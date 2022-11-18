Police: Man conned Bristol woman out of $3K+

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a man who reportedly tricked an 81-year-old woman into giving him $3,500.

Richard McDermott, 38, is wanted for obtaining money under false pretenses and exploitation of an elder.

The woman hired McDermott to renovate her bathroom and gave him a $3,500 deposit upfront for the work, according to police .

Police said McDermott cashed the check and stopped all communications with her.

Anyone who knows of McDermott’s whereabouts or believes they’re also a victim is urged to contact Bristol Police Detective Adam Clifford at (401) 253-6900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Tip 411 .

Richard McDermott (Courtesy: Bristol Police Department)

Richard McDermott’s vehicle (Courtesy: Bristol Police Department)

