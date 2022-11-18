Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Actor Steve Martin on the Joys—and the Difficulties—of Collecting Contemporary Indigenous Australian Art
Actor and comedian Steve Martin has long had a passion for collecting art—he even ranked on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list several times in the 1990s. More recently, he has shifted his collecting focuses to works made beginning in the 1970s by contemporary Indigenous Australian artists. With his wife Anne Stringfield, he’s bought works by Bill Whiskey Tjapaltjarri, Timo Hogan, Carlene West, Warlimpirrnga Tjapaltjarri, and Doreen Reid Nakamarra, among many others.
tatler.com
Madonna’s son, Rocco Ritchie, hosts exhibition in his mother’s LA hair salon
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. It came as quite the surprise when it emerged that Rocco Ritchie, 22, son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie, had been painting under the pseudonym ‘Rhed’, now showcasing his work via Instagram under the name ‘Maison Rhed’. There have since been reports that the young artist has launched an exhibition in Los Angeles, displaying his work at an unconventional venue: Hollywood salon Andy LeCompte, owned by the man who cuts Madonna’s hair, according to Richard Eden in the Daily Mail.
Andy Warhol car crash artwork sells for 'monumental' $85.4 million
A colossal image from the artist's "Death and Disaster" series fetched $85.4 million at Sotheby's in New York, a sum the auction house described as "monumental."
petapixel.com
Photographer Aims to Capture Her ‘Wild Soul’ in Evocative Self Portraits
With picturesque backdrops of sweeping landscapes and other transcendental expressions of the wilderness, photographer Anna Heimkreiter aims to capture a portion of her personhood or rather ‘wild soul’ through the lens of a Sony Alpha 7 III. Heimkreiter is an avid traveler and, through her globetrotting, has garnered...
Steve Schapiro, Andy Warhol and Friends photo book depicts early years of Pop Art
A new photo book by legendary photojournalist Steve Schapiro documents the interesting life and years of artist Andy Warhol
Two of the U.S.’s Biggest Anime Conventions Will Ban AI-Generated Art
Anime NYC and Animé Los Angeles, two of the largest anime conventions in the U.S., have both announced that they will not accept AI art in the “artist alleys” where artists sell illustrations, paintings, and merchandise based on an artist’s original designs. “Anime NYC does not allow AI generated art,” a representative of the convention wrote in an email to ARTnews. “Artists selected for Anime NYC this year were all curated by our veteran artist alley team, and it is a roster of over 300 artists from around the planet with diverse styles and artwork they create themselves.” The representative said...
Complex
Givenchy and BSTROY Partner With Felt Zine on NFT-Enhanced Capsule
Following the initial introduction of Givenchy and BSTROY’s collaborative Spring 2023 capsule, Matthew M. Williams and company are further expanding the partnership to include corresponding digital elements for the pieces in the form of limited edition NFTs. There will be six NFTs available in total, each corresponding with an...
Complex
Amazon Music Is Your Plug For ComplexCon 2022
ComplexCon 2022 is going to be the world epicenter of sneakers, music, fashion, and culture for the weekend of November 19-20. And whether you can make it to Long Beach or not, Amazon Music’s got you covered on the ground or from afar. Amazon Music is going to be...
Complex
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Notfortheo, Kris the Spirit, Domanique Grant
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting some new tracks from Canadian artists. Notfortheo’s dreamy aesthetic works like a charm on their new song “down” off their freshly released half-life EP, featuring previously released singles “down” and “interlock.”
Complex
Our Favorite Moments From Day 1 at ComplexCon 2022
ComplexCon 2022 kicked off on Saturday (Nov. 19) at the Long Beach Convention Center in California, and it was jam-packed with surprises at every turn. No matter how much anticipation builds up leading up to the yearly event, nothing can fully prepare you for what happens on the ground the day of. Day 1 was filled with scheduled appearances from names like Angus Cloud and Vince Staples, as well as panels featuring Hit-Boy, Pusha T, T.I., Jadakiss, Bun B, and more. But other unexpected stars had to stop by to join in on the action, providing some of the day’s most unforgettable moments.
Complex
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Welcome First Child Together
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have expanded their family. On Friday, Aiko took to Instagram to announce the birth of her and Sean’s first child together, a healthy baby boy named Noah Hasani. The singer-songwriter shared a series of hospital photos of the baby, who was born on Nov. 8.
A vintage jersey leads to small business dreams for the Salado-Herrera brothers.
The Salado-Herrera brothers curate their passion for fashion, sports, music, and art at Bro Bros Closet. The Minneapolis store sells vintage apparel and other goods that the brothers handpick themselves. The post A vintage jersey leads to small business dreams for the Salado-Herrera brothers. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Complex
Here Are the Winners for the 2022 American Music Awards
Bad Bunny leads the pack with eight nominations, while Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift earned six nods each. All of the aforementioned artists will square off for ultimate bragging rights in the Artist of the Year category. According to People, Bad Bunny could match Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year, if he were to win in every category.
Martha Stewart Finds Creative Ways To Discuss Her 'Lovely Federal Camp' Visit
Stewart also detailed the origin of her nativity set during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.
Why an avant-garde iris collector is sharing a space with Gainsborough
Former home of the 18th-century master exhibits the lesser-known works of Cedric Morris, thanks to Maggi Hambling
All About Art with Nick Falco of Vagabond Woodworks
"My principles are simple and are the foundation of what I strive to exude through my woodworking business, true craftsmanship, custom designs and heirloom quality." Nick Falco is the owner/operator of Vagabond Woodworks, a small family-owned business specializing in custom furniture and wood furnishings. After college, he pursued a career using his Sport Management degree and worked for the PGA Tour, taking advantage of the opportunity to broaden his outlook on life. In 2016 he moved to Greenville, South Carolina, after several years of living in South Africa, gave up his pursuit of a corporate job and began chasing his dream of becoming a furniture maker with the intent of making the most out of his life.Each piece is made by hand using sustainable hardwoods and locally sourced lumber in a shop located on his family’s farm in the Blue Ridge Mountains just outside of Greenville.
Complex
Banksy Encourages Fans to Shoplift From Guess Since Company ‘Helped Themselves to My Artwork Without Asking’
Banksy isn’t happy with Guess’ latest collaboration. The legendary anonymous graffiti artist had a directive for his followers on Friday, encouraging them—possibly tongue in cheek, possibly not—to visit the Regent Street Guess store in London and steal the brand’s new collection that features his artwork.
Comments / 0