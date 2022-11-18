Things to do in Chicago this weekend

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The holidays are finally here, and there are plenty of ways to spread some cheer. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson has the latest roundup of events:

--Visit the most authentic German holiday market of its kind outside of Europe. Christkindlmarket Chicago takes over Daley Plaza with handmade gifts, food and plenty of hot beverages to keep you warm.

--Head to Northbrook or Schaumburg and enjoy the Shine Light Show , which makes use of over 1 million LED lights, all synchronized to music that you can hear on the radio from the comfort of your car as you drive through the festive display.

--See nature in a different light at Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum. The one-of-a-kind display takes visitors along a one-mile paved walking path filled with color, light and sound.

--Embrace your inner elf at Drury Lane Theatre. Based on the hit Christmas film, Elf the Musical brings plenty of heart, hilarity and holiday joy.

--Hungry? Consider taking the Chicago Favorites Ultimate Food & Walking Tour, where you’ll sample deep-dish pizza, a Chicago-style hotdog, an Italian beef sandwich and brownies while learning more about the city's most iconic landmarks.

--Take a trip down memory lane at the Museum of Science and Industry. Mold-A-Rama: Molded for the Future features a collection of popular, rare and experimental Mold-A-Rama souvenirs from the past with their quirky colors, designs and signature smell.

