NYCHA is NYC’s worst landlord | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The holiday season is starting. While most New Yorkers are planning their Thanksgiving menu, many residents of New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) developments – Mariner’s Harbor Houses in particular – are left wondering if they will be able to cook dinner. Residents...
NY1
Councilmember Amanda Farías discusses the Bronx’s recovery
Bronx City Councilwoman Amanda Farías joined “In Focus” to kick off the holiday season and gear up for Small Business Saturday. As the Chair of the Committee on Economic Development and a lifelong Bronxite, she discussed how the borough is recovering as we emerge from the pandemic.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Powerless Tenants and Landlord Raised Alarms About E-Bikes That Sparked Midtown Blaze
Long before a disastrous fire caused by exploding e-bike batteries erupted inside a Midtown East luxury apartment building at 429 E. 52nd St. in Manhattan last week, the alarm bells were ringing loudly regarding Apartment 20F. For months, tenants had warned the building’s management about e-bikes parked in the hallway...
New York YIMBY
Affordable Units Still Available at 308 Linden Boulevard in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 308 Linden Boulevard, a seven-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by S&S Architectural Design and developed by David Halberstam under the 308 Linden Boulevard LLC, the structure yields 18 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $83,349 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1921 Atlantic Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1921 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Developed by Thorobird Companies and designed by GF55 Partners, the structure yields 236 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 199 units for residents at 30 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,218 to $132,400.
New York Resident Survives in $1,100 Parking Spot Apartment Amid City Rental Crisis
Across the country, rents are constantly being pushed higher, especially in metropolitan neighborhoods and research shows many Americans are spending upwards of 50% of their income on basic living expenses. A recent survey from Redfin shows that pricing on rental units is up more than 15% over the previous year.
nynmedia.com
Immigrant households disproportionately rent-burdened: Report
In recent months, New Yorkers have focused their attention on a surge of migrants to the city, many of them asylum-seekers from the Caribbean or South America, who have pushed an already near-capacity shelter system to its limits. But now, a major nonprofit has mined and packaged data showing that the city's pre-existing immigrant population was hard-hit by the city's housing crunch well before the current wave of newcomers.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Thousands of Shluchim Pose for ‘Class Picture’ Outside Chabad Headquarters
Thousands of Shluchim today posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. 6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
Top aide to Eric Adams set to resign
Lorraine Grillo’s planned last day is Jan. 6, following the expected exit next month of the mayor’s longtime confidant and current chief of staff, Frank Carone.
cityandstateny.com
No Gucci, yes homeless housing, in pending Innovation QNS deal
When she says mixed income, she means it. New York City Council Member Julie Won touted a tentative deal Thursday after a subcommittee voted to approve the Innovation QNS development in her Astoria, Queens, district. Won said she’s proud that it won’t just be a mall for the wealthy. “They have this vision of this beautiful luxury tower for folks and the rendering shows Chanel and Gucci,” she said of the development team. “Oh really? Let me make this mixed-use beautiful arts district be the safe haven for these homeless folks. So that’s what we’re doing.” Won pointed to an apparently since-changed promotional image of the project, featuring what looks like stores for the high-end brands. The Innovation QNS team didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but Gucci or not, the renderings do look like an outdoor mall. Won said the deal isn’t done until she has formal commitments in writing, because “You just never know with these people,” but her support for the project seems imminent. “Everything I asked for, they gave to me,” Won said. “I just need it finalized on paper.”
Brooklyn man allegedly shot, killed ‘kind and compassionate’ visitor to NYC
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was indicted on Friday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man visiting New York City, authorities said. Ethan Williams, a 20-year-old college student, was fatally shot while sitting on a stoop in Bushwick on Oct. 24, 2020, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. […]
NY1
Two arrested men with plan to harm Jews arraigned
The two men who were arrested Friday at Penn Station for allegedly planning to harm members of the Jewish community have been arraigned, prosecutors said Sunday morning. Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer brought antisemitic paraphernalia, including a swastika arm patch, and various weapons to the city, according to prosecutors. Brown,...
bronx.com
Courtney Stevens, 55, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Courtney Stevens. 100 E. Mosholu Parkway South. Bronx, NY 10458. It was reported...
How a man who served time on Rikers came to serve in the NY Assembly
“I knew people wanted me to fail, so that was motivation for me,” Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs said in an office in East Harlem on Oct. 17. Eddie Gibbs brings inside perspective to questions of crime and redemption. [ more › ]
Voter turnout in NYC plummeted from 2018 — even with early voting
Gov. Kathy Hochul stands alongside Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado at their election night party. Hochul was declared the winner over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, becoming the first woman to be elected governor of New York. Nearly two-thirds of active voters in New York City declined to cast ballots in this month’s gubernatorial election. [ more › ]
bronx.com
FDNY EMT, Oleg Yagudayev, 41, Arrested
On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1806 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 61st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Oleg Yagudayev. FDNY EMT. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
New York YIMBY
527 Grand Avenue Set for Excavation in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Excavation is set to begin at 527 Grand Avenue, the site of a nine-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by JFA Architects & Engineers and developed by Grand Units LLC, the 94-foot-tall structure will span 31,580 square feet and yield 46 units, with 11 residences designated for affordable housing. The project will also have a 46-foot-long rear yard, a cellar, and three open parking spaces. Twin Group Associates is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Pacific and Dean Streets.
cityandstateny.com
Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year
Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
NYCHA takes action on broken door of Midtown apartment
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A huge victory for the residents at the Harborview Terrace in Midtown. The locks to the front door have been broken over and over again since May, creating chronic security problems at the building. After our story, NYCHA finally replaced the door and said their video cameras are watching 24/7. But […]
NY1
TikTok creator believes every apartment in city is interesting
Rent is expensive in the city. But just how much space are New Yorkers getting for these prices?. Caleb Simpson, a content creator who goes around asking city residents what they pay for rent, is finding out. He has gained a large following on social media after starting a series...
