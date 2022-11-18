Read full article on original website
High School Football Playoff Pairings
Here are the playoff parings for the state semi finals in Ohio and the first round of the PIAA. Canfield (12-1) vs Holy Name (11-2) - Friday - 7:00 pm - Euclid Community Stadium. DIVISION V. South Range (14-0) vs Liberty Center (14-0) - Friday - 7:00 pm - Clyde...
South Range rolls over Perry to claim Regional Championship
Division V Regional Championship at Berkshire High School
Canfield knocks off two-time defending State Champs to claim Regional Title
Division III Regional Championship at Ravenna High School
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
Breweries with the most highly ranked beers in Ohio
In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. […]
Back-to-back District 10 champs; Farrell advances to state quarterfinals
Farrell has now won seven of the last eight District 10 championships.
Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
Ohio Chamber president: Ohio municipal tax burden needs new look
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a lot going for it, but if the state is to be the best place in the nation to do business, it has work to do, said Steve Stivers, the president of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Among the tasks Stivers suggested to Dayton Area...
Governor DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of veteran firefighter killed in hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that U.S. and Ohio flags in Cuyahoga County and state buildings in Columbus be lowered in honor of the life and service of the veteran Cleveland firefighter who was killed Saturday night. Cleveland Division of Fire veteran Johnny Tetrick, who...
Decision made regarding Buffalo football game
While the Buffalo Bills try to make it to Detroit so they can play their game this weekend, the Buffalo Bulls will not have that opportunity. Thanks to the six feet of snow that the region has received in recent days, their game against the Akron Zips was “postponed indefinitely” on Saturday. Akron at Buffalo Read more... The post Decision made regarding Buffalo football game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announces merger of three parishes in Massillon
The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has announced on Sunday that Youngstown Bishop, The Most Rev. David J. Bonnar has accepted the recommendation by Rev. Maciej Mankowski of Massillon to merge three parishes. Rev. Mankowski is the pastor of Massillon's St. Barbara Parish, St. Joseph Parish and St. Mary Parish. He...
Autonomous semi-trucks to be on Ohio roads soon
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Friday the deployment of Drive Ohio's Rural Automated Driving Systems project is closer to becoming a reality
‘Tragic’: HS senior dies, Streetsboro schools say
A high school senior at Streetsboro High School has died, the school district confirmed Sunday.
Local rains have steelhead trout cruising the rivers: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Last week’s rainy weather has been a bonus for steelhead trout fishing this coming weekend and beyond, as outstanding numbers of fresh spawning trout have moved from Lake Erie into the Northeast Ohio rivers and streams. While the windy weather has made the Lake Erie...
Gov. DeWine announces selection of Ohio National Guard Unit for new cyberspace mission
COLUMBUS, Ohio —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. announced today that the Department of the Air Force has formally selected the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield to become the Air National Guard’s first cyberspace wing. The selection announcement follows a yearlong assessment of...
Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for several Northeast Ohio counties: See the impacted areas
CLEVELAND — A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio as accumulating snow is expected this weekend. The Lake Effect Snow Warning will be in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday for the following counties:. Ashtabula. Cuyahoga. Geauga. Lake. 3News'...
Who’s the more dastardly Ohio politician this week, Frank LaRose or Jim Jordan? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Frank LaRose aims to raise the threshold for constitutional amendments to pass, Jim Jordan plans to use his congressional post to investigate President Joe Biden and Ohio House Republicans want to stop sending unsolicited absentee ballot applications to Ohioans. We’re talking about Republicans’ moves to disenfranchise voters...
