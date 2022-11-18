A 25-Year-Old Woman Died During A Vacation To Mexico, And Her Family Wants Answers About A Video That Shows Her Being Beaten

Read full article on original website
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
Charlotte woman’s death in Cabo being investigated as killing, state AG in Mexico says
CHARLOTTE — There are more questions than answers in the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson. She died while on a trip to Cabo with friends, but her parents never believed the story those friends told them. The agency presiding over the case in Mexico confirmed to ABC News...
3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say
Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, authorities and family said Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was staying with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.
Mexico shooting leaves 9 dead in gang-riddled area: 'Get the f--k out of here'
Mexican police say that a gang-related shooting left nine people dead and another two injured on Wednesday night, and the gang left behind a letter reading "Get the f–k out of here."
A Man Was Murdered at His Own Wedding in Mexico ‘by Mistake’
The wedding march was still playing as Marco Antonio Rosales and his wife walked out of the church in the northern Mexican city of Caborca, Sonora. As they approached their car a few steps away, followed by joyful family and friends, unknown men opened fire, killing Rosales. Video shared by...
Mexico investigates death of US tourist seen in fight video
Mexican prosecutors have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral
Many questions remain after Charlotte woman dies at Mexican resort
Shanquella Robinson died in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
American Teacher Who Died Alongside Boyfriend in Mexico Airbnb Loved Travel: 'He Was a Free Bird,' Family Says
Jordan Marshall had visited Croatia, Iceland, Morocco and Italy before he and two other Americans died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning while in Mexico City to celebrate Day of the Dead Jordan Marshall loved to explore the world — so much so that the 12th grade English teacher started his own online travel agency as a side gig. "You just couldn't hold Jordan down," his sister, Jasmine Marshall, told PEOPLE Wednesday. "He was always down to travel." In October alone, Marshall, 28, visited Mexico City twice for weekend...
Dog found with human head in its mouth — with cartel message nearby
Residents of a town in north-central Mexico were stunned to see a dog running down the street with a human head in its mouth.Officials in the violence-plagued state of Zacatecas confirmed the incident and said Thursday that police eventually managed to wrest the head away from the dog.A law enforcement official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said the head and other body parts had been left in an ATM booth in the town of Monte Escobedo late Wednesday. The human remains were left with a message referring to a drug cartel. But before police could act, a...
Questions Surround Death Of American Woman Beaten By Friend In Mexico
An autopsy report and new video footage appear to conflict Shanquella Robinson's friends claims that she died of food/alcohol poisoning.
KRGV
Valley Uber driver unknowingly picked up five migrants from Mexico, authorities say
Five migrants from Mexico were discovered inside an Uber's SUV last Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The Uber driver reportedly pick up the five migrants by a restaurant near the river in Mission, and was going to drop them off at the mall in McAllen. A...
Video: Dog runs through Mexican town with human head found at ATM
Video circulating on social media showed a stray dog running in a street in north-central Mexico with a human head in its jaws, authorities said. According to The Associated Press, police in the town of Monte Escobedo confirmed the incident, which occurred Wednesday. Citing a “law enforcement official who was...
Heartbreaking update as cause of death of three Americans whose bodies were found in Airbnb in Mexico is revealed
THREE Americans were found dead in an Airbnb while on a vacation in Mexico, and now, police have given a cause of death for the tourists. The friends who stayed at an Airbnb in Mexico city in late October to celebrate Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to local autopsy reports.
Costa Rica finds 2 bodies in crash of plane carrying Germans
Authorities in Costa Rica have found two bodies in the search for six people, apparently including the German businessman behind Gold’s Gym, who went missing when their small plane disappeared from radar just off the country's Caribbean coast. The Security Ministry said the bodies of one adult and one child had been found, but that the bodies had not yet been identified.Searchers also turned up backpacks and bags, and pieces of the plane. All five passengers were believed to be German citizens, said Security Minister Jorge Torres. The plane’s pilot was Swiss. Costa Rican authorities said pieces of the...
Mother of disappeared person slain in Mexico, the fifth murder in 2 years
Another mother searching for her disappeared child is killed in Mexico, the fifth murder of a search activist in Mexico since the start of 2021.
iheart.com
Dog Seen Running Off With Human Head In Mexico
A dog was seen running down the street of a north-central Mexico town of Monte Escobedo with a human head in its mouth, officials announced last week via the Associated Press. Zacatecas state officials confirmed the incident last Thursday (October 27) in what was the latest act of violence in the area.
buzzfeednews.com
Two University Of Idaho Students Called Someone Multiple Times Before They Were Stabbed To Death, A Victim’s Sister Said
An hour before four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death, two of them called someone multiple times, a victim's sister said in a new interview. Alivea Goncalves, whose 21-year-old sister Kaylee Goncalves was one of the four University of Idaho students found dead Nov. 13, told Inside Edition on Friday that Kaylee called someone seven times between 2:26 a.m. and 2:52 a.m.
Mexican Officials Open Homicide Investigation After Video Of US Woman’s Beating Goes Viral
Shanquella Robinson's loved ones were told the 25-year-old died of alcohol poisoning while vacationing in Mexico until they received an autopsy report stating she died of a severe spinal cord injury. Mexican officials announced they’re looking into the death of an American tourist after a disturbing video when viral.
Police reveal ‘multiple’ friends were in Idaho murder house when 911 call was made
Authorities investigating the murder of four University of Idaho students claimed “multiple” people spoke with 911 dispatchers before the police arrived at the spot and that two of the roommates of the victims were there at the residence at the time of the incident.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were believed to have been killed in the early morning hours of 13 November at an off-campus residence. Authorities on Sunday said they were each stabbed multiple times, and that some had defensive wounds.“At 11.58am, a 911 call requested aid for an unconscious person. The call originated...
buzzfeednews.com
At Least 5 People Were Killed After A Shooter Opened Fire At A Gay Club In Colorado Springs
At least five people were killed and 25 injured after a shooter opened fire at a Colorado Springs, Colorado, gay club Saturday night, police said. Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Pamela Castro said that police received a phone call about an active shooting at Club Q shortly before midnight.
