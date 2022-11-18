Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Ground broken for new Todd County Public Library
Ground was broken Thursday afternoon for construction of a new Todd County Public Library. The library was approved earlier this year for a $212,150 a year grant from the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives for the next 20 years to assist with debt retirement for the new construction. The...
whopam.com
Oak Grove dispatcher graduates Public Safety Dispatch Academy
A dispatcher from the Oak Grove Police Department is among 21 dispatchers from across the state who graduated from the Kentucky Public Safety Dispatch Academy. A.J. Lewis will be dispatching officers from the Oak Grove Police Department following 164 hours of training on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. Major...
rewind943.com
County takes over parking garage plans from Riverview LLC due to rising costs
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Changes are now being made to how the parking garage across from the F&M Bank Arena will operate once construction is complete. The 724-space garage is being built on land donated to the county by the Hand family and is being funded through a $14 million grant from the state. As Montgomery County leaders had previously feared, those funds may not be enough.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear to recognize schools in Christian County for military-connected youth support
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear will join local leaders and state officials at a ceremony to honor the eight elementary schools in Christian County with the Purple Star Award. The Purple Star Award acknowledges a school’s dedication to and support of military-connected youth. The Kentucky Departments...
Dawson Springs unveils tornado memorial
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY. (WEHT)– Over 11 months ago, a tornado changed the landscape of Dawson Springs forever. Today, the town honoring the lives lost by unveiling a new memorial at the center of the city park. “Let it be a reminder to everybody how strong we are,” says Jack Whitfield, the Hopkins County Judge Executive. […]
Kentucky Agriculture Development Board awards grant to Hopkinsville business
The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board on Friday approved a $3,750 grant to Hampton Premium Meats, Pembroke Road, Hopkinsville. The grant is to help pay for “consultation fees for a Global Food Safety Initiative audit, shelf-life consultation for ground beef, and consultation on smoked meats,” states a press release from the Department of Agriculture.
clarksvillenow.com
Christmas on the Cumberland returns to McGregor Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The banks of the Cumberland River will once again be lit with over 1 million dazzling lights as Christmas on the Cumberland, presented by Blue Cord Realty, returns to McGregor Park Riverwalk. The grand opening will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at McGregor Park...
clarksvillenow.com
County safety and risk director elected to serve as president of TN PRIMA
CLARKSVILLE, TN –Montgomery County Safety & Risk Director Jennifer Hood was elected by her Tennessee peers to serve as the next president of the Tennessee Public Risk Management Association (TN PRIMA). The announcement was made earlier this month at the annual TN PRIMA conference in Nashville. Hood has worked...
wkdzradio.com
Spaces for Cadiz Christmas in the Park Going Fast
Preparations are being made for another year of decorations as part of the Cadiz Christmas in the Park. Organizer Judy Terrell says the event has grown from seven displays in 2000 to over 60 this year. Terrell says Christmas in the Park has become so popular that she is looking...
Kiwanis seeking donations for Willie Renshaw’s Warm the Children
Willie Renshaw’s Warm the Children, a charitable project that has provided new winter garments for children every year around Christmastime since 1995, is seeking donations for this year’s campaign. The Hopkinsville Kiwanis Club oversees the project and hopes to provide clothing for 250 children in Hopkinsville and Christian County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints Livingston County teacher to state board
Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Livingston County Schools teacher to the Education Professional Standards Board and reappointed two western Kentuckians to other state commissions. Beshear appointed Priscilla Keller, a teacher at Livingston County Schools, to the Education Professional Standards Board. She replaces Carmen Souder, who resigned, and will serve for...
kentuckytoday.com
New KBC president goes immediately to work
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The morning after becoming the president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, James Carroll was already at work. Once he gaveled out the KBC’s 185th Annual Meeting at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, the clock began ticking on his one-year term as president. Carroll...
clarksvillenow.com
Make Christmas special for kids in need with Clarksville Now Toy Drive
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Be Santa’s helper for Christmas this year and help area kids have a wonderful Christmas by donating to the 5 Star Media Group annual Toy Drive!. Come see us from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec 9 and 10, at Walmart on...
Sumner County commission votes to give Comer Barn back to original owners
The cost of renovations was the main reason the county wanted to give the barn back to the Rogers Group.
WBKO
Thai Express is set to reopen in early 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After the deadly December tornadoes struck Western Kentucky, many families suffered physically, mentally, and financially. The Krongyuts were no exception. When they first realized their restaurant and livelihood were destroyed, all hope seemed lost. “Our friends actually came and saw it first, early in the...
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
City officials pleased with interest rate on bonds for $3.6M incentive to Ascend Elements
Municipal bonds that will cover a $3.642 million incentive to Ascend Elements won’t cost as much in interest payments as city officials had anticipated, said Hopkinsville’s chief financial officer, Robert Martin. Seven firms bid on the bonds Wednesday, creating a competitive process that Martin saw as an advantage.
wkdzradio.com
Coleman Street Home Damaged In Fire
A home on Coleman Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says an electrical fire led to significant smoke damage to the home located at 1406 Coleman Street. No one was injured in the fire and the home suffered no structural...
WBKO
Bowling Green native works to support National Hunger and Homelessness Week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In honor of National Hunger and Homelessness Week, Bowling Green native, Ryan Depp, who has been working to help the homeless in his community for the past seven years. Since the organization founder was only 13 years old, Depp and his father began scraping together...
whopam.com
Pursuit ends with arrest of Cadiz man
A vehicle pursuit Friday night in Trigg County led to the arrest of a Cadiz man on multiple charges. Deputies attempted to stop 28-year old Jonathan Garner of Cadiz for numerous traffic violations, but he continued driving and fled, according to police. A PIT maneuver was used to end the...
