Musk to restore former President Trump’s Twitter account after online poll

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk said Saturday he will reinstate Donald Trump’s account on Twitter, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.
Fired SpaceX employees accuse company of violating labor law

NEW YORK (AP) — Several SpaceX employees who were fired after circulating an open letter calling out CEO Elon Musk’s behavior have filed a complaint accusing the company of violating labor laws. The complaint, made Wednesday to the National Labor Relations Board, details the aftermath of what allegedly...
What Twitter knows about you – and what you can do about it

(NEXSTAR) – Many Twitter users – at least those who haven’t deactivated their accounts already – have expressed concerns about privacy since billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform. Not sure what data you’ve given Twitter, or what data it has inferred about you? Here’s...
Disney boots CEO, brings back Bob Iger to lead company

Disney ousted chief executive Bob Chapek on Sunday and announced that it had brought back former CEO Bob Iger to once again take the reins. "We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career," Susan Arnold, chair of Disney's board, said.
Tired of someone mooching off your Netflix? Here’s how to kick them out

(NEXSTAR) — Password sharing: It’s something you’ve possibly done and a thorn in the side of subscription-based platforms. Netflix has said all year that it would be cracking down on password sharing after executives blamed it for “lower acquisition and lower growth,” and a new feature seems ready to help.
