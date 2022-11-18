ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

whopam.com

Ground broken for new Todd County Public Library

Ground was broken Thursday afternoon for construction of a new Todd County Public Library. The library was approved earlier this year for a $212,150 a year grant from the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives for the next 20 years to assist with debt retirement for the new construction. The...
TODD COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Oak Grove dispatcher graduates Public Safety Dispatch Academy

A dispatcher from the Oak Grove Police Department is among 21 dispatchers from across the state who graduated from the Kentucky Public Safety Dispatch Academy. A.J. Lewis will be dispatching officers from the Oak Grove Police Department following 164 hours of training on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. Major...
OAK GROVE, KY
rewind943.com

County takes over parking garage plans from Riverview LLC due to rising costs

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Changes are now being made to how the parking garage across from the F&M Bank Arena will operate once construction is complete. The 724-space garage is being built on land donated to the county by the Hand family and is being funded through a $14 million grant from the state. As Montgomery County leaders had previously feared, those funds may not be enough.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Dawson Springs unveils tornado memorial

DAWSON SPRINGS, KY. (WEHT)– Over 11 months ago, a tornado changed the landscape of Dawson Springs forever. Today, the town honoring the lives lost by unveiling a new memorial at the center of the city park. “Let it be a reminder to everybody how strong we are,” says Jack Whitfield, the Hopkins County Judge Executive. […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Christmas on the Cumberland returns to McGregor Park

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The banks of the Cumberland River will once again be lit with over 1 million dazzling lights as Christmas on the Cumberland, presented by Blue Cord Realty, returns to McGregor Park Riverwalk. The grand opening will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at McGregor Park...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Spaces for Cadiz Christmas in the Park Going Fast

Preparations are being made for another year of decorations as part of the Cadiz Christmas in the Park. Organizer Judy Terrell says the event has grown from seven displays in 2000 to over 60 this year. Terrell says Christmas in the Park has become so popular that she is looking...
CADIZ, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear appoints Livingston County teacher to state board

Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Livingston County Schools teacher to the Education Professional Standards Board and reappointed two western Kentuckians to other state commissions. Beshear appointed Priscilla Keller, a teacher at Livingston County Schools, to the Education Professional Standards Board. She replaces Carmen Souder, who resigned, and will serve for...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

New KBC president goes immediately to work

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The morning after becoming the president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, James Carroll was already at work. Once he gaveled out the KBC’s 185th Annual Meeting at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, the clock began ticking on his one-year term as president. Carroll...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Thai Express is set to reopen in early 2023

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After the deadly December tornadoes struck Western Kentucky, many families suffered physically, mentally, and financially. The Krongyuts were no exception. When they first realized their restaurant and livelihood were destroyed, all hope seemed lost. “Our friends actually came and saw it first, early in the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Coleman Street Home Damaged In Fire

A home on Coleman Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says an electrical fire led to significant smoke damage to the home located at 1406 Coleman Street. No one was injured in the fire and the home suffered no structural...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Pursuit ends with arrest of Cadiz man

A vehicle pursuit Friday night in Trigg County led to the arrest of a Cadiz man on multiple charges. Deputies attempted to stop 28-year old Jonathan Garner of Cadiz for numerous traffic violations, but he continued driving and fled, according to police. A PIT maneuver was used to end the...
CADIZ, KY

