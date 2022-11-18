Read full article on original website
Related
Kanye West is back on Twitter, posting 'Shalom' with a smiley face — cutting short his vow of silence amid his anti-Semitism fiasco
The rapper said on November 4 that he would embark on a 30-day "cleanse" and "verbal fast," tweeting 13 more times before going silent.
Disney boots CEO, brings back Bob Iger to lead company
Disney ousted chief executive Bob Chapek on Sunday and announced that it had brought back former CEO Bob Iger to once again take the reins. "We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career," Susan Arnold, chair of Disney's board, said.
Comments / 0