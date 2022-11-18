Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Former BPD Captain participates in white nationalist conference, according to city
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A former Boise Police Captain participated in a white nationalist conference, according to a statement from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. "This weekend, I learned of Boise Police Department officer Matt Bryngelson's participation in a white nationalist conference and his ongoing contributions to racist, dehumanizing propaganda. The fact that such an individual could serve in the department for two decades is appalling," Mayor McLean said.
Arbiter Online
Former treasurer for PIKE fraternity at Boise State University charged with grand theft
On Oct. 12 at 2:45 p.m., a former treasurer for Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) Garrett Brinker, was charged after turning himself in to authorities. Jackson Berg, current Boise State PIKE vice president and senior political science major, had Brinker as his mentor back in 2020. According to Berg, PIKE was...
Post Register
Nampa man killed in overnight car crash
A Nampa man is dead after crashing a car through several construction site barriers, before striking a large piece of construction equipment. Nampa and Canyon County Dispatch received 911 calls around 11:15 p.m. Friday night, reporting a crash at the construction site at Franklin Blvd. and Birch Lane, in North Nampa. Teams were dispatched to the scene.
Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street
I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Idaho’s Most Delicious Cheeseburger is One of the Best in America
Cheeseburgers are always awesome, but today they’re a little extra awesome because it’s National Fast-Food Day. So, of course we’ve gotta share with you the best cheeseburger in all of Idaho!. It's actually ranked as one of the best in America, and we'll also include a list...
eastidahonews.com
Woman appears in court for failure to report death in case of missing Idaho boy
FRUITLAND (Idaho Statesman) — Police have arrested a woman suspected to be involved in the disappearance of a Fruitland boy and charged her with failure to report a death. Sarah Wondra, 35, of Fruitland, was arrested Friday after police served a search warrant at the Redwing Street residence she shares with her husband, Stacey Wondra, according to a probable cause affidavit. The residence was the site of a weekend police search and excavation in connection with the disappearance of Michael Vaughan.
Police: Woman arrested in connection with missing Idaho boy
FRUITLAND, Idaho (AP) — Police in southwestern Idaho have arrested a woman in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy who went missing more than a year ago. Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said investigators believe Sarah Wondra, 35, may have had knowledge of the child’s death, Boise television station KTVB reported. She is charged with failing or delaying notification of a death, a felony. Court records do not...
Officials say the 4 slain University of Idaho students are victims
Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of deaths.
Post Register
Are you ready for some warmer temps?
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sunny skies and cold air will continue to hold on to much of the region through Monday. Then, a slight change in the pattern will allow somewhat milder air to move in from the Pacific Ocean starting Tuesday. This could continue through next weekend. It all depends on how strong the flow will be from the west. Right now, models are suggesting temperatures could get closer to normal reading for this time of the year. We have been 10-12 below normal for the last week. A chilly northwest flow has kept us cold.
Boise Has One of the Best Chinese Food Restaurants In America
I love Chinese food! My wife and I usually have Chinese food Sunday nights on the couch in sweatpants, but I can also go for Chinese food a couple of times a week. I don't, but I definitely could. I recently stumbled upon a list from Lovefood.com of "The Best...
eastidahonews.com
Crews continue searching backyard of Idaho home for human remains
FRUITLAND (KIVI) — Crews continue excavating and searching the backyard of a home in Fruitland in what police say is connected to the disappearance of missing boy Michael Vaughan. Investigators have been searching the backyard since Saturday. Police on scene say based on a “credible tip”, they believe Michael...
Post Register
Woman appears in court in connection to disappearance of Michael Vaughan
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — A woman arrested in connection with the disappearance of now 6-year-old Michael Vaughan appeared in court Monday. Prosecutors say Sarah Wondra failed to report a death to the coroner. The state asked for a high bond. The judge set it at $500,000. The judge sealed...
Post Register
Mountain West Championship Outlook
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Five teams remain eligible for a spot in the Mountain West Conference Football Championship Game. CBS2 will keep you updated as things happen today around the Mountain West, as we look to see who could make the championship. Two teams continue to fight in the...
KTVB
Boise State's Andy Avalos: 'Can you believe that just happened?'
Following Saturday's win, Avalos said "there is obviously a lot of things to clean up." Avalos also discussed the crazy ending and next week's mentality.
Post Register
Boise State wins Mountain West Mountain Division
LARAMIE, Wyoming (CBS2) — J.L. Skinner locked in. After making an interception he likely thought would be game-clinching, he was back on the field again. He dropped back into coverage, followed the receiver, and then let the ball fly into his hands. Skinner picked off Wyoming's quarterback for the...
Comments / 0