, Leffew 5, Barton, Lipscomb, Thomas). Steals: 2 (Jefferson, Leffew). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
California 69, Saint Mary's (Cal) 66

SAINT MARY'S (CAL) (2-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 43.6, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-10, .600 (T.Wedin 3-4, Mastora 2-3, Bamberger 1-1, Dalton 0-1, Hanafin 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Hanafin 1) Turnovers: 20 (Bamberger 4, Steele 4, Mastora 3, Rapp 2, Team 2, Dalton 1, Hanafin...
BERKELEY, CA
Uijtendaal scores 30, Canisius defeats SUNY-Fredonia 98-52

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Siem Uijtendaal’s 30 points led Canisius over SUNY-Fredonia 98-52 on Sunday night. Uijtendaal had a big night from beyond the arc for the Golden Griffins (2-2), as he connected on 10 of his 13 3-point attempts. Tahj Staveskie scored 15 points and added four steals. Jamir Moultrie shot 4 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.
BUFFALO, NY
Beasley scores 15, UC Davis defeats Arkansas State 75-60

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Robby Beasley III had 15 points and UC Davis defeated Arkansas State 75-60 on Friday night. Beasley was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Aggies (3-1). Elijah Pepper added 12 points while going 4 of 11 (4 for 8 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds. Ty Johnson recorded 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.
DAVIS, CA

