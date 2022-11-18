ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Good Morning Utah Holiday Feast Giveaway

Don’t miss Good Morning Utah‘s Holiday Feast Giveaway happening this Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning on ABC4 Utah. Watch Good Morning Utah during the 6 a.m. hour for a holiday code word of the day. Then enter that code word on ABC4.com/contests for the chance to win $100 in Harmons Gift Cards to help with your holiday feast! There’s a new winner each morning so be sure to watch Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 6 a.m. only on ABC4 Utah!
Utahns react to mass shooting in Colorado Springs

SALT LAKE CITY — Politicians, leaders, and advocacy groups around the state shared messages of grief and calls for action after a tragic mass shooting took the lives of five and injured 25 others. Gov. Spencer Cox responded to a tweet from the Colorado Governor, Jared Polis, and pleaded...
Utah woman starts nonprofit to prevent food waste

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s estimated Americans will throw out more than 200 million pounds of perfectly good turkey meat this year, most of it after Thanksgiving. Statistics like that prompted a Utah business executive to leave her career a few years ago and start a new one: rescuing food. Dana Williamson founded the nonprofit Waste Less Solutions, which tries to be the connection between restaurants and other entities with extra food…and community organizations that need it.
3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
Utah man discovers supernova

TOOELE, Utah — When most people are heading home after a long day at work, Patrick Wiggins is just starting. He spends most nights at his Tooele County home or the Stansbury Park observatory looking up. Wiggins, NASA’s solar system ambassador to Utah, wants to see if anything has changed.
Why are Utah’s gas prices routinely higher than the national average?

SALT LAKE CITY — It currently costs, on average, a little more than $4 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Utah, according to the AAA gas prices index on Thursday. That’s about 30 cents higher than it was last November but also much lower than it was this summer as shortages and inflation drove prices up to a record $5.26 per gallon at the start of July.
Taylorsville man nearly severs hand after explosion in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after his hand was nearly severed by an explosion Saturday morning. At approximately 10 a.m., the Taylorsville man was on private property near Hancock Ranch Road when he entered a shipping container with several different kinds of flammable fuels, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
Suspect identified in West Valley hit and run

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — West Valley police officers responded to a fatal hit-and-run Monday evening. Police have now named Jose Julian Marin Flores, 21, as the lead suspect. According to a statement from the Salt Lake County DA’s Office, on Monday, Nov. 14, the incident occurred in the...
