"My principles are simple and are the foundation of what I strive to exude through my woodworking business, true craftsmanship, custom designs and heirloom quality." Nick Falco is the owner/operator of Vagabond Woodworks, a small family-owned business specializing in custom furniture and wood furnishings. After college, he pursued a career using his Sport Management degree and worked for the PGA Tour, taking advantage of the opportunity to broaden his outlook on life. In 2016 he moved to Greenville, South Carolina, after several years of living in South Africa, gave up his pursuit of a corporate job and began chasing his dream of becoming a furniture maker with the intent of making the most out of his life.Each piece is made by hand using sustainable hardwoods and locally sourced lumber in a shop located on his family’s farm in the Blue Ridge Mountains just outside of Greenville.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 9 DAYS AGO