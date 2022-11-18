ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Former BPD Captain participates in white nationalist conference, according to city

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A former Boise Police Captain participated in a white nationalist conference, according to a statement from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. "This weekend, I learned of Boise Police Department officer Matt Bryngelson's participation in a white nationalist conference and his ongoing contributions to racist, dehumanizing propaganda. The fact that such an individual could serve in the department for two decades is appalling," Mayor McLean said.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Nampa man killed in overnight car crash

A Nampa man is dead after crashing a car through several construction site barriers, before striking a large piece of construction equipment. Nampa and Canyon County Dispatch received 911 calls around 11:15 p.m. Friday night, reporting a crash at the construction site at Franklin Blvd. and Birch Lane, in North Nampa. Teams were dispatched to the scene.
NAMPA, ID
105.5 The Fan

Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street

I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Woman appears in court for failure to report death in case of missing Idaho boy

FRUITLAND (Idaho Statesman) — Police have arrested a woman suspected to be involved in the disappearance of a Fruitland boy and charged her with failure to report a death. Sarah Wondra, 35, of Fruitland, was arrested Friday after police served a search warrant at the Redwing Street residence she shares with her husband, Stacey Wondra, according to a probable cause affidavit. The residence was the site of a weekend police search and excavation in connection with the disappearance of Michael Vaughan.
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Woman arrested in connection with missing Idaho boy

FRUITLAND, Idaho (AP) — Police in southwestern Idaho have arrested a woman in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy who went missing more than a year ago. Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said investigators believe Sarah Wondra, 35, may have had knowledge of the child’s death, Boise television station KTVB reported. She is charged with failing or delaying notification of a death, a felony. Court records do not...
FRUITLAND, ID
Post Register

Are you ready for some warmer temps?

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sunny skies and cold air will continue to hold on to much of the region through Monday. Then, a slight change in the pattern will allow somewhat milder air to move in from the Pacific Ocean starting Tuesday. This could continue through next weekend. It all depends on how strong the flow will be from the west. Right now, models are suggesting temperatures could get closer to normal reading for this time of the year. We have been 10-12 below normal for the last week. A chilly northwest flow has kept us cold.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Crews continue searching backyard of Idaho home for human remains

FRUITLAND (KIVI) — Crews continue excavating and searching the backyard of a home in Fruitland in what police say is connected to the disappearance of missing boy Michael Vaughan. Investigators have been searching the backyard since Saturday. Police on scene say based on a “credible tip”, they believe Michael...
FRUITLAND, ID
Post Register

Mountain West Championship Outlook

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Five teams remain eligible for a spot in the Mountain West Conference Football Championship Game. CBS2 will keep you updated as things happen today around the Mountain West, as we look to see who could make the championship. Two teams continue to fight in the...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise State wins Mountain West Mountain Division

LARAMIE, Wyoming (CBS2) — J.L. Skinner locked in. After making an interception he likely thought would be game-clinching, he was back on the field again. He dropped back into coverage, followed the receiver, and then let the ball fly into his hands. Skinner picked off Wyoming's quarterback for the...
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy